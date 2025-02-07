BEEP BEEP! Check Out the Gift Benjamin Netanyahu Gave 'Greatest Ally' Donald Trump

Back in September, Israel carried out one of the most tactically brilliant, targeted attacks against Hezbollah terrorists in the history of warfare.

Using pagers -- the terrorists' preferred method of communication -- they rigged the devices with explosives and then detonated them in a coordinating attack that left many Hezbollah operatives dead or permanently singing soprano.

The usual suspects were livid about it, of course.

And we're certain this news from the recent meeting between President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will rile them up again:

Israeli PM Netanyahu gifted Pres. Trump a golden pager during their meeting at the White House this week, the prime minister's office said.



The gift is a nod to September's explosive attacks in Lebanon and Syria that killed dozens of people. https://t.co/evIRXn2gVe pic.twitter.com/Q18nPWDcCB — ABC News (@ABC) February 6, 2025

What an epic troll.

More from ABC News:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gifted President Donald Trump a golden pager during their meeting at the White House this week, Netanyahu's office said. Netanyahu's office released a photo of the gift Thursday, which references Israel's deadly explosive attacks in Lebanon and Syria in September that killed dozens of people and injured thousands more. A plaque presented with the golden pager praised Trump as 'our greatest friend and greatest ally.'

You can tell they're angry by the fact they're referring to the victims of the pager bombs as 'people' and not the terrorists they were.

Because a vast majority of those casualties were terrorists.

Trump wasn’t President when that happened. — DivaPatriot 🇺🇸 (@TeamAmerica2020) February 7, 2025

Right. And the Biden administration was not happy about the move.

Oh well.

beep beep — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) February 6, 2025

This will never not be funny.

negative interpretation: "tyrants bragging to each other", presumably what ABC hopes you'll think



positive interpretation: "peace through strength", signaling 'don't try any more mass violence' — Pseudonymous (@Pseudonymous002) February 7, 2025

Exactly.

We prefer a positive interpretation of this.

This is freaking awesome, and anyone who says otherwise is a pantywaist. pic.twitter.com/9CHL1EvL60 — Unity of Knowledge (@injudiciou18664) February 6, 2025

It is awesome.

I don’t shed tears for Islamists and their friends. — Bradley (@ImBradleyJames) February 6, 2025

ABC News is, though.

Here are some of the highly offended, because, of course:

Franklin Mint now doing a crimes against humanity collection including "Human Shadow Etched in Stone", Zyklon B boxes, and Napalm Girl statuette? Have human beings ever been this sick? https://t.co/4aeiOuH7VA — Scott Edmunds (@SCEdmunds) February 7, 2025

This isn't sick.

This is war. And if Hezbollah had left Israel alone, the pagers wouldn't have gone boom.

Imagine putting this in your house where your children live. This is so distasteful and disrespectful and frankly if I was Trump I would be insulted. This is like warlord, terrorist levels of morbidity. https://t.co/57PH09ZEg6 — dillleey 😎 🤙🏖️🛥️🌤️🌴🐊 (@dillleey) February 7, 2025

No, it's not.

Anyway, back to sanity.

It's true.

The wording is intentional and meant to demonize Israel for defending itself against terrorists who have -- quite vocally -- said they want to wipe the country from the map.

Forgive us if our sympathies for Hezbollah are non-existent.