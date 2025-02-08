California Dreamin': Golden State AG Tells Doctors to Ignore Trump's 'Gender-Affirming Care Ban

We really feel for the Trump administration because they're going to spend the next four years playing Resistance Whack-a-Mole with all the brave Lefties who think they're above the law.

Advertisement

They want to defy Trump on immigration (good luck with that, and tell Tom Homan we say hi when he arrests you!), but they're also digging in their heels on 'gender-affirming care.'

Donald Trump issued an order halting the medical mutilation of children in the name of trans ideology. New York's AG, Letitia James, already warned hospitals in the state against complying with the order.

Now California's AG has joined her:

BREAKING: California Attorney General Rob Bonta told a hospital to ignore Trump’s EO and continue providing puberty blockers and sex change surgery to minors or they will be in violation of discrimination laws. pic.twitter.com/akVqWaYJmI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 7, 2025

Pam Bondi to the white courtesy phone, please.

It's fine for Democrats to say this kind of thing, but Federal law trumps state law. If you face Federal Prosecution, do you know what Rob Bonta or Gavin Newsom can do about it? They can say, "So sorry you're going to prison! We totally disagree with that!" — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 7, 2025

Exactly. When the feds prosecute healthcare providers, Newsom and Bonta can scream all they want, but the damage is done.

They're literally asking healthcare providers to break federal law.

Lock. Him. Up.



Because as Democrats like to sneer :



"Nobody is above the law"



Funny how they don't say that anymore. — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) February 7, 2025

Now, breaking the law is 'resistance.'

Funny how that works.

So that creep Bonta and Tish James in NYC want hospitals to continue to abuse and mutilate children, these leftist creatures are no different than Nazi Josef Mengele, they’re disgusting and all need to be in prison so they can’t hurt anymore children. — 🇺🇸Gail🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸Keep Fighting for America. (@MahkeResistance) February 7, 2025

We'd be okay with this.

Their 'resistance' ends the second they're slapped with federal charges.

This is a clear overreach by the California Attorney General, attempting to supersede federal authority and push a radical agenda on vulnerable minors.



The Trump administration's executive orders are in place to protect children from irreversible and life-altering procedures,… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) February 7, 2025

The eagerness with which they approach this issue is creepy and alarming.

Why are they so eager to change the sex of minors? What's in it for them? — No Context_SADC (@NoContextSadc) February 7, 2025

They get to virtue signal, and that's it.

Because the second these kids grow up and want to hold guys like Bonta accountable, Bonta will deny he had anything to do with it.

For a long time.

One of the most disgusting parts of this is the Legislature just authorized use of $25 million of our dollars to defend against the inevitable investigations and litigation. People like Bonta do not care about breaking the law because they have a taxpayer-funded machine propping… https://t.co/yNrCLQSlfL — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) February 7, 2025

Advertisement

It's all disgusting, but the fact they're using your tax dollars to push for the mutilation of children is a cherry on the top of this crap sundae.

Trump should stop all payments to CA. https://t.co/N6y4SpysCN — Mr. (@MrHstTchr) February 7, 2025

A city or state that doesn't comply with federal law should lose federal funds.

When we defund CA, it's important to remember that it doesn't relieve them of their duty to pay their federal taxes. https://t.co/h8zmCDlcMj — Becoming Dangerous (@BeDangerousX) February 7, 2025

Good. Hit 'em where it hurts.

Here I thought executive orders were binding. The California AG told hospitals to ignore them and to continue to provide sex change and puberty blockers to minors. https://t.co/f9gWcnJfz4 — Linda Britton-Fairchild (@FairchildL3853) February 7, 2025

They're asking doctors and nurses to risk federal prosecution so Bonta can feel like a hero.