Oilfield Rando EXPOSES the NGO That Blamed Trump for Taiwanese Woman's Death After Her Oxygen Was Cut Off

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 13, 2025
imgflip

Yesterday, we saw the Left blame the USAID funding freeze for the death of a Taiwanese woman in Thailand (a nation that has universal healthcare, FYI).

It was the first official entry in the 'Donald Trump's DOGE is killing people!' log, and it certainly won't be the last. But there's more to the story than meets the eye, of course.

We'll start here, with this claim such an action is 'evil':

It's not evil.

As we mentioned, Thailand has universal healthcare. Why didn't they step up?

Bingo. She could've been run over by a car, kicked by a horse. If she was in and out of clinics, she was chronically ill and could have died of natural causes regardless of oxygen.

But let's dig deeper into the NGO who was 'helping' this woman:

Oh, look at that.

The CEO and several officers were making a lot of money.

But it doesn't stop there.

And they couldn't pay for her oxygen?

A quick Google search shows that an oxygen concentrator costs less than $800. If you don't know what an oxygen concentrator is, it's a machine that takes in room air and converts it to pure oxygen. So as long as it's plugged into a power source, it has unlimited oxygen.

Why couldn't they find $800 in that $1.3 billion to get her a concentrator and power source?

Give it a read.

But BAD ORANGE MAN TOOK THEIR MONEY!

And this stuff would never be reported if not for X.

Thailand has universal healthcare, the thing Lefties love to tell us is morally superior.

Weird how it doesn't function without U.S. taxpayer money.

This is horrifying. Where's the outrage over this? Or -- as reported in our previous story about this -- the Detroit kids who were homeless and froze to death sleeping in their car?

If this writer were in Congress, every single E.O. would become a one- or two-page piece of legislation brought forth for a vote.

Rando kept the receipts.

Would any of us be surprised by this? They will find ways to be extraordinarily cruel just to blame Trump.

Bank on that.

Exactly.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP HEALTHCARE SPENDING TAIWAN USAID

