L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Lets Residents Know How She's Simplified the Rebuilding Process

While some of the fires that devastated parts of Los Angeles County were still burning, it became clear that California's political leadership would be slashing all red tape and mega-bureaucracy in order to help residents quickly rebuild.

Advertisement

Wait, no, that's not what happened. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the rebuilding would take place with science and climate change in mind, and you know what that means:

Gov. @GavinNewsom admits he won't let Pacific Palisades property owners to rebuild as before: "You can't rebuild the same. We have to rebuild with science. We have to build with climate reality in mind." pic.twitter.com/C6bIcd6iUr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 6, 2025

People like Newsom continue to blame the fires on climate change rather than explore how their own incompetence and idiotic regulations might have contributed to making the fires even worse.

However, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass perfectly encapsulated what the progressive definition of "streamlining government" is when she explained to residents how local officials have made it easier for them to rebuild:

LA Mayor Karen Bass: "You can now meet with 12 different city agencies involved in permits" pic.twitter.com/rf1B5ukA8L — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 13, 2025

That's like something straight out of a M*A*S*H episode.

Imagine having to comply with 12 different agencies just to be able to rebuild your home that burned down.



Bureaucracy run amok — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) February 13, 2025

What are the odds you're going to get no lengthy, expensive hassles from 12 different state government agencies?