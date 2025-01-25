Poor Chuck! Schumer Gets DRAGGED for Saying Troops Deserve Better Than Being Led by One of Their Own

Rush Limbaugh used to call Senate Minority Chuck-You Schumer, and it was a fitting moniker. He's insufferable.
Yesterday, before the Senate voted to confirm Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense, Schumer asked a really stupid question about Hegseth. It was pathetic, but the best Chuckie had to offer.
After Hegseth was confirmed last night, with Vice President J.D. Vance casting the tie-breaking vote, there isn't much for the Left to do but whine.
And here's Chuckie back at it, taking another dig at a decorate veteran:
Our troops deserve better than someone as erratic and unqualified as Pete Hegseth.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 25, 2025
What a despicable man Schumer is.
Something like this Chuck?? Do want to continue this nonsense Chuck?? pic.twitter.com/pFkuvIdTLP— Random MAGA (@agiletopper) January 25, 2025
It's not going well for Chuck. But he persisted.
I laugh, you voted for this guy who went awol. pic.twitter.com/cRbtqV6FCV— LiveLife 🇺🇸 (@livelifekaye) January 25, 2025
He sure did.
Chuck, we’ll never forget that time you wore that disgusting shirt that accentuates your man tits while serving your July 4th guests raw E. Coli burgers. pic.twitter.com/u0JsbtyR2p— Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) January 25, 2025
This writer had to see this, and now you do, too.
I think we can all say the same thing about you.— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 25, 2025
We sure can.
How many Bronze Stars have you been awarded, Senator?— Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) January 25, 2025
Not a one.
Okay boomer https://t.co/6b1nWfpmqV— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 25, 2025
Heh.
Sit your ass down, Chuck. https://t.co/SKkJCgW1x6 pic.twitter.com/sJYFsUSzis— AZ Conservative in Steeler Nation (@in_steeler) January 25, 2025
They're (D)ifferent.
We deserve someone better than you.— eye95 ن 🇮🇱 (@eye95) January 25, 2025
But, here we are. https://t.co/Nw8f2s6ovz
Sadly, yes.
Where was your concern when a demented guy was running the whole country 🙄 https://t.co/YoRTRi3WGd— copper (@traceyw85679426) January 25, 2025
He didn't care about that.
