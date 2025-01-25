CNN Tries Clutching Pearls Over Trump Offering Conditional Wildfire Aid to CA, Trips...
Poor Chuck! Schumer Gets DRAGGED for Saying Troops Deserve Better Than Being Led by One of Their Own

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on January 25, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Rush Limbaugh used to call Senate Minority Chuck-You Schumer, and it was a fitting moniker. He's insufferable.

Yesterday, before the Senate voted to confirm Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense, Schumer asked a really stupid question about Hegseth. It was pathetic, but the best Chuckie had to offer.

After Hegseth was confirmed last night, with Vice President J.D. Vance casting the tie-breaking vote, there isn't much for the Left to do but whine.

And here's Chuckie back at it, taking another dig at a decorate veteran:

What a despicable man Schumer is.

It's not going well for Chuck. But he persisted.

He sure did.

This writer had to see this, and now you do, too.

We sure can.

Not a one.

Heh.

They're (D)ifferent.

Sadly, yes.

He didn't care about that.

