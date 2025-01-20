Transgender 'Comedian' MELTS DOWN Ahead of Trump's Inauguration and Says 'Trans Rights' Are OVER

On today's episode of 'The Left is Having a Totally Normal One: Inauguration Edition', we present to you a transgender 'comedian' (we use that word very loosely) who is having a come-apart over Trump being the 47th president.

Tomorrow is the official end of the Obama era of trans rights in America. Thanks for all the support from allies, but it’s over now. We lost.



For the next 4 years, trans people will not be equal citizens of the law according to the executive government of America. God help us. — stacy (@stacycay) January 20, 2025

Where to even start with this one? Trump has merely stated that he would prohibit 'gender affirming care' like surgeries and irreversible and damaging hormone therapies for MINOR CHILDREN. He has shown support for women's sports and our right to private spaces like bathrooms, locker rooms, and changing rooms. He has rightly stated that gender ideology has no place in children's schools. He has also never stated that anyone who believes they are transgender and identifies as such will lose any of their constitutionally protected rights.

We're guessing 'Stacy' here is just mad that he will no longer receive preferential treatment from or be coddled by the federal government anymore. Furthermore, Trump is entirely correct when he says there are two genders: male and female.

We know, we know. Leftist trans activists hate science. They share that trait with pro-abortion activists.

You are an equal citizen under the law, sir. 🖖🏻 https://t.co/uvormdu4Hq — Danni (@DanniBrener) January 20, 2025

You're still equal citizens. You're just not going to be able to indoctrinate or medicalise children, force your way into women's spaces and prisons, or take sporting opportunities away from women and girls.



You'll still have your sissy p*rn, Reddit ⭕ jerks, and OnlyFans. https://t.co/00MpDHI4i5 — Holly Grayle (@HollyGrayle) January 20, 2025

This is fear mongering. They'll still be equal citizens; heteronormal people can't force people to placate their delusions either. Equality! — Asha'Man Jedi (@mhaelkatarn) January 20, 2025

Never let pesky little things like facts get in the way of a good narrative. Leftism 101.

The gender identity activists did this to themselves. Drag queen story time? Wtf? https://t.co/g6U6hCMgGb — Jewish Student (@jewishstudent1) January 20, 2025

All they had to do was NOT be bat-crap crazy and leave children alone. It's alarmingly telling that this was too much for them to accomplish.

Yes, God help you, you need it. — Mary The Grateful (@MaryTracy1101) January 20, 2025

Should have left the kids alone — Asim (@Asim_Ford) January 20, 2025

Y’all did just fine the first time Trump was president. I don’t think trans folk are his biggest priority — JoshKo (@Joshko33) January 20, 2025

Right? If Trump were going to do this, why didn't he the first time?

Bravo



Time to consign your depraved ideology to history — Leftwaffen-Watch ⬜️ (@LeftwaffenWatch) January 20, 2025

Men in dresses have the same rights as everyone else. — Rose Fashion (@RoseFashion191) January 20, 2025

They are equal in my eyes, but in their eyes they have George Orwell Animal Farm syndrome where they think that they are more equal than others and deserve special treatment — Alex (@ima70sbabyjust) January 20, 2025

BINGO. And that is what this is all about. They do not want equal rights; they want special rights.

You had a good run of invading women's spaces, sports and trampling over our rights. Time for a reality reset. Pee in the gents mate. pic.twitter.com/P5SFYz4YCd — Heather (@HeatherFFS) January 20, 2025

Oooooh, feisty! We like you, Heather!

Oh thank God. Transwomen are men. — Sammi L.🦖🔫🔫 (@TReX2Gun) January 20, 2025

That, they are.

Actually, you won't lose any "rights"....



But you will probably get told that you are a man with mental illness more often. Oh, and you won't be able to beat up on actual women in sports anymore. #Facts 🤷🏻‍♂️#TrumpInauguration #SanityReturns — Milo The Patriot 🇺🇸 Investor (@MInvestor14) January 20, 2025

This writer personally hopes that 'Making America Healthy Again' (MAHA) entails mental health as well.

It is this writer's fervent prayer that sanity will, indeed, return.