Dems Who Hired 87,000 IRS Agents to Audit Your Venmo Now Act Concerned About Protecting Your Finances

Just because the Democrats learned nothing from November doesn't mean voters haven't learned a thing or two.

We have, which is why we soundly rejected Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party. One of the things we learned is the Democrats really don't care about the little guy, no matter how loudly they bloviate that they're the party of the working class.

Advertisement

Kamala Harris touted her myriad celebrity endorsements (some she paid for, mind you) as proof she understood the plight of people living paycheck to paycheck, and yet they still don't understand why she lost.

One of the most insidious things the Biden-Harris administration did was hire 87,000 more IRS agents to audit average Americans, telling us if we did nothing wrong, we had nothing to be afraid of (have they read the long, complicated tax code?), and lower the income reporting rate to $600 (including CashApp and Venmo transactions).

Auditing and tracking those transactions requires government intrusion into our finances. Something Democrats were fine with until about two minutes ago when Elon Musk took over at DOGE.

Now, suddenly, they're worried about protecting our financial information.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Jasmine Crockett just firmly stated that Democrats will not sit idly by as Elon Musk invades the personal financial records of millions of Americans. This is the pushback we need. pic.twitter.com/SeCTapm5rx — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) February 4, 2025

Where was Crockett when the IRS leaked info about conservative donors?

She was silent.

Elon Musk isn't going after our personal finances. He's going after the Left's gravy train.

That is why they're so mad.

You couldn't pick a worse time for this nonsense. Democrats do realize the world hates them, right? Hyperbole? Maybe, but go out in public and ask around.



Good luck trump-haters ! — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) February 4, 2025

Democrats have an approval rating of 31% right now. Can they get down below 20%? Sure seems like they're trying to.

How many IRS agents did you hire to target Americans?



Take you audit, sistah. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) February 5, 2025

87,000 agents.

They aren't invading our records. They're invading the government's, that's why these politicians actually care. If it was only our private records, they wouldn't hold a rally or even mention it. — Penny (@pennyelizabeths) February 5, 2025

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Do they know how ridiculous they sound? They're protesting the fact that we're stopping corruption. pic.twitter.com/bNi7PklMPI — ryo_calisto (@ryo_calisto) February 5, 2025

They have no idea how ridiculous they sound.

DOGE isn’t looking into the records of Americans, it’s auditing government spending of our tax dollars.

Stop fear-mongering😂 — Rachel Munoz-Shivers (@ShiversMunoz) February 5, 2025

That's all they have left: fear-mongering.

Advertisement

F**king Lois Lerner would like a word with you dips**ts. https://t.co/z3bKSDTrSf — Drew (@dangitdale66) February 5, 2025

Lois Lerner skipped off into the sunset with a fat government pension after using the IRS to go after conservatives.

So Crockett can stuff her righteous indignation.

Making Jasmine Crockett the face of your party is certainly a choice and one I highly encourage. https://t.co/9hErPRBGl1 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 5, 2025

It is certainly a choice and we encourage it, too.

There are many people who work for the government who are not elected. The left pretends to be naive for their own purposes!



Many pictures of Soros family with many Dems! https://t.co/suxwhr0odd — M (@Mm70053) February 5, 2025

All of this.