California Dreamin': Golden State AG Tells Doctors to Ignore Trump's 'Gender-Affirming Care Ban

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 08, 2025
We really feel for the Trump administration because they're going to spend the next four years playing Resistance Whack-a-Mole with all the brave Lefties who think they're above the law.

They want to defy Trump on immigration (good luck with that, and tell Tom Homan we say hi when he arrests you!), but they're also digging in their heels on 'gender-affirming care.'

Donald Trump issued an order halting the medical mutilation of children in the name of trans ideology. New York's AG, Letitia James, already warned hospitals in the state against complying with the order.

Now California's AG has joined her:

Pam Bondi to the white courtesy phone, please.

Exactly. When the feds prosecute healthcare providers, Newsom and Bonta can scream all they want, but the damage is done.

They're literally asking healthcare providers to break federal law.

Now, breaking the law is 'resistance.'

Funny how that works.

We'd be okay with this.

Their 'resistance' ends the second they're slapped with federal charges.

The eagerness with which they approach this issue is creepy and alarming.

They get to virtue signal, and that's it.

Because the second these kids grow up and want to hold guys like Bonta accountable, Bonta will deny he had anything to do with it.

For a long time.

It's all disgusting, but the fact they're using your tax dollars to push for the mutilation of children is a cherry on the top of this crap sundae.

A city or state that doesn't comply with federal law should lose federal funds.

Good. Hit 'em where it hurts.

They're asking doctors and nurses to risk federal prosecution so Bonta can feel like a hero.

