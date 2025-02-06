Need a Tissue? Aaron Rupar Gets the Vapors Over Donald Trump's 'Transphobic' Women's Sports Remarks

Yesterday, Donald Trump signed an Executive Order banning men from girls' and women's sports. It's the right move and an easy political win; even J.K. Rowling thanked the radical Leftist trans activists who made it possible.

Advertisement

And, as always, the Left has learned nothing. This is an 80-20 issue: most Americans support banning men from playing sports with women and girls. Instead of taking five seconds to self-reflect on this, they're doubling down.

They're also straight-up lying. Like Aaron Rupar here:

Trump is giving a transphobic speech to what sounds like a laugh track pic.twitter.com/n0DLGtHtPe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2025

This writer listened to the clip five times. What, exactly, is 'transphobic' about this speech?

Trump is rightly pointing out how unfair it is to let men compete against women. The fact that it is ridiculous to the point of absurdity is not transphobia.

Seriously: 'South Park' did an entire episode turning this into a joke. Because, as serious as it is, it's also comically funny.

How dare those uppity b**ches enjoy themselves. They need to shut up and know their place (off the podium, gazing up at the Adam's apples of the winners). — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) February 6, 2025

Aaron seems to ignore the fact it's a crowd of women laughing. And this post is exactly right: the Left wants women to shut up, sit down, and let men show them how to be real women.

Trump just put an end to that nonsense.

Bluesky is down the hall and to the left pic.twitter.com/k7WFcNcxrc — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) February 6, 2025

Well done.

Us: Men are physically stronger than women.



You: How transphobic! **faints on the couch** — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) February 6, 2025

Nailed it. Someone grab the smelling salts.

Don’t you have a video to deceptively edit? — Skred The Rogue (@SkredTheRogue) February 6, 2025

He certainly cut this one weirdly, and he still failed to make the point he wanted to.

Are you OK? — Dusty (@dustopian) February 6, 2025

He is not okay.

There's really no such thing as transphobia — jd (@noble_elite4) February 6, 2025

Nope. Words mean things, and a 'phobia' is an irrational fear.

No one fears trans activists. We're just fed up with them.

If men and women are the same then transgender doesn’t exist. Aaron is erasing the transgender crowd https://t.co/AF8aGdl2TO — Dr. E. GarbleGarble (@MrsG8086) February 6, 2025

Oooh. We like how you twisted his own ideology back on him.

“Transphobic” implies that there’s a fear of trans people. We’re just making fun of them. https://t.co/gKf1BmVnUw — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 6, 2025

Advertisement

Bingo.

That's what Aaron thinks 'transphobia' means.

These people have no idea how deeply unpopular their ideas are with the average American. https://t.co/KbcWr0fc2u — captive dreamer (@captivedreamer7) February 5, 2025

Not. A. Clue.

The Left needs to keep calling people transphobes. They were so close to getting it to work last time. https://t.co/80m0LDqCTk — Jayson 🌲; Doctoral Candidate (@Jayson_Carmona_) February 5, 2025

So close.

If you’re a Trump fan, Rupar is a great follow.



He collates many of Trump’s funniest and best moments. https://t.co/0XPL92a4nT — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) February 6, 2025

We're grateful for the content, really.