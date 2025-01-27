VIP
Didn't Newsom Cut Red Tape? CA Residents Left Homeless From Wildfires Need PERMIT to Live on THEIR Boats

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 27, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As wildfires continue to burn in and around Los Angeles, Governor Gavin Newsom passed an order to -- in theory -- remove 'red tape' that would hinder rebuilding the communities burned thanks to Democratic incompetence and negligence.

Some local government officials didn't get the memo, apparently. L.A.'s Public Health Department warned homeowners they'd need inspections before cleaning up the ashes of their lives, and now those who are left without a house need a permit to live on their boats (and are likely to see that permit denied):

Wild.

Meanwhile, homeless encampments are all over the state. Sans permits, no doubt.

California government is neither rational nor fair.

This is about control.

No biggie. 

Yes it is.

Because they're not going to immediately approve applications.

Just amazing.

And nothing happens.

Rules are only for some people.

Really is the *chef's kiss*, no?

But Newsom told us California is the free state!

Or something.

Tags: CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES

