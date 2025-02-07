Lindy Li Says Beyoncé and Everyone Else Was Paid to Campaign for Kamala Harris

DEI Dollars: Senate Republican Reads Off Long List of Wasteful Spending Uncovered by...
Brett T.  |  12:00 AM on February 07, 2025
Sarah D.

Soon after the election of President Donald Trump, Lindy Li branded the Harris-Walz campaign as a $1 billion disaster. She was so disgusted by how the campaign was handled she went on Fox News and dropped an F-bomb. The New York Post reported

Lindy Li, who sits on the Democratic National Committee finance committee, raked Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign over the coals, branding it a '$1 billion disaster' and called for accountability after President-elect Donald Trump’s victory,

Li at one point dropped an f-bomb during her television hit while venting that President Biden’s late-stage decision to drop out was a 'f— you' to Democrats. She contended that she and others had been misled about Harris’ chances in the election.

'The truth is this is just an end epic disaster, this is a $1 billion disaster,' Li bluntly told 'Fox & Friends Weekend' on Saturday.

It's been months, but Li is still not over it. She appeared on Shawn Ryan's podcast to continue to vent.

… who famously said she wasn't paid. Her production company was paid to show up."

"Katy Perry was paid. Christina Aguilera was paid. Oprah wasn't paid a million. She was paid $2 million. $2 million to Harpo Productions."

"Al Sharpton was paid money. People like Roland Martin, who are attacking me now, he was paid $350,000 to interview Kamala."

"The Pennsylvania Democratic Party was paid $25 million after the chair raised hell for not being paid enough street money."

Cane and Unable: Hobbling Nancy Pelosi Video Renews Calls for Congressional Term Limits
Warren Squire
Harris was booed in Texas because people were expecting a free Beyoncé concert and all they got was a four-minute lecture about abortion.

This still doesn't explain how a campaign could burn through a billion dollars in 15 weeks and end up $20 million in debt. We'd love to see the details on how they did it, though.

Yeah, nobody paid Cardi B with a $58,000 check made out to her. They paid her company. Same with Oprah. If we recall correctly, Al Sharpton's organization was given a hefty donation. And we just learned Wednesday that the campaign paid former President Barack Obama $100,000 for "travel."

Estimates for the Harris campaign range from $1 billion to $2 billion. And she still lost, she was that unpopular. Maybe if they'd held a primary.

***

