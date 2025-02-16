'Completely Rudderless:' Former Fundraiser Lindy Li Pulls NO PUNCHES in Criticizing Democratic Party

Former Democratic fundraiser Lindy Li left the party in December after a terrible election loss. Since then, she's been a vocal critic of the party, saying she and others were misled about Kamala Harris' chances and spilling all the tea on celebrities paid to campaign for Kamala.

She's back again, calling the Democratic Party 'completely rudderless.'

Lindy Li is basing her political agenda going forward on what is good for a nation she clearly loves. It’s extremely difficult to switch parties, and the consequences can be brutal. I admire her courage and welcome her to the oasis of sanity. https://t.co/u5y5ZENOad — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 16, 2025

More from Fox News:

A prominent former fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) revealed that donors are fed up with the Democratic Party, claiming that it is in 'shambles' following the presidential election. Lindy Li, a well-known fundraiser who raised money for the Democrats' 2024 presidential campaign, announced her exit from the party in December after being ostracized for criticizing then-Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. Speaking to Fox News Digital after President Donald Trump assumed office, Li, who has raised tens of millions of dollars for Democrats over the years, said the party she once stumped for is now 'completely rudderless.'

Everything the Democrats have done since November prove her correct.

Most X users were not as welcoming and gracious as Woods:

Time will tell @RealJamesWoods. But she was a bundler for Biden when she knew all of the stuff she’s now coming clean about and continued to take money from donors. This wreaks of changing to the winning team opportunism. — Bond (@Bond429951) February 16, 2025

It's hard to tell if it's genuine or not.

Mr. Woods on 99% of issues I agree with you. This one I do not. She has ZERO credibility and will "switch" back at the drop of a hat while doing all the damage she can given any position inside that she gets. She's a lifetime flip flopping liberal. — Avid Loser (@Avid_Loser) February 16, 2025

There are a lot of people who jumped ship from the Dems; we'll see how many remain.

I'm not so anxious to forgive her. She hid Joe's decline, too. She is just jumping ship to save herself. This wasn't for America. This was for her. — Eric Cook (@Greentownmayor) February 16, 2025

It's possible.

Sorry James, with the treachery we've seen over the last eight years, there just isn't the space to waste our efforts with some opportunist change right at this time. It just doesn't sit right. — The Duke (@DukePilgrim) February 16, 2025

Skepticism is warranted.

Let's see some deeds. All to easy to change colors when heat is applied. https://t.co/tXdfajpLfe — August_E_Savant (@savant_e) February 16, 2025

Right. People might be more welcoming if she puts her money where her mouth is.

Elon, RFK Jr., Tulsi, and Trump himself have done okay in switching from Democrat to Republican. https://t.co/ICTxOB7XXz — Ron Snyder (@RonSnyder9681) February 16, 2025

A fair point.

"It's their religion, it's their god, woke is their god. This trans, woke insanity – they are enthralled by it," Li said. https://t.co/Yc5V8t1M6A — Keith McGuinness (@KPMcGuinness) February 16, 2025

She's correct. It's mind-boggling, but she's correct. Democrats are all in on this, despite popular consensus to the opposite.