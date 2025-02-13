DAMNING Thread EXPOSES BOIL on the Butt of Humanity Marc Elias and His...
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Lets Residents Know How She's Simplified the Rebuilding Process

Doug P.  |  11:30 AM on February 13, 2025
Meme screenshot

While some of the fires that devastated parts of Los Angeles County were still burning, it became clear that California's political leadership would be slashing all red tape and mega-bureaucracy in order to help residents quickly rebuild.

Wait, no, that's not what happened. Gov. Gavin Newsom said the rebuilding would take place with science and climate change in mind, and you know what that means:

People like Newsom continue to blame the fires on climate change rather than explore how their own incompetence and idiotic regulations might have contributed to making the fires even worse. 

However, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass perfectly encapsulated what the progressive definition of "streamlining government" is when she explained to residents how local officials have made it easier for them to rebuild:

That's like something straight out of a M*A*S*H episode. 

What are the odds you're going to get no lengthy, expensive hassles from 12 different state government agencies?

