Dems Who Hired 87,000 IRS Agents to Audit Your Venmo Now Act Concerned About Protecting Your Finances

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 05, 2025
meme

Just because the Democrats learned nothing from November doesn't mean voters haven't learned a thing or two.

We have, which is why we soundly rejected Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party. One of the things we learned is the Democrats really don't care about the little guy, no matter how loudly they bloviate that they're the party of the working class.

Kamala Harris touted her myriad celebrity endorsements (some she paid for, mind you) as proof she understood the plight of people living paycheck to paycheck, and yet they still don't understand why she lost.

One of the most insidious things the Biden-Harris administration did was hire 87,000 more IRS agents to audit average Americans, telling us if we did nothing wrong, we had nothing to be afraid of (have they read the long, complicated tax code?), and lower the income reporting rate to $600 (including CashApp and Venmo transactions).

Auditing and tracking those transactions requires government intrusion into our finances. Something Democrats were fine with until about two minutes ago when Elon Musk took over at DOGE.

Now, suddenly, they're worried about protecting our financial information.

WATCH:

Where was Crockett when the IRS leaked info about conservative donors?

She was silent.

Elon Musk isn't going after our personal finances. He's going after the Left's gravy train.

That is why they're so mad.

Democrats have an approval rating of 31% right now. Can they get down below 20%? Sure seems like they're trying to.

87,000 agents.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

They have no idea how ridiculous they sound.

That's all they have left: fear-mongering.

Lois Lerner skipped off into the sunset with a fat government pension after using the IRS to go after conservatives.

So Crockett can stuff her righteous indignation.

It is certainly a choice and we encourage it, too.

All of this.

