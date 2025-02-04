President of El Salvador Offers Mega-Prison to Hold Illegal Alien Deportees From the...
HUGE Mistake, Phil! After Getting Heat From Homan, NJ Gov. Murphy Now Denies He's Housing Illegal Migrant

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:45 AM on February 04, 2025
imgflip

Yesterday afternoon, we told you about New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, who openly bragged about defying immigration laws by harboring a migrant at his house. He dared the Trump administration to do something about it.

Enter Tom Homan, who vowed to investigate Murphy for these claims. As he should.

Well, guess what?

Murphy is walking back those comments now.

More from The New York Post:

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s office furiously tried to back-peddle Monday after he boasted that he had opened his home to a migrant and taunted the Trump administration 'to try to get her.'

A rep told The Post that the loose-lipped Jersey leader had been 'misinterpreted' and that no such situation had occurred — even though Murphy had dared the feds to come after the migrant.

Murphy had boasted during a weekend interview with a liberal organization that he and wife Tammy had opened their home to a female migrant and challenged the feds to do anything about it — as ICE agents continue to carry out sweeping deportation raids across the country.

Quite the about-face, no?

Murphy is on video and his comments were very clear: he's housing an illegal, and he challenged the Trump administration to 'try to get her.'

No one 'misinterpreted' anything.

It was not.

YUP.

It probably was B.S., but we should probably find out.

Send him to El Salvador. It's the only way to get the message across.

Become? Nah, this is who they've been for a long time.

Murphy in a nutshell.

It's Tuesday and odds are whatever's going on for you today, dear reader, you'll probably have a better day than Phil Murphy.

