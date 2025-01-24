Nah, We're Good: Hack Don Lemon Thinks Matt Lauer Can Make a Comeback Because the Public Misses Him

This writer confesses she forgot Matt Lauer was even a thing, and had to do a quick Google search as to why he left NBC News (egads, Matt).

But Don Lemon, who clearly has his elbow on the pulse of the current state of media, thinks the serial sexual harasser is poised to make a comeback in 2025. Because that's what NBC News needs right now. Or something.

Advertisement

Don Lemon believes disgraced NBC host Matt Lauer can make a comeback: 'The public misses him' https://t.co/VovmAwRa6D — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 24, 2025

More from Fox News (emphasis added):

Ex-CNN host Don Lemon thinks former "Today" host Matt Lauer can come back after his 2017 sexual assault allegation scandal. 'Whenever I see Matt out and about or even with if we go out to dinner - my husband and I go out to dinner with him and his fiancée - people love him,' Lemon said on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast Wednesday. 'Women love him. They're like, ‘Man - oh, my God - can I get a picture? I love you. I miss you on television. Blah blah blah.’' He added, 'I think the public loves him, the public misses him, but it's just the - it's the people inside the business who are afraid.'

Remember: Don Lemon did not one but two man-on-the-street segments where he was utterly shocked that voters (and specifically women) were not keen on Kamala.

So forgive us if we're skeptical that he knows what the public does and does not love.

Haven't thought about Lauer once until now — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) January 24, 2025

Matt Lauer could be standing in this writer's kitchen right now and she'd have no idea who he was. People are not coming up to him in public.

"... Oh and if you let Matt back in, how about me too?" — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ (@StilesBitchley2) January 24, 2025

We all know that's where this is headed, right?

Yep. Kinda like the public misses Don Lemon. It's like when you have a hemorrhoid removed and you sit down for the first time. You're expecting discomfort but it's just not there anymore. — Cold War Veteran (@MO_for_USA) January 24, 2025

This is so good, this writer laughed out loud.

Well done.

The public does not, in fact, miss him. https://t.co/Z60GjfPRUj — janice (@chestnuthell) January 24, 2025

He was fired almost eight years ago.

No one started a 'Bring Back Matt!' campaign in those intervening years.

Because no one cares.

The same guy who insists that Trump is a rapist thinks that the American people want...Matt Lauer?

How does that work? https://t.co/qpHOVs2W7H — Greg Cougar Melibertarian (@NonLiberalPAer) January 24, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

"The trouble with our liberal friends is not that they're ignorant, it's just they know so much that isn't true." https://t.co/4nEpv3WpYP — Scott Kelly (@TheScottKelly) January 24, 2025

Advertisement

Well said.

Like a full body rash! https://t.co/0DjFAU0E3u — pauls pierce (@pro1a1234) January 24, 2025

Heh.

Hahahahahahahahahahaha Hahahahahahahahahahaha Hahahahahahahahahahaha https://t.co/b4Ml2LjtCn — Fabiano Andreatta (@faoposicao) January 24, 2025

Seriously. This is laughable.

This may come as a surprise to Don Lemon, but neither he NOR Matt Lauer are missed. https://t.co/7LdCYwvNrx — BeetleJuice (@BeetleJuice1776) January 24, 2025

Neither one is missed.