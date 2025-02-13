'So What?' Check Out How L.A.'s Petty Bureaucrats Are Making Rebuilding Homes Even MORE Difficult

While wildfires raged in and around Los Angeles, Governor Smarmy -- sorry, Governor Gavin Newsom -- signed legislation that allegedly cut the red tape LA residents would face in rebuilding from the ashes.

Or did he?

At the end of January, we told you that residents needed a permit for permission to live on their boats. Earlier, we told you Karen Bass was bragging about simplifying the permit process.

If this is 'simplifying' the process, we'd hate to see what complicating it would look like:

Absolutely infuriating Palisades recovery story:



My friend's mom's house burned down. His insurer asks for a copy of the blueprints, to process the claim. The blueprints were in the house and they burned --but there's a copy on file with the Los Angeles Department of Building… — Eric Spiegelman (@ericspiegelman) February 12, 2025

The entire post reads:

My friend's mom's house burned down. His insurer asks for a copy of the blueprints, to process the claim. The blueprints were in the house and they burned --but there's a copy on file with the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety. LADBS requires a release letter from the architect to give him his blueprints, which my friend provides. Whole process takes a week. He goes to DBS to get his blueprints --but they won't give them to him. Why? Because the architect signed the request paperwork on the wrong part of the page. LADBS says my friend needs to start the whole process over. My friend objects. He says, 'The instructions just said the architect needed to sign the page, and he did that.' The LADBS clerk says, 'But he signed over the seal. He's supposed to sign next to the seal.' My friend goes, 'So? He signed it.' The LADBS clerk says, 'But he signed the wrong part of the page.' My friend pleads, 'you know my mom's house burned down, and every day this gets delayed is another day she can't get her claim processed.' The LADBS clerk responds, 'So what?'

Good job, Democrats!

Did everyone hear LAC Mayor Bass say directly to @POTUS that he can “trust” her when she says that there will be no walls- everything will be streamlined to enable property owners to move forward??



I heard those words



As I thought-

she was lying. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) February 13, 2025

Of course she was lying.

They were always lying about making the process easier. Just wait until all the environmental 'science' gets involved in rebuilding.

Maui 2.0



The LA Mayor needs to light a fire under every employees a$$, but just like the worthless mayor of Maui, Richard Bissent, don’t expect it to happen anytime soon.



After all. It’s not their house that burned down. — C. Steele (@ChuckSteeleSr) February 13, 2025

The process is the punishment, and Democrats like Karen Bass thrive on the petty tyranny and control.

Take the local news agencies to the front door 🚪 of the bureaucracy and get some attention. — #VoteThemAllOut (@PammyzNone) February 13, 2025

Yep. Show up with cameras. Media outlets love that stuff.

“So what?”



So… what radicalized you???



A POS gov employee telling me a MFing signature needed to be next to a MFing seal — Fortified Verdad🥵 (@TheVerdadnow) February 13, 2025

Exactly this.

And they wonder why regular Americans just aren’t that concerned about govt workers getting fired. ⤵️ https://t.co/Oo7QEe7wRX — ¡El SooperMexican! ن c137 🦬 (@SooperMexican) February 13, 2025

Exactly. If you've ever interacted with government as it's run now, you know they don't answer phones, don't feel a sense of urgency to help you, and really don't care.

That effing guy.

The damage that working in a municipal building department does to your brain is worse than fentanyl https://t.co/VGjhUBvPHF — Sweet Meteor O'Death (@smod4real) February 13, 2025

This comes from having a job where you're never held accountable, standards are low, and you get to walk out the door with a fat pension at the end of it all.

Must be nice.

I wish posting about these egregious reactions to the LA fire would make something new happen here in Los Angeles, or in California. But Karen Bass @MayorOfLA and @GavinNewsom seem to be numb to the suffering of its citizens. The only answer is to #RecallNewsom and… https://t.co/TvEsx7ZAE8 — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) February 13, 2025

Recall them all.