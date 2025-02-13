Trump: Canada a ‘Very Serious Contender’ to Become 51st State
DOOMED: Milwaukee Public Schools Hire DISASTROUS Superintendent Who Was FIRED From Boston...
Mitch McConnell Talks About Childhood Polio After RFK Jr.’s Confirmation
Eco-Terrorism: 'Anti-Nazi' Group Issues Chilling Warning to North California Tesla Owners
Sen. Ron Wyden: Musk's DOGE Henchmen Reportedly at the IRS Delaying Your Tax...
VIP
Donald Trump Must Prune the 'Fourth Branch' From the Tree of Government
KNOW YOUR ROLE! President Trump DROPS Kaitlan Collins for Interrupting Him in the...
Joltin’ Bolton: Trump’s Gabbard Pick and Ukraine/Russia Peace Plans Makes Mustachioed Man...
Holy Insanity! Pastor Makes Blasphemous Claim During Worcester's Trans Sanctuary City Hear...
California Scheming: Kamala Harris Leads Dem Party Pack in Golden State Governor’s Race...
The Guam Before the Storm: Yes, THAT Hank Johnson Is Calling Elon Musk...
Vehicle — No, ‘Asylum-Seeker’ — Plows Into Crowd in Munich
Oilfield Rando EXPOSES the NGO That Blamed Trump for Taiwanese Woman's Death After...
The Democrats Invoking Ted Kennedy to Take a Health Care Jab at RFK...

Former Dem Congressman Dean Phillips Drops Some Major TRUTH BOMBS on Democrats' DOGE Hysteria (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on February 13, 2025
Twitchy

Former Congressman Dean Phillips isn't afraid to speak his mind. Last year, he was one of the only Democrats with the spine to say Joe Biden wasn't right in the head, something he was attacked for (shocker, we know).

Advertisement

Dean's back, and this time he's taking Democrats' embarrassing DOGE political Kabuki theater to task.

WATCH:

BOOM.

All true.

YUP.

Musk is tied to President Donald Trump, and they just cannot give Trump a win. For anything.

As this writer has said: Musk and Trump could announce a cure for cancer tomorrow, and the Democrats would propose legislation to outlaw it.

Recommended

KNOW YOUR ROLE! President Trump DROPS Kaitlan Collins for Interrupting Him in the Oval Office
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

While taking money from the Soros family and screaming about 'unelected billionaires' running the country.

The irony is not lost on us.

Imagine how different things would be without Musk purchasing X.

They know this, which is why they're so hysterical.

Truly, it's SO satisfying.

Who is no longer a Democrat in Congress.

Advertisement

Because they don't see themselves as public servants; they see themselves as our overlords.

They'll probably attack him for saying this again.

Every line of attack they try backfires on them, so they drop it, pretend it didn't happen and move on to the next hysteria.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

Tags: CNN CONGRESS DEMOCRATS MINNEAPOLIS DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

KNOW YOUR ROLE! President Trump DROPS Kaitlan Collins for Interrupting Him in the Oval Office
Grateful Calvin
DOOMED: Milwaukee Public Schools Hire DISASTROUS Superintendent Who Was FIRED From Boston Public Schools
Amy Curtis
Eco-Terrorism: 'Anti-Nazi' Group Issues Chilling Warning to North California Tesla Owners
Amy Curtis
Oilfield Rando EXPOSES the NGO That Blamed Trump for Taiwanese Woman's Death After Her Oxygen Was Cut Off
Amy Curtis
Trump: Canada a ‘Very Serious Contender’ to Become 51st State
Brett T.
VASECTOMIES?! USAID Hearing Drops ALL the Receipts and WOW, It's SO Much Worse Than We Thought (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
KNOW YOUR ROLE! President Trump DROPS Kaitlan Collins for Interrupting Him in the Oval Office Grateful Calvin
Advertisement