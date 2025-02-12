REEEEEE! REEEEEE! Watch AZ Democrat Rep. Yassamin Ansari Screech Hysterically About Elon Musk

This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 12, 2025
ImgFlip

If the Democrats keep it up, President Donald Trump is going to have to add a wing full of padded cells to the Capitol Building.

They have not coped well since Trump won reelection, and they've really gone off the rails since the inauguration. It's all political Kabuki theater because they have no power in D.C. right now, and some of it is amusing to watch (some of it is downright painful).

Add this to the 'painful' file:

Take a chill pill, ma'am.

Yassamin Ansari is a Democratic congresswoman from Arizona, in case you were wondering.

But if she isn't loud, how will we know she's TOTALLY SERIAL?

After taking our money for years, the Left is suddenly concerned about it.

That's why they're freaking out about it.

It sure is.

This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around Even More
Doug P.
It worked so well for you in November, Lefties.

Their policies are indefensible, so all they do is scream.

Yes, please.

Nailed it.

