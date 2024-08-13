What's the Definition of Insanity Again? Six-Times Boosted Fauci Admits He Got COVID ... Again

Snob Politician Says Tennessee's 'Problem' Is Having Churches, Not Libraries (Cause He Did...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on August 13, 2024
Twitchy

Follow the science. Or something.

Anthony Fauci, who has had multiple COVID vaccine boosters admitted in an interview he got COVID again a couple of weeks ago.

Watch:

Maybe -- and we're just spitballin' here -- this vaccine isn't as effective as you think.

Same vibes.

Right?

The fact he admit this is hysterical.

'Follow the science!' 

The Gollum meme made us chuckle.

This writer received no boosters, her sons never got the vaccine, and they all had COVID precisely once.

