Border Czar Tom Homan Responds to Dem Governor Who Says He’s Harboring an Illegal Alien in His Home

Border czar Tom Homan has responded to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s claim of having an illegal alien living at his residence. The Democrat Governor recently bragged in a video that he was harboring an Illegal alien above his garage. He dared Homan to come and get her. Homan was on Hannity Monday night and said if Murphy is telling the truth then he’s breaking the law and could be prosecuted.

Advertisement

Here’s Homan. (WATCH)

JUST IN: Border Czar Tom Homan says he plans on going after NJ Governor Phil Murphy who taunted the Trump admin when he revealed that he was housing an illegal immigrant.



Murphy: We are housing an illegal above our garage. Good luck to the Feds who will try to get her.



Homan:… pic.twitter.com/a9JmGp5Nmo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 4, 2025

Good, if someone is live on tv claiming they are breaking the law then by all means they are inviting you to come in and arrest them. — Ben Taylor (@RunningBearTx) February 4, 2025

Murphy is inviting suspicion and shouldn’t be surprised if he’s paid a visit by the feds. Some posters want the raid to reflect the ones the FBI did on Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Could be armed and dangerous. Need at least 500 armed agents to raid that place. — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 4, 2025

Might as well make an even 1,000 — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) February 4, 2025

Homon needs to tip off Bill Melugin so he can be there for it. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) February 4, 2025

And underwear drawers must be searched. — Lisaindfw (@lisaindfw) February 4, 2025

Murphy’s wife may have illegal immigrants in her night stand… Just sayin. — Just Jay! (@427Sleeper) February 4, 2025

And lots of cameras please. — Julzee (@BalanceBeam100) February 4, 2025

And a news crew to make sure they get in his face and ask questions. — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) February 4, 2025

At least, helicopters and armored vehicles too. Can’t be too safe! Ernie — S. W. (@Erdnase) February 4, 202

We’ve been wondering which mayor or governor would be the first to be made an example of. Some posters hope it’s Murphy.

How awesome would that be; watching Tom Homan have Murphy arrested?



🤣😂🔥🔥🔥 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 4, 2025

I cannot wait to watch Homan put these people in handcuffs. It will be absolutely incredible. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 4, 2025

Is this some kind of trap or is Murphy really that stupid to announce he’s harboring an illegal? — America is Winning 🇺🇸 (@livingfreeUSA22) February 4, 2025

Exactly! This is could be the photo op he needs to say the “nazis are coming” — DukeTilliDie (@Pantherzfan59) February 4, 2025

As you can see, some commenters are worried this could be a setup that Murphy could record and then spin into an anti-Trump video. That seems unlikely but we know how much Democrats love illegal aliens. So, it wouldn’t surprise us.