On Illegal Immigration, Popes in Walled Castles Shouldn't Throw Stones

Coal Miners’ Slaughter: Government Employees’ Union Butchers Old Protest Song to Attack DOGE

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:30 AM on February 12, 2025
imgflip

DOGE-hating federal government union workers had to dig deep to find a protest song to defend government waste. They dug up an old coal mining protest song and gargled and croaked some new Musky lyrics to it. WARNING: We recommend securing all sharp objects in your home before playing the video of this event.

We warned you. (WATCH)

Good, you made it!

Commenters have theories as to why the crowd is so sparse and the singing is so cringe.

Commenters on the side of DOGE want the Dems to never stop protesting or breaking out in song.

They cannot self-reflect. It’s why they think these tired protest marches still work.

Posters have some more observations.

Warren Squire
This might be worse than Hell.

Commenters are correct that Marxist marches and fighting audits that are saving taxpayers money are not a winning plan.

These singing protestors belong to a massive government union but could only coax a handful to march on Tuesday. Which side are you on? We can safely say the DOGE side.

Warren Squire
Warren Squire
America is BACK! JD Vance Delivers STRAIGHT-FIRE Speech on American Global Leadership and DAMN (Watch)
Sam J.
Warren Squire
Warren Squire
The Force Is With Her: Gina Carano Marks Four Year Anniversary of Disney's Biggest Mistake
Amy Curtis

