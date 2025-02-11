Protest-at-Home? Massive Government Union Fields Tiny Crowd for Weak Anti-DOGE March

Sister of Freed American Hostage Says Trump Promised Mother He Would Get Him...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  9:45 PM on February 11, 2025
ImgFlip

Where is everybody? On Tuesday, a handful of members from the American Federation of Government Employees marched in Washington, D.C. Per the group’s webpage the union has 800,000 members!

Here’s the sad march. (WATCH)

Again, this union boasts 800,000 members!

This wasn’t lost on commenters who couldn’t stop laughing at the tiny turnout by the mighty union.

We guess when you work at home you also protest at home.

Maybe no-shows were embarrassed to march since they’d be sending observers a ludicrous message: ‘We love fraud and government waste!’

Wow, that meme says it all!

Other posters figure this is the best marchers can do now that DOGE has cut off so much outflowing taxpayer cash.

Correct! These government unions that hinder efficiency are going to be greatly diminished once Musk and his DOGE team are done. Mass buyouts and layoffs are going to wipe them out. They’ll probably only manage two or three protesters at their next march.

