LA Public Health Has Its Elbow on the Pulse of the City With Warning About Clean-Up Inspections

Leave it to the government officials in Los Angeles to have their elbow on the pulse of what the community needs right now.

After more than a week of incredibly bad wildfires -- where thousands of homes and businesses burned and at least two dozen people died -- the Los Angeles Public Health Department knows exactly what the priorities are:

The Health Officer issued an order prohibiting cleanup or removal of fire debris at fire damaged and burned properties located in Critical Fire Areas until a hazardous materials inspection is completed by an approved government agency.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/GrNIF6YTn4 — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) January 16, 2025

Are you kidding us right now?

They know this is stupid and will get blowback because they locked replies.

Cowards.

You cannot make it up. In the land of storytelling. You just can’t make this up. https://t.co/es7p4dDJCn — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) January 16, 2025

Reality is always stranger than any fiction.

Ferrer strikes again. I'm sure with her doctorate in social welfare she is fully qualified to handle this. https://t.co/Z6XPH1N6pp — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) January 16, 2025

Totes qualified.

Not.

Newsom: “I’m issuing an executive order to remove red tape and bureaucracy that complicates rebuilding after the fires.”



LA Public Health: “You can’t even begin to sweep up the ashes of your lives until an approved government agency inspects them and gives you permission.” https://t.co/vXKfyCR1k0 — Storm (@stormrobinson) January 16, 2025

This writer never believed Newsom's executive order would actually be enforced.

And it appears she's correct.

I’m really going to be interested in how the leftists whose homes just I burned down justify the idiotic decisions of the people they elected.



Not celebrating their misfortune. Just observing what’s going to happen. https://t.co/AHoGFL7OIW — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 16, 2025

It will be a fascinating thing to observe.

Replies closed because they're modest and would've been embarrassed by all the appreciative replies thanking them for their commitment to cutting red tape. https://t.co/OHdFdY68Yy pic.twitter.com/tTNCnP9WVR — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) January 16, 2025

Yeah, that's it!

After what @lapublichealth “Health Officer” and the rest of the DEI crew did during COVID, they’ve lost all legitimacy and trust.



Why on EARTH would they (and how do they have ANY authority without law being passed?!) to keep people from immediately removing fire debris?!



You… https://t.co/QCpZ3IKvaW — Houman David Hemmati, MD, PhD (@houmanhemmati) January 16, 2025

There is ZERO trust.

I was waiting for this. There goes any rebuild for at least 6 months. https://t.co/MqLYeLozNu — Chris (@Bitter_Grizzly) January 16, 2025

Six months is the bare minimum.

We're looking at years here.

and the horse you rode in on. https://t.co/j6Zae4ELpb — Houston Flood (@houston_flood) January 16, 2025

Amen.

This crypt keeper has decreed that you aren't allowed to clean up the ashes that used to be your home. https://t.co/JdD3xjxnLS pic.twitter.com/JKG2jtzLnk — Mario Presents Official (@Mario_Presents) January 16, 2025

Gotta love government, don'tcha?

We’d love to let you start picking up the ruins of your life, but you’re gonna have to get an inspection and a permit before you do that… sorry! https://t.co/htkBTzZED5 — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) January 16, 2025

And the added expense of disposing anything that doesn't 'pass' inspection.

Some billionaire who can afford some fines and good chunk of cleanup should start sending dumptrucks of the debris to LA health headquarters daily. That way they can deal with it and be motivated to get going. Now! https://t.co/CqRdnWQ4ru pic.twitter.com/jXizISDXpX — Free speech is expensive (@SciFly_SaltLife) January 16, 2025

That would send a message.

Remember -- L.A. is supposed to host the Olympics in 2028. Building and prep for that should start now.

This writer doesn't think L.A. is going to be ready to welcome the world when they don't let their citizens throw away the ashes of their lives.