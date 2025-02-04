Hey, Tom Homan! Here's ANOTHER Democrat Politician Aiding Illegal Immigrants You Might Want to Check Out

Tom Homan is going to be a busy man. He needs to investigate New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy because Murphy dared the administration to 'look into' the illegal migrant Murphy claimed he was housing (in defiance of federal immigration law, of course).

Advertisement

And here's another Democrat for Homan to look into: Wisconsin Congresswoman Gwen Moore.

This story comes from Milwaukee radio host Dan O'Donnell:

EXCLUSIVE: Congresswoman Gwen Moore (D-WI) has shared a list of tips for illegal immigrants who have committed crimes and have valid deportation orders to avoid arrest by either ICE or local law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/IyKoSRMkXi — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 4, 2025

Wow.

Seriously need ways of recalling Representatives and Senators that violate the Constitution before election season. — Fettpett (@fettpet) February 4, 2025

This writer was surprised to learn there isn't a mechanism to recall Congressional reps.

She’s also offering half off “tire slashing” for the next election. — IceAgeTrail (@IceAgeTrails) February 4, 2025

This is a story that's 20 years old now, but worth repeating: Gwen Moore's son was sentenced to four months in jail for slashing tires on vehicles outside a Bush-Cheney campaign office on Election Day in 2004.

She’s the perfect representative for Milwaukee. — Adam (@realadjo) February 4, 2025

Sadly, this is true. She used to be this writer's representative but this writer no longer lives in her district.

There's always a post.

Or two.

So basically Gwen Moore and Mark Pocan are both showing how morally corrupt they are by trying to help shelter illegal immigrant rapists, murders and child molesters. This is well past doubling or tripling down. And people still vote for them both?! 🤣 — Jason Szemborski (@JasonSzemborski) February 4, 2025

We'll see what happens next election.

Wisconsin's fat disgusting pigs @RepGwenMoore and @RepMarkPocan would rather protect illegal alien criminals than protect the safety of Wisconsinites.



If you continue to vote for either of these two, you're retarded, but I repeat myself since you live in Madison or Milwaukee. https://t.co/dWwVUBiEQg — Wisco_Knight (@Wisco_Knight) February 4, 2025

Harsh, but fair.

Dan has been pumping out a ton of exclusive reports over the past week. Like to see it! https://t.co/jOLbOl0xJ0 — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) February 4, 2025

Advertisement

Dan does good work.

I wish @realDonaldTrump and @TomHoman_ would see this behavior.



The Dems don't care about the health and well-being of anyone but themselves. All they care about is padding their votes, even if they have to do so illegally. https://t.co/fdwtYLN9TS — Tricia C. (@notthatMrsC) February 4, 2025

There is also a reflexive aspect to their behavior. Because Republicans oppose X, they support X.

Yes, she is.

And she should be treated as such.

The first time a Democrat faces consequences for this lawbreaking, the rest will stop.