(D)ouble Standards: Watch Lizzie Warren Contradict Herself on Courts and Judicial Rulings

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on February 11, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Poor Lizzie Warren.

Fauxcahontas is not coping well with DOGE exposing how corrupt and wasteful our government really is. She had a meltdown on Maddow earlier.

If Lizzie thinks that's bad, she's really not going to like this side-by-side video showing how hypocritical she is when it comes to court rulings:

Get it?

Judges who rule the way Warren likes are good. Judges who don't are bad.

And it's okay to undermine or ignore the rulings of the latter. To save democracy, of course.

Correct.

No one is surprised by this.

Laughed out loud.

If Warren didn't have double standards, she wouldn't have any.

And the courts are doing everything they can to thwart his agenda.

It's always (D)ifferent when they do it.

As we said.

They do not.

She's absolutely a fraud.

