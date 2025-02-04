HUGE Mistake, Phil! After Getting Heat From Homan, NJ Gov. Murphy Now Denies He's Housing Illegal Migrant

Yesterday afternoon, we told you about New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who openly bragged about defying immigration laws by harboring a migrant at his house. He dared the Trump administration to do something about it.

Advertisement

Enter Tom Homan, who vowed to investigate Murphy for these claims. As he should.

Well, guess what?

Murphy is walking back those comments now.

New Jersey governor claimed he was harboring an illegal immigrant and dared feds to do anything about it. Later says he is not harboring an illegal immigrant. Weird. https://t.co/nzjFy6JdgO — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 4, 2025

More from The New York Post:

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s office furiously tried to back-peddle Monday after he boasted that he had opened his home to a migrant and taunted the Trump administration 'to try to get her.' A rep told The Post that the loose-lipped Jersey leader had been 'misinterpreted' and that no such situation had occurred — even though Murphy had dared the feds to come after the migrant. Murphy had boasted during a weekend interview with a liberal organization that he and wife Tammy had opened their home to a female migrant and challenged the feds to do anything about it — as ICE agents continue to carry out sweeping deportation raids across the country.

Quite the about-face, no?

Murphy is on video and his comments were very clear: he's housing an illegal, and he challenged the Trump administration to 'try to get her.'

No one 'misinterpreted' anything.

Harboring a female illegal immigrant in his space above the garage is probably not the optic he thought it would be. — Veni! Vidi! Memi! (@venividimemi) February 4, 2025

It was not.

Admitted to committing a crime and then someone warned him. pic.twitter.com/X5eBuMzUsm — MostlyHarmless (@harmless_human) February 4, 2025

YUP.

Murphy admitting now it was all bs. https://t.co/Oszgr2wjzy — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) February 4, 2025

It probably was B.S., but we should probably find out.

Just going to have to raid to be sure. — JWF (@JammieWF) February 4, 2025

Send him to El Salvador. It's the only way to get the message across.

They have become mentally unbalanced. https://t.co/fQHqHMyBnH — Gabriel Fontana (@ByGabriel327) February 4, 2025

Become? Nah, this is who they've been for a long time.

Oh I am not doing that, please know I am just a pandering idiot https://t.co/iJuUysFUpp — American Girl 🇺🇸 (@PataSurfKat) February 4, 2025

Murphy in a nutshell.

It's Tuesday and odds are whatever's going on for you today, dear reader, you'll probably have a better day than Phil Murphy.