Didn't Newsom Cut Red Tape? CA Residents Left Homeless From Wildfires Need PERMIT to Live on THEIR Boats

As wildfires continue to burn in and around Los Angeles, Governor Gavin Newsom passed an order to -- in theory -- remove 'red tape' that would hinder rebuilding the communities burned thanks to Democratic incompetence and negligence.

Some local government officials didn't get the memo, apparently. L.A.'s Public Health Department warned homeowners they'd need inspections before cleaning up the ashes of their lives, and now those who are left without a house need a permit to live on their boats (and are likely to see that permit denied):

If you’re an evacuee, just know you can’t sleep on your boat in Marina Del Rey without a permit. And by permit, meaning NO. Applying for a permit is a tactic they use to say NO. Ask to stay on your boat for 7 years as they rebuild…. @VeniceIntel @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/texjJUUmt2 — Howard Leight (@MalibuRockyOaks) January 24, 2025

Wild.

Meanwhile, homeless encampments are all over the state. Sans permits, no doubt.

But why? What is rational or fair about this? Would they need a permit to live in their car? — Lindsey (@lnzy60) January 25, 2025

California government is neither rational nor fair.

This is about control.

Come on, man ... They said that they were going to expedite the permitting process, so it will only take 18 months. — Mike (@Baurakale7) January 26, 2025

No biggie.

WHY? We live on a Lake and we can sleep on our boats whenever we damned well please? No red tape at all. Freaking California is a Commie dictatorship. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) January 25, 2025

Yes it is.

Why not just waive permitting altogether if they’re going to offer immediate approval? — CatoTheElder556 (@CElder556) January 25, 2025

Because they're not going to immediately approve applications.

Living in California means driving by miles long caravans of illegally parked and occupied RVs to go to your boat that you can’t even temporarily live in if your house burned down because, wait for it, you don’t have the proper permit to sleep on your own boat… https://t.co/SdIOHF3VFW — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 26, 2025

Just amazing.

While it's not as bad as the immediate post-Floyd era, LA is still full of RVs of homeless people that are parked in neighborhoods for months at a time https://t.co/QSCllDO6vo — Confirmed Miscer ⚔️🍁🔫 (@ManDaveJobGood) January 26, 2025

And nothing happens.

Rules are only for some people.

The “We are here to help” at the end sums it up nicely https://t.co/vvBKFIzEtS — akshuallyGFY🇺🇸🍌🇮🇱🍌🇺🇸 (@mariaDE15422883) January 27, 2025

Really is the *chef's kiss*, no?

You have to get a permit to sleep on your own boat for more than 2 nights. The people of CA are not free. https://t.co/fnEQoCN3g5 — RevRags (@revrags1776) January 25, 2025

But Newsom told us California is the free state!

Or something.