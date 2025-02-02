WATCH: Sean Duffy Absolutely Torches Jake Tapper on DEI and the FAA

After the tragic mid-air collision between a Blackhawk helicopter and and American Airlines flight, a lot of people pointed to the previous administration's focus on DEI in the FAA as a possible cause, including President Trump.

We don't know the cause yet, so we don't know if DEI was or wasn't a factor. But people have questions and legitimate concerns, and media were quick to attack Trump (it's what they do best) for attacking DEI.

DEI prioritizes demographics over safety (and not just in air travel), people know this, and we want answers and reform.

Media don't care to ask those hard questions, though. They'd rather attack Trump.

Here's Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy going toe-to-toe with Jake Tapper after Tapper tried to trap him with a 'gotcha' question.

WATCH:

Sean Duffy just TORCHED Jake Tapper after he tried to trap him with a trick question.



Tapper: "Is there any specific evidence that backs up President Trump's claims that DEI or FAA hiring practices are responsible in any way for this tragedy?"



Duffy: "I do know that in the last… pic.twitter.com/DfMugEkF9Q — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 2, 2025

The entire post reads:

Tapper: 'Is there any specific evidence that backs up President Trump's claims that DEI or FAA hiring practices are responsible in any way for this tragedy?' Duffy: 'I do know that in the last administration, they were focused not on safety, but they were focused on changing the name from cockpit to flight deck or notice to airmen. They want to change it to notice to air mission.' 'They focused on EVs and sustainability and racist roads, things that don‘t matter in regard to safety.' 'Our mission since the start has been safety, and they‘ve lost that mission. We see when you don‘t focus on safety and you focus on social justice or the environment, bad things happen.'

Thank you!

Duffy was sworn in just last week, and he's been doing stellar work (a VAST improvement over the last guy).

The most critical point Sean Duffy made that should frighten everyone “the FAA was the only office in the DOT that had a DEIA office”. The one office that should’ve been solely focused on qualifications. — HelicopterDogMama (@BestDogMama818) February 2, 2025

Lives are at stake and the Left decides that's where they want to virtue signal and focus on 'diversity.'

It has to stop.

Love how Sean Duffy stood up to Jake Tapper, not afraid to speak truth



Tapper's question was a clear attempt to spin the narrative, but Duffy wasn't having it



Keep calling out the biased media, Gunther, we need more people like you and Sean Duffy speaking out — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) February 2, 2025

Make media squirm.

It's almost like these MSM anchors have a sick fetish of being embarrassed on National television 🤔 — Rahl🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Realtruth1978) February 2, 2025

Their Prime Directive is to destroy Donald Trump.

Everything they do flows from that, even allowing themselves to be publicly humiliated.

Every move democrats has made to counter social or environmental justice has had an adverse effect.



Clean energy has be harming to wild and seas life, not to mention the environment itself.



And DEI initiatives have done nothing but make the streets, transportation and… — Ricky🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RickyTaylor2274) February 2, 2025

Because the Left doesn't care about outcomes.

They care about feelings. And if legislation makes them feel good, it doesn't matter if it works or causes harm. They meant well.

Every one of @POTUS picks are light years better than the best the Briben administration hoisted on us https://t.co/aNSukoJ8l9 — Brain Waves (@BrainWaves101) February 2, 2025

They sure are. Thank goodness.

This man is representing Wisconsin well. Thank you Mr. Secretary. https://t.co/5aiu6Nfrkz — Time for Article V Convention of States 🍊 (@dmilet) February 2, 2025

The Dairy State should be proud.

Liberals didn’t care about anything that happened from 2021-2024. They don’t know about the near misses, about the train derailments, about how unsafe things got FAST BECAUSE OF DEI. They cared only about Trump not being in office. https://t.co/BNQUXReUGf — Arturo Botello (@turosmalls) February 2, 2025

Exactly.

If you die because of DEI policies, they consider it a sacrifice that had to be made.

That is terrifying.