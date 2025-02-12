Coal Miners’ Slaughter: Government Employees’ Union Butchers Old Protest Song to Attack DOGE

DOGE-hating federal government union workers had to dig deep to find a protest song to defend government waste. They dug up an old coal mining protest song and gargled and croaked some new Musky lyrics to it. WARNING: We recommend securing all sharp objects in your home before playing the video of this event.

We warned you. (WATCH)

Our side will be in power forever if this is our opposition:



pic.twitter.com/Bwp8nYQtsE — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 12, 2025

Good, you made it!

Commenters have theories as to why the crowd is so sparse and the singing is so cringe.

Now we know why USAID had to pay BLM and Antifa. 😂 — magaXmaha girl (@magaXmahagirl) February 12, 2025

What is there, like, 50 people there?

The USAID shutdown is really screwing with their protest turnout. — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) February 12, 2025

Commenters on the side of DOGE want the Dems to never stop protesting or breaking out in song.

I hope they keep this up through thw next 4 years. — Wolfonator (@Wolfonator) February 12, 2025

I can’t see them ever in power again! Wait til 26 and a lot of them get voted out! America is waking up! — MastersPlan1 (@RusticEdging) February 12, 2025

If these clowns keep this up, we will be in power for several decades. These people are straight up lunatics! Just yelling uncontrollably and being cringe as heck! — Defend The West (@DefendingWest) February 12, 2025

Not only have they not learned anything from the election, they’ve gotten far worse. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 12, 2025

They cannot self-reflect. It’s why they think these tired protest marches still work.

Posters have some more observations.

even with it on mute it's literally cringe.. just being in the circle is scary.. these people are gross — ZeekeTheGreat (@justagoyy24) February 12, 2025

I think they need a new party name for this group, they went down a notch from being a democrat. — Jon Marshall (@JonMarshallz) February 12, 2025

Am I going to hell for laughing? 😅 — Mike (@MikeH989) February 12, 2025

This is what being in Hell must be like. Listening to this on repeat — Joey BadaBiden (@joey_badabiden) February 12, 2025

This might be worse than Hell.

Commenters are correct that Marxist marches and fighting audits that are saving taxpayers money are not a winning plan.

Rational people are _not_ on the side of Marxist grifters desperate to avoid the consequences of their corruption.

No matter how many stupid and obnoxious 'songs' they come up with. — Ken Brun (@JumpinWithJocko) February 12, 2025

It's the cope sing along — Sam - Freedom is Art (@forbidden_sam) February 12, 2025

This is the end result of the feelings mentality. Let’s hold hands and sing kumbaya and everything will be okay. We’ll march and have protests against those evil people. Mental illness is real, normal people have had about enough. Why would we protest against discovering fraud? — John Cote (@JohnCote381144) February 12, 2025

These singing protestors belong to a massive government union but could only coax a handful to march on Tuesday. Which side are you on? We can safely say the DOGE side.