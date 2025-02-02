WATCH: Sean Duffy Absolutely Torches Jake Tapper on DEI and the FAA

DAAAMN, SON! JD Vance LIGHTS Hakeem Jeffries UP for Violent Rhetoric Against Trump...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on February 02, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

After the tragic mid-air collision between a Blackhawk helicopter and and American Airlines flight, a lot of people pointed to the previous administration's focus on DEI in the FAA as a possible cause, including President Trump.

Advertisement

We don't know the cause yet, so we don't know if DEI was or wasn't a factor. But people have questions and legitimate concerns, and media were quick to attack Trump (it's what they do best) for attacking DEI.

DEI prioritizes demographics over safety (and not just in air travel), people know this, and we want answers and reform.

Media don't care to ask those hard questions, though. They'd rather attack Trump.

Here's Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy going toe-to-toe with Jake Tapper after Tapper tried to trap him with a 'gotcha' question.

WATCH:

The entire post reads:

Tapper: 'Is there any specific evidence that backs up President Trump's claims that DEI or FAA hiring practices are responsible in any way for this tragedy?'

Duffy: 'I do know that in the last administration, they were focused not on safety, but they were focused on changing the name from cockpit to flight deck or notice to airmen. They want to change it to notice to air mission.'

'They focused on EVs and sustainability and racist roads, things that don‘t matter in regard to safety.'

'Our mission since the start has been safety, and they‘ve lost that mission. We see when you don‘t focus on safety and you focus on social justice or the environment, bad things happen.'

Advertisement

Duffy was sworn in just last week, and he's been doing stellar work (a VAST improvement over the last guy).

Lives are at stake and the Left decides that's where they want to virtue signal and focus on 'diversity.'

It has to stop.

Make media squirm.

Their Prime Directive is to destroy Donald Trump.

Everything they do flows from that, even allowing themselves to be publicly humiliated.

Advertisement

Because the Left doesn't care about outcomes.

They care about feelings. And if legislation makes them feel good, it doesn't matter if it works or causes harm. They meant well.

They sure are. Thank goodness.

The Dairy State should be proud.

Exactly.

If you die because of DEI policies, they consider it a sacrifice that had to be made.

That is terrifying.

