Transgender 'Comedian' MELTS DOWN Ahead of Trump's Inauguration and Says 'Trans Rights' Are OVER

Laura W.  |  2:01 PM on January 20, 2025
ImgFlip

On today's episode of 'The Left is Having a Totally Normal One: Inauguration Edition', we present to you a transgender 'comedian' (we use that word very loosely) who is having a come-apart over Trump being the 47th president.

Where to even start with this one? Trump has merely stated that he would prohibit 'gender affirming care' like surgeries and irreversible and damaging hormone therapies for MINOR CHILDREN. He has shown support for women's sports and our right to private spaces like bathrooms, locker rooms, and changing rooms. He has rightly stated that gender ideology has no place in children's schools. He has also never stated that anyone who believes they are transgender and identifies as such will lose any of their constitutionally protected rights.

We're guessing 'Stacy' here is just mad that he will no longer receive preferential treatment from or be coddled by the federal government anymore. Furthermore, Trump is entirely correct when he says there are two genders: male and female.

We know, we know. Leftist trans activists hate science. They share that trait with pro-abortion activists.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Never let pesky little things like facts get in the way of a good narrative. Leftism 101.

All they had to do was NOT be bat-crap crazy and leave children alone. It's alarmingly telling that this was too much for them to accomplish.

Right? If Trump were going to do this, why didn't he the first time?

BINGO. And that is what this is all about. They do not want equal rights; they want special rights.

Oooooh, feisty! We like you, Heather!

That, they are.

This writer personally hopes that 'Making America Healthy Again' (MAHA) entails mental health as well.

It is this writer's fervent prayer that sanity will, indeed, return.

