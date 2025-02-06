Michigan Rep Opts for ‘Voluntary Sterilization’ in ‘Donald Trump’s America’
Need a Tissue? Aaron Rupar Gets the Vapors Over Donald Trump's 'Transphobic' Women's Sports Remarks

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on February 06, 2025
Twitchy

Yesterday, Donald Trump signed an Executive Order banning men from girls' and women's sports. It's the right move and an easy political win; even J.K. Rowling thanked the radical Leftist trans activists who made it possible.

And, as always, the Left has learned nothing. This is an 80-20 issue: most Americans support banning men from playing sports with women and girls. Instead of taking five seconds to self-reflect on this, they're doubling down.

They're also straight-up lying. Like Aaron Rupar here:

This writer listened to the clip five times. What, exactly, is 'transphobic' about this speech?

Trump is rightly pointing out how unfair it is to let men compete against women. The fact that it is ridiculous to the point of absurdity is not transphobia.

Seriously: 'South Park' did an entire episode turning this into a joke. Because, as serious as it is, it's also comically funny.

Aaron seems to ignore the fact it's a crowd of women laughing. And this post is exactly right: the Left wants women to shut up, sit down, and let men show them how to be real women.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Tells Iowa Governor Her State Is Too White
Brett T.
Trump just put an end to that nonsense.

Well done.

Nailed it. Someone grab the smelling salts.

He certainly cut this one weirdly, and he still failed to make the point he wanted to.

He is not okay.

Nope. Words mean things, and a 'phobia' is an irrational fear.

No one fears trans activists. We're just fed up with them.

Oooh. We like how you twisted his own ideology back on him.

Bingo. 

That's what Aaron thinks 'transphobia' means.

Not. A. Clue.

So close.

We're grateful for the content, really.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP GIRL SPORTS TRANSGENDER TRANSPHOBIA WOMEN

