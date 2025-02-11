Protest-at-Home? Massive Government Union Fields Tiny Crowd for Weak Anti-DOGE March

Where is everybody? On Tuesday, a handful of members from the American Federation of Government Employees marched in Washington, D.C. Per the group’s webpage the union has 800,000 members!

Here’s the sad march. (WATCH)

RIGHT NOW: Democrats are marching in DC to protest DOGE’s crackdown on government waste. pic.twitter.com/u94jm3KZpo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 11, 2025

Again, this union boasts 800,000 members!

This wasn’t lost on commenters who couldn’t stop laughing at the tiny turnout by the mighty union.

All 32 of them? 🤣🤣🤣 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 11, 2025

I know, right?! — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 11, 2025

All the protester funding has been cut off.



The enemedia asked them to be sure to walk side by side 2 or 3 deep to make the crowd look as large as possible. They still can’t hide that there may be 50 people, at most. — Anotherworriedmom 🇺🇸 (@Anotherwor70978) February 11, 2025

It doesn’t look like the crowd goes very deep. — Kaye Reiswig (@ReiswigKaye) February 11, 2025

We guess when you work at home you also protest at home.

Maybe no-shows were embarrassed to march since they’d be sending observers a ludicrous message: ‘We love fraud and government waste!’

I don't understand how this is even remotely a good look. What do we want? FRAUD! When do we want it? NOW! There's not even a typical pretend moral high ground here, it's just people mad about corruption being stopped. — Jaded1994 (@JadedPeacemaker) February 11, 2025

These are members of the Government Workers Union, of course they are supporting Government fraud, because they directly benefit from it. — Kristopher Schindler (@Schindler_Photo) February 11, 2025

It's almost like they don't realize that 99.9% of normies have had at least 1 catastrophic interaction with a government employee & think they will have all the sympathy — Casey McConville (@McCon74396) February 11, 2025

Wow, that meme says it all!

Other posters figure this is the best marchers can do now that DOGE has cut off so much outflowing taxpayer cash.

Wow, is that all the Dems can afford to show up for the protest march? 😂 I guess so since @DOGE shut down the USAID money faucet for such events 🤷🏼‍♂️🤣🤣🍻 — Jeff Espenship (@OdieEspenship) February 11, 2025

Notice how they go in tight on the camera so nobody can see how small the crowd is. I'll bet half of them are paid actors. It's not like 2016. They don't have anywhere near the support they used to. — Itsanameisntit (@Itsanameisntit1) February 11, 2025

Nothing says grassroots like pre-printed signs. — Juno Who (@Junowhotoo) February 11, 2025

Marching, shoulder-to-shoulder.



Into the past. — Michael Goulish (@Mick_Goulish) February 11, 2025

Correct! These government unions that hinder efficiency are going to be greatly diminished once Musk and his DOGE team are done. Mass buyouts and layoffs are going to wipe them out. They’ll probably only manage two or three protesters at their next march.