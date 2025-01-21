VIP
Jennifer Rubin's 'Contrarian' Election Day Humor Column Is About As Funny As a Root Canal

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 21, 2025
YouTube/Screenshot

A week before the election, Jennifer Rubin finally did the upstanding thing and quit her job at The Washington Post, and announced she was starting a publication called The Contrarian, and its tagline is 'Not owned by anybody' (ha!).

Why anyone would pay to read Jennifer Rubin scream about how enforcing immigration laws is 'ethnic cleansing', but there's a lid for every pot, she supposes.

One of the columns is a supposed 'humor column' by Andy Borowitz and its debut was, in a word, lackluster.

And we regret to inform you it's not getting any better.

Wow.

That's so...lame.

It's just dull and unoriginal.

Seems Borowitz has a brand.

And that brand is unfunny.

Most unfortunate.

Production values don't seem to be the focus of The Contrarian.

Ouch.

Exactly.

Truth is stranger (and funnier) than fiction.

Why pay when you can search for The Contrarian on X and mock for free?

Because their politics preclude actually being funny.

We are not.

Where his sense of humor was surgically removed.

YUP.

Real knee-slapper, that.

The Onion, because it actually was funny at one point in time.

Rubin is just lame.

