Oilfield Rando EXPOSES the NGO That Blamed Trump for Taiwanese Woman's Death After Her Oxygen Was Cut Off

Yesterday, we saw the Left blame the USAID funding freeze for the death of a Taiwanese woman in Thailand (a nation that has universal healthcare, FYI).

It was the first official entry in the 'Donald Trump's DOGE is killing people!' log, and it certainly won't be the last. But there's more to the story than meets the eye, of course.

We'll start here, with this claim such an action is 'evil':

It's not evil.

Your screencap leaves out the fact that this woman wasn’t even in the United States or a United States citizen



Is it America’s job to take care of every person on the planet? Go yell at the people running the country that she lives in https://t.co/XAxtTgLaeL — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 13, 2025

As we mentioned, Thailand has universal healthcare. Why didn't they step up?

Also, @ArmandDoma, note that the article does not make any specific allegation that cutting off funds caused this death. Your screenshot says that she died after we stopped giving her free supplementary oxygen. So literally she could’ve been run over by a car and that sentence… — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 13, 2025

Bingo. She could've been run over by a car, kicked by a horse. If she was in and out of clinics, she was chronically ill and could have died of natural causes regardless of oxygen.

But let's dig deeper into the NGO who was 'helping' this woman:

The NGO that let the old lady in Thailand die because they couldn't afford oxygen is: International Rescue Committee (IRC)



IRC's CEO, David Milliband, has a salary of $1.2 MILLION. Big score for former member of British Parliament!



Other officers pulling $300k-400k. Also...🧵 https://t.co/Yh4DuJW4K4 pic.twitter.com/IOH79MHJ9x — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 13, 2025

Oh, look at that.

The CEO and several officers were making a lot of money.

But it doesn't stop there.

Did you know that IRC's annual revenue is over $1.3 BILLION?



A big driver of their revenue? HHS and State Department grants for......assistance/resettlement for "refugees" and entrants to the US



Yep, an illegal immigration NGO! They received $430 million for it from '21-'23' pic.twitter.com/9rB3eA9yzb — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 13, 2025

And they couldn't pay for her oxygen?

A quick Google search shows that an oxygen concentrator costs less than $800. If you don't know what an oxygen concentrator is, it's a machine that takes in room air and converts it to pure oxygen. So as long as it's plugged into a power source, it has unlimited oxygen.

Why couldn't they find $800 in that $1.3 billion to get her a concentrator and power source?

My previous reporting on this laughably corrupt NGO that suddenly didn’t have the money for old Thailand meemaw’s oxygen because the mean orange man cut USAID funding:https://t.co/u1iq4MFMDp — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 13, 2025

In 2023, IRC reported having $630 MILLION in assets, including $169 million in CASH!!!



Also $98 million in the stock market.



So why exactly did @RESCUEorg not just buy that old lady some oxygen? Where's the money? pic.twitter.com/eLu6G29UZW — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 13, 2025

But BAD ORANGE MAN TOOK THEIR MONEY!

It sounds so terrible.



And then we look into it and find a crazy story of wealthy aristocrats exploiting day laborer refugees around the world.



What do we all want to bet that these aristocrats had some involvement in the very violence that created the refugees? — Jeff Richman 🎃🎄 (@jcrichman) February 13, 2025

And this stuff would never be reported if not for X.

It happened in Thailand, not the middle of nowhere. The government of Thailand could provide care if they wanted to, but they don't. End of story. — Chad West (@Chad_WestReal) February 13, 2025

Thailand has universal healthcare, the thing Lefties love to tell us is morally superior.

Weird how it doesn't function without U.S. taxpayer money.

My mother-in-law (on oxygen) died in 2020 because her assisted living locked her in her room during lockdowns. — Susan (@OSUMeemz) February 13, 2025

This is horrifying. Where's the outrage over this? Or -- as reported in our previous story about this -- the Detroit kids who were homeless and froze to death sleeping in their car?

Congress needs to act to end this s**t. EO ain't good enough. https://t.co/nNyEspGfct — justburt (@anonymou5e_1) February 13, 2025

If this writer were in Congress, every single E.O. would become a one- or two-page piece of legislation brought forth for a vote.

“Rando how do you just decimate these coordinated media narratives like 5 seconds after they’ve been deployed?” https://t.co/GWUtJxTk8e pic.twitter.com/U9chipCOTW — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) February 13, 2025

What are odds they cut off her oxygen for a headline they thought would sway public opinion against @DOGE? https://t.co/AL7zXTqae9 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) February 13, 2025

Would any of us be surprised by this? They will find ways to be extraordinarily cruel just to blame Trump.

Exactly.