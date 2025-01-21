Jennifer Rubin's 'Contrarian' Election Day Humor Column Is About As Funny As a Root Canal

A week before the election, Jennifer Rubin finally did the upstanding thing and quit her job at The Washington Post, and announced she was starting a publication called The Contrarian, and its tagline is 'Not owned by anybody' (ha!).

Why anyone would pay to read Jennifer Rubin scream about how enforcing immigration laws is 'ethnic cleansing', but there's a lid for every pot, she supposes.

One of the columns is a supposed 'humor column' by Andy Borowitz and its debut was, in a word, lackluster.

And we regret to inform you it's not getting any better.

The “humor column” from Jennifer Rubin’s The Contrarian pic.twitter.com/cltJJ6GLOc — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) January 20, 2025

Wow.

That's so...lame.

lol they got BOROWITZ?



literally the most unfunny humor columnist in American history



it’s not that he has no wit, it’s that he can’t write … his jokes are all seemingly designed to get people to say “yeah yeah we get it” — Pudge (@pudgenet) January 21, 2025

It's just dull and unoriginal.

As borowitty as ever. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) January 20, 2025

Seems Borowitz has a brand.

And that brand is unfunny.

That’s unfortunate. — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) January 20, 2025

Most unfortunate.

They couldn't even photoshop something clever. — I'm Writing in Gary Johnson (@colorblindk1d) January 20, 2025

Production values don't seem to be the focus of The Contrarian.

Contrarian Joke Held Inside Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/pnCyLrBJma — Pops (@PopsKulture) January 20, 2025

Ouch.

You really don't appreciate how hard The Babylon Bee guys have it - comedy is really hard, especially when reality keeps opting for the most entertaining outcome. — Coffee and Chocolate Games (@RealCoffeeChoco) January 20, 2025

Exactly.

Truth is stranger (and funnier) than fiction.

90% of her subscribers have to be people reading to mock. That’s fine. — GruntDoc (@gruntdoc) January 21, 2025

Why pay when you can search for The Contrarian on X and mock for free?

Every comic I know is liberal. Every comedy writer I know is also liberal (not counting anyone here, I mean the ones I actually know).



How can they be this bad at it? — mike.xnx.tracy (@miketracy) January 21, 2025

Because their politics preclude actually being funny.

Are you not entertained? https://t.co/xMrInhOo0k — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 20, 2025

We are not.

Andy Borowitz has reached a new plane of human consciousness. https://t.co/rjR4SF682J — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 20, 2025

Where his sense of humor was surgically removed.

There was a time in media when few things were more painful than the frequent reminder that Borowitz drew a paycheck from the space previously occupied by James Thurber. https://t.co/OzN4o0b9it — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) January 20, 2025

YUP.

Get it? Because, um... they held the inauguration inside? And... and Elon Musk makes Cybertrucks? https://t.co/B1jZVkUxvv — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 20, 2025

Real knee-slapper, that.

What’s less funny: Jen Rubin’s Contrarian, or Ben Collins’ Onion? https://t.co/KZql13PcvF — Brett From L.A. (@ItsBrettFromLA) January 21, 2025

The Onion, because it actually was funny at one point in time.

Rubin is just lame.