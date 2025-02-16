'Completely Rudderless:' Former Fundraiser Lindy Li Pulls NO PUNCHES in Criticizing Democratic Party

WATCH: CBS News' Margaret Brennan Says Free Speech Caused the Holocaust
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on February 16, 2025
Lindy Li/Amy Curtis

Former Democratic fundraiser Lindy Li left the party in December after a terrible election loss. Since then, she's been a vocal critic of the party, saying she and others were misled about Kamala Harris' chances and spilling all the tea on celebrities paid to campaign for Kamala.

She's back again, calling the Democratic Party 'completely rudderless.'

More from Fox News:

A prominent former fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) revealed that donors are fed up with the Democratic Party, claiming that it is in 'shambles' following the presidential election.

Lindy Li, a well-known fundraiser who raised money for the Democrats' 2024 presidential campaign, announced her exit from the party in December after being ostracized for criticizing then-Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

Speaking to Fox News Digital after President Donald Trump assumed office, Li, who has raised tens of millions of dollars for Democrats over the years, said the party she once stumped for is now 'completely rudderless.'

Everything the Democrats have done since November prove her correct.

Most X users were not as welcoming and gracious as Woods:

It's hard to tell if it's genuine or not.

There are a lot of people who jumped ship from the Dems; we'll see how many remain.

It's possible.

Skepticism is warranted.

Right. People might be more welcoming if she puts her money where her mouth is.

A fair point.

She's correct. It's mind-boggling, but she's correct. Democrats are all in on this, despite popular consensus to the opposite.

