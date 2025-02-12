REEEEEE! REEEEEE! Watch AZ Democrat Rep. Yassamin Ansari Screech Hysterically About Elon Musk

If the Democrats keep it up, President Donald Trump is going to have to add a wing full of padded cells to the Capitol Building.

They have not coped well since Trump won reelection, and they've really gone off the rails since the inauguration. It's all political Kabuki theater because they have no power in D.C. right now, and some of it is amusing to watch (some of it is downright painful).

Add this to the 'painful' file:

“King Trump and Elon Musk are going after all of your freedoms, all of your rights, all of your money...” -Rep. Yassamin Ansari https://t.co/UyilTbFPH3 pic.twitter.com/WCjzEDlMAp — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) February 12, 2025

Take a chill pill, ma'am.

Yassamin Ansari is a Democratic congresswoman from Arizona, in case you were wondering.

No need to scream into a microphone. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 12, 2025

But if she isn't loud, how will we know she's TOTALLY SERIAL?

How is there any money to “go after” when USAID decision-makers (whoever they are) already gave it away to every vile and stupid purpose on earth? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) February 12, 2025

After taking our money for years, the Left is suddenly concerned about it.

Yes they are! They're gonna take it from you, and give it back to us!



Advice: Get off camera and find a criminal defense attorney.



A good one. — Hᴜsᴋʏ_MMGS 🇺🇲 (@Husky_MMGS) February 12, 2025

That's why they're freaking out about it.

TDS is strong in this one — Jeff Withrow (@stl_catholic) February 12, 2025

It sure is.

Yes. Keep going down this road of being peachy, screaming Karens. pic.twitter.com/03pdMIi0NM — Mark (@Funkatr0n) February 12, 2025

It worked so well for you in November, Lefties.

All they know how to do is scream at people. https://t.co/SF79MhqQe5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 12, 2025

Their policies are indefensible, so all they do is scream.

Yes, please.

SCREECH! SCREECH! SCREECH!



Interesting viewpoint. Would you mind providing a few more details?



SCREECH! SCREECH! SCREECH!



So that's a no then. Tell me, do you think this is accomplishing anything?



SCREECH! SCREECH! SCREECH! https://t.co/TTeAYkji6B — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 12, 2025

Nailed it.