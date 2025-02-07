Let the Inappropriate Giggling Begin: Elon Musk Wants to Fund 'Hard Hitting' News...
WaPo Warning: Trump's 2nd Term All About 'Curtailing Gov't Power and Reach' (JUST...
'Give Him a Medal': John Kennedy OWNS Dems Whining About DOGE with Damning...

BEEP BEEP! Check Out the Gift Benjamin Netanyahu Gave 'Greatest Ally' Donald Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on February 07, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Back in September, Israel carried out one of the most tactically brilliant, targeted attacks against Hezbollah terrorists in the history of warfare.

Using pagers -- the terrorists' preferred method of communication -- they rigged the devices with explosives and then detonated them in a coordinating attack that left many Hezbollah operatives dead or permanently singing soprano.

The usual suspects were livid about it, of course.

And we're certain this news from the recent meeting between President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will rile them up again:

What an epic troll.

More from ABC News:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gifted President Donald Trump a golden pager during their meeting at the White House this week, Netanyahu's office said.

Netanyahu's office released a photo of the gift Thursday, which references Israel's deadly explosive attacks in Lebanon and Syria in September that killed dozens of people and injured thousands more.

A plaque presented with the golden pager praised Trump as 'our greatest friend and greatest ally.'

You can tell they're angry by the fact they're referring to the victims of the pager bombs as 'people' and not the terrorists they were.

Because a vast majority of those casualties were terrorists.

Right. And the Biden administration was not happy about the move.

Oh well.

This will never not be funny.

Exactly.

We prefer a positive interpretation of this.

It is awesome.

ABC News is, though.

Here are some of the highly offended, because, of course:

This isn't sick.

This is war. And if Hezbollah had left Israel alone, the pagers wouldn't have gone boom.

No, it's not.

Anyway, back to sanity.

It's true.

The wording is intentional and meant to demonize Israel for defending itself against terrorists who have -- quite vocally -- said they want to wipe the country from the map.

Forgive us if our sympathies for Hezbollah are non-existent.

