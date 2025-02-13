Former Dem Congressman Dean Phillips Drops Some Major TRUTH BOMBS on Democrats' DOGE Hysteria (WATCH)

Former Congressman Dean Phillips isn't afraid to speak his mind. Last year, he was one of the only Democrats with the spine to say Joe Biden wasn't right in the head, something he was attacked for (shocker, we know).

Dean's back, and this time he's taking Democrats' embarrassing DOGE political Kabuki theater to task.

WATCH:

Dean Phillips: "Democrats are only focused on one thing right now, Mr. Musk. The fact of the matter, he‘s quite popular. He has the largest platform in human history... And Democrats are being steamrolled."



I have zero arguments. pic.twitter.com/QvTRfcr1ur — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 13, 2025

BOOM.

Its true! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 13, 2025

All true.

Democrats only like social media when Republicans are the ones, ‘steamrolled’ pic.twitter.com/BxCQRS8yJa — Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) February 13, 2025

YUP.

The Dems would be politically smart to get on board with Musk - but the problem is Musk threatens their funding and exposes their corruption. They're boxed in. — Coop (@ClownPopper) February 13, 2025

Musk is tied to President Donald Trump, and they just cannot give Trump a win. For anything.

As this writer has said: Musk and Trump could announce a cure for cancer tomorrow, and the Democrats would propose legislation to outlaw it.

Democrats screaming about Elon's power while controlling every legacy media outlet is hilarious! — 🅿️®️🚫❌✌🏾 (@proxcee) February 13, 2025

While taking money from the Soros family and screaming about 'unelected billionaires' running the country.

The irony is not lost on us.

The fact that the entire Democratic machine is obsessed with one man running a social media platform tells you everything. They can’t control the narrative anymore, and it’s driving them insane. pic.twitter.com/PqxtvE6Zqi — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) February 13, 2025

Imagine how different things would be without Musk purchasing X.

They know this, which is why they're so hysterical.

Watching the democrats implode has been satisfying.... https://t.co/r4w1ukIRvU — Tyler Kirkpatrick (@FMuth21) February 13, 2025

Truly, it's SO satisfying.

Finally, one person with some common sense. https://t.co/QZLwUlX50U — InTheDotte🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BrianTrzok1) February 13, 2025

Who is no longer a Democrat in Congress.

democrats really have no idea what the public wants https://t.co/VOO01LSwKX — dr3 (@on_the_runn_) February 13, 2025

Because they don't see themselves as public servants; they see themselves as our overlords.

Some common sense but it will go to deaf and dumb ears. https://t.co/apxn5iyA7X — Small Fringe Minority (@DonFinley487078) February 13, 2025

They'll probably attack him for saying this again.

Democrats are a one trick pony. All they can do is focus on one thing and relentlessly scream about daily till they find something new to make sound bites about . Today it’s Elon Musk not being elected two weeks ago it was a salute hoax . Notice they can’t do two at once . They… https://t.co/ezLbH1a02q — April Silverman (@CaliMAGABarbie) February 13, 2025

Every line of attack they try backfires on them, so they drop it, pretend it didn't happen and move on to the next hysteria.

Wash, rinse, repeat.