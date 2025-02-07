Lindy Li Says Beyoncé and Everyone Else Was Paid to Campaign for Kamala Harris

Soon after the election of President Donald Trump, Lindy Li branded the Harris-Walz campaign as a $1 billion disaster. She was so disgusted by how the campaign was handled she went on Fox News and dropped an F-bomb. The New York Post reported:

Advertisement

Lindy Li, who sits on the Democratic National Committee finance committee, raked Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign over the coals, branding it a '$1 billion disaster' and called for accountability after President-elect Donald Trump’s victory, Li at one point dropped an f-bomb during her television hit while venting that President Biden’s late-stage decision to drop out was a 'f— you' to Democrats. She contended that she and others had been misled about Harris’ chances in the election. 'The truth is this is just an end epic disaster, this is a $1 billion disaster,' Li bluntly told 'Fox & Friends Weekend' on Saturday.

It's been months, but Li is still not over it. She appeared on Shawn Ryan's podcast to continue to vent.

Lindy Li: "Despite her repeated denials, Beyonce was paid."



Shawn Ryan: "Who was she paid by?"



Lindy Li: "And Kamala Harris thought all these people came out to Texas to hear her speak. Yeah, right. Kamala Harris got booed. She got drowned in boos."



"Cardi B, who famously… pic.twitter.com/T6hLFSm316 — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyan762) February 6, 2025

… who famously said she wasn't paid. Her production company was paid to show up." "Katy Perry was paid. Christina Aguilera was paid. Oprah wasn't paid a million. She was paid $2 million. $2 million to Harpo Productions." "Al Sharpton was paid money. People like Roland Martin, who are attacking me now, he was paid $350,000 to interview Kamala." "The Pennsylvania Democratic Party was paid $25 million after the chair raised hell for not being paid enough street money."

Harris was booed in Texas because people were expecting a free Beyoncé concert and all they got was a four-minute lecture about abortion.

This still doesn't explain how a campaign could burn through a billion dollars in 15 weeks and end up $20 million in debt. We'd love to see the details on how they did it, though.

Just like the grift through USAID.

The individuals weren’t paid directly. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) February 6, 2025

Yeah, nobody paid Cardi B with a $58,000 check made out to her. They paid her company. Same with Oprah. If we recall correctly, Al Sharpton's organization was given a hefty donation. And we just learned Wednesday that the campaign paid former President Barack Obama $100,000 for "travel."

@ScottPresler enters the chat



"$25 million!?! I beat those guys by helping to raise a barn!" — David Mays (@Hanlons_razor93) February 6, 2025

The cat is out of the bag. — ghopper0110 (@ghopper0110) February 6, 2025

Haha. I knew as soon as she announced a Houston "rally" that she'd be paying Beyonce to show up. — PromisesKept25 (@PromisesKept25) February 6, 2025

Advertisement

This girl has class. — RANGER (@Somnus3344) February 6, 2025

This lady should work for @DOGE — David Dulany (@DKDINSF) February 6, 2025

As radically cynical that I already am, these stories are still somehow beginning to amaze even me. — ӄommon Sense (@KommonOrigin) February 6, 2025

Estimates for the Harris campaign range from $1 billion to $2 billion. And she still lost, she was that unpopular. Maybe if they'd held a primary.

***