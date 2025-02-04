President of El Salvador Offers Mega-Prison to Hold Illegal Alien Deportees From the...
Border Czar Tom Homan Responds to Dem Governor Who Says He’s Harboring an Illegal Alien in His Home

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:00 AM on February 04, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Border czar Tom Homan has responded to New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s claim of having an illegal alien living at his residence. The Democrat Governor recently bragged in a video that he was harboring an Illegal alien above his garage. He dared Homan to come and get her. Homan was on Hannity Monday night and said if Murphy is telling the truth then he’s breaking the law and could be prosecuted.

Here’s Homan. (WATCH)

Murphy is inviting suspicion and shouldn’t be surprised if he’s paid a visit by the feds. Some posters want the raid to reflect the ones the FBI did on Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

We’ve been wondering which mayor or governor would be the first to be made an example of. Some posters hope it’s Murphy.

As you can see, some commenters are worried this could be a setup that Murphy could record and then spin into an anti-Trump video. That seems unlikely but we know how much Democrats love illegal aliens. So, it wouldn’t surprise us.

