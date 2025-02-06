HUH? Watch John Brennan Shill for DEI at the CIA As He Tells...
You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn a Baldwin Has a Stupid Take on Trump Ending the Department of Education

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on February 06, 2025
ImgFlip

This writer wonders if anyone on the Left defending the Department of Education understands what the DOE actually does.

Because over the past several months, they've certainly said some stupid things about the DOE and what it does. Like Randi Weingarten, who thinks it pays teachers

The problem is that education in America has declined since the DOE's inception. We used to be the global leader in education; today, we're 22nd. In Wisconsin, just 31% of students are proficient in reading, and in Illinois, there are thirty schools where zero students are proficient in reading.

So when Donald Trump promises to dismantle the DOE, we say, 'Bring. It. On.'

Let the Lefties meltdown over it.

Like Billy Baldwin, who wants teachers to walkout if the DOE shuts its doors.

We did that in 2020. It harmed kids.

Why does Billy Baldwin want to harm children?

The road to hell is paved with good intentions.

There are so many things Billy doesn't understand.

Probably not.

This is lost on him. Totally lost on him.

Also this.

Look at how much damage it did to children.

Nope, can't.

Not a clue.

The competition for that title is stiff.

This. This right here.

Education existed before the DOE, it's gotten worse since the DOE started, and nothing will be harmed by dismantling the DOE.

And when things actually improve, they'll have proved Donald Trump right. Again.

