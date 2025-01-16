Four More Days: Watch Joe Biden Need Stage Directions at Armed Forces Farewell
LA Public Health Has Its Elbow on the Pulse of the City With Warning About Clean-Up Inspections

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 16, 2025
Meme screenshot

Leave it to the government officials in Los Angeles to have their elbow on the pulse of what the community needs right now.

After more than a week of incredibly bad wildfires -- where thousands of homes and businesses burned and at least two dozen people died -- the Los Angeles Public Health Department knows exactly what the priorities are:

Are you kidding us right now?

They know this is stupid and will get blowback because they locked replies.

Cowards.

Reality is always stranger than any fiction.

Totes qualified.

Not.

This writer never believed Newsom's executive order would actually be enforced.

And it appears she's correct.

It will be a fascinating thing to observe.

Yeah, that's it!

There is ZERO trust.

Six months is the bare minimum.

We're looking at years here.

Amen.

Gotta love government, don'tcha?

And the added expense of disposing anything that doesn't 'pass' inspection.

That would send a message.

Remember -- L.A. is supposed to host the Olympics in 2028. Building and prep for that should start now.

This writer doesn't think L.A. is going to be ready to welcome the world when they don't let their citizens throw away the ashes of their lives.

CALIFORNIA LOS ANGELES WILDFIRES

