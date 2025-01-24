On Their Own: Trump Revokes Taxpayer-Funded Security for Millionaires Dr. Fauci and John...
Nah, We're Good: Hack Don Lemon Thinks Matt Lauer Can Make a Comeback Because the Public Misses Him

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 24, 2025
ImgFlip

This writer confesses she forgot Matt Lauer was even a thing, and had to do a quick Google search as to why he left NBC News (egads, Matt).

But Don Lemon, who clearly has his elbow on the pulse of the current state of media, thinks the serial sexual harasser is poised to make a comeback in 2025. Because that's what NBC News needs right now. Or something.

More from Fox News (emphasis added):

Ex-CNN host Don Lemon thinks former "Today" host Matt Lauer can come back after his 2017 sexual assault allegation scandal.

'Whenever I see Matt out and about or even with if we go out to dinner - my husband and I go out to dinner with him and his fiancée - people love him,' Lemon said on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast Wednesday. 'Women love him. They're like, ‘Man - oh, my God - can I get a picture? I love you. I miss you on television. Blah blah blah.’'

He added, 'I think the public loves him, the public misses him, but it's just the - it's the people inside the business who are afraid.'

Remember: Don Lemon did not one but two man-on-the-street segments where he was utterly shocked that voters (and specifically women) were not keen on Kamala.

So forgive us if we're skeptical that he knows what the public does and does not love.

Matt Lauer could be standing in this writer's kitchen right now and she'd have no idea who he was. People are not coming up to him in public.

We all know that's where this is headed, right?

This is so good, this writer laughed out loud.

Well done.

He was fired almost eight years ago.

No one started a 'Bring Back Matt!' campaign in those intervening years.

Because no one cares.

That's (D)ifferent.

Well said.

Heh.

Seriously. This is laughable.

Neither one is missed.

Tags: DON LEMON MATT LAUER NBC NEWS

