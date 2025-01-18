We're SO Glad He's VP! Check Out How J.D. Vance Dunked on Biden's Lame Attempt to Amend the Constitution

Yesterday, Joe Biden tried to amend the Constitution to add the Equal Rights Amendment as the 28th Amendment to the Constitution. It was met with outrage, skepticism, and mockery.

Advertisement

Now J.D. Vance is piling on Joe Biden's feeble attempt to cement his legacy.

Hey Joe if we’re doing fake s**t on the way out can you declare Pete Rose into the Hall of Fame?



See you in two days! https://t.co/a2mNoma1vV — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 19, 2025

We are SO going to love having this guy as VP.

Ask him what secret EOs he’s signed… pic.twitter.com/9JDDIsHhLS — @amuse (@amuse) January 19, 2025

Biden doesn't seem to know.

GOAT Tweet — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 19, 2025

Absolute GOAT.

A lifetime ban does end with death. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) January 19, 2025

Fans -- this writer included -- have made the case for Rose's induction since he died back in September.

A Vice President that openly cusses is speaking the language of the people. — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) January 19, 2025

He's just a likable guy.

He sure is.

He’s going to be the best vice president in f**king ever!!!

🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/esIgopyb8z — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 19, 2025

No lie detected.

Can’t believe I ever doubted this pick 😂 https://t.co/OEbkNw828h — Lizzy Lou Who ❄️ (@_wintergirl93) January 19, 2025

No reason to doubt it now.

When the President of the United States gets Community Noted.. then called out by the next Vice President.



Never deleting this app! https://t.co/N35Mx15Q8H pic.twitter.com/wnUyEtpav0 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 19, 2025

Never, ever deleting this app.

Laughed out loud at this.

Amazing call out by JD Vance. 🤣



Otherwise, RIP Pete Rose the hit king. You belong in the HOF. https://t.co/7ophuzvnJ1 — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) January 19, 2025





Yes, Rose belongs in the HOF. His record warrants it.

In the meantime, good on Vance for making an absolute mockery of the joke that is Joe Biden.