Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN: CT State Worker BUSTED Changing Voter Registratio...
Trump Signs Executive Order Withdrawing US from 'anti-American' UN Human Rights Council, U...
Report: 5,000 FBI Employees Were Focused on January 6 Cases
EGO ALERT: Jasmine Crockett Has VERY High Opinion of Herself Defending DEI From...
'Terrifier' Director Damien Leon Calls Horror Fans Politicizing His Movies OUT and Lefties...
Brave Resistance Fighter Letitia James Continues Her Anti-Trump Lawfare So She Can Lose...
Olivia Julianna Learns the Hard Way What HAPPENS When You Call Trump Supporters...
PLEASE Let This Happen! John Kennedy Tells Fox News 'Today It's USAID, Tomorrow...
Elon Musk's Reply to Authoritarian, Mouth-Breathing Dem DEMANDING He Be Fired Over USAID...
What Was This EFFER Up To? Yevgeny Vindman Tried REALLY Hard to Get...
Trump's Victories Are Causing Mass Democrat Panic
Holy TONE-DEAF, Batman! AOC's Tie to USAID Is Probably Why She's REALLY Calling...
LOL! We're Not Sure Who Cried MORE in This RESIST-Trump Interview, Rachel Maddow...
Airport Arrest: Two Men Charged for Allegedly Stealing Video of Plane and Helicopter...

Hey, Tom Homan! Here's ANOTHER Democrat Politician Aiding Illegal Immigrants You Might Want to Check Out

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on February 04, 2025
Scott Olson/Pool via AP

Tom Homan is going to be a busy man. He needs to investigate New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy because Murphy dared the administration to 'look into' the illegal migrant Murphy claimed he was housing (in defiance of federal immigration law, of course).

Advertisement

And here's another Democrat for Homan to look into: Wisconsin Congresswoman Gwen Moore.

This story comes from Milwaukee radio host Dan O'Donnell:

Wow.

This writer was surprised to learn there isn't a mechanism to recall Congressional reps.

This is a story that's 20 years old now, but worth repeating: Gwen Moore's son was sentenced to four months in jail for slashing tires on vehicles outside a Bush-Cheney campaign office on Election Day in 2004.

Recommended

Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN: CT State Worker BUSTED Changing Voter Registrations to Help Dems
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Sadly, this is true. She used to be this writer's representative but this writer no longer lives in her district.

There's always a post.

Or two.

We'll see what happens next election.

Harsh, but fair.

Advertisement

Dan does good work.

There is also a reflexive aspect to their behavior. Because Republicans oppose X, they support X.

Yes, she is.

And she should be treated as such.

The first time a Democrat faces consequences for this lawbreaking, the rest will stop.

Tags: CONGRESS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MILWAUKEE WISCONSIN TOM HOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN: CT State Worker BUSTED Changing Voter Registrations to Help Dems
Amy Curtis
Report: 5,000 FBI Employees Were Focused on January 6 Cases
Brett T.
'Terrifier' Director Damien Leon Calls Horror Fans Politicizing His Movies OUT and Lefties Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Olivia Julianna Learns the Hard Way What HAPPENS When You Call Trump Supporters WEIRD, Racist, and Dumb
Sam J.
EGO ALERT: Jasmine Crockett Has VERY High Opinion of Herself Defending DEI From 'Mediocre White Boys'
Amy Curtis
Trump Signs Executive Order Withdrawing US from 'anti-American' UN Human Rights Council, UNRWA
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN: CT State Worker BUSTED Changing Voter Registrations to Help Dems Amy Curtis
Advertisement