NBC News' Ken Dilanian Explains Why Merrick Garland Was 'Extremely Well Liked'
VIP
The 'Misinformation' Argument is Officially Dead, and the Equal Rights Amendment Killed It
Christopher Rufo Looks Into the Leftist Groups That Could Disrupt the Inauguration
John Kennedy Is NOT AMUSED: Louisiana Senator Posts DAMNING Thread on Harm Biden's...
Woman Who Wrote Book on the ERA Says It’s Part of the...
With 48 Hours Left in His Presidency, Tinpot Dictator Joe Biden Eyes More...
The New Republic Warns Liberals Trump 2.0 Will Be Far, Far Worse
VIP
US Military Sure Like Posting Videos to China's REDNote App
LAWLESS ADMINISTRATION: Missouri AG Andrew Bailey Files Suit Against Biden's Proposed Wate...
Christopher Wray Gives Merrick Garland a Tommy Gun as a Going Away Gift
The SIXTH Year of 'Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve': AP Follows Americans...
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Celebrates Major Victory for Women With the ERA
Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! 'Trans Woman' Busted Exposing Himself in GIRL's...
Politico: The Women’s March Is Back … But Not With the Original Organizers

We're SO Glad He's VP! Check Out How J.D. Vance Dunked on Biden's Lame Attempt to Amend the Constitution

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:45 PM on January 18, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Yesterday, Joe Biden tried to amend the Constitution to add the Equal Rights Amendment as the 28th Amendment to the Constitution. It was met with outrage, skepticism, and mockery.

Advertisement

Now J.D. Vance is piling on Joe Biden's feeble attempt to cement his legacy.

We are SO going to love having this guy as VP.

Biden doesn't seem to know.

Absolute GOAT.

Fans -- this writer included -- have made the case for Rose's induction since he died back in September.

He's just a likable guy.

He sure is.

Recommended

John Kennedy Is NOT AMUSED: Louisiana Senator Posts DAMNING Thread on Harm Biden's Done to Energy Sector
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

No lie detected.

No reason to doubt it now.

Never, ever deleting this app.

Laughed out loud at this.


Yes, Rose belongs in the HOF. His record warrants it.

In the meantime, good on Vance for making an absolute mockery of the joke that is Joe Biden.

Tags: BASEBALL JOE BIDEN J.D. VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Kennedy Is NOT AMUSED: Louisiana Senator Posts DAMNING Thread on Harm Biden's Done to Energy Sector
Amy Curtis
NBC News' Ken Dilanian Explains Why Merrick Garland Was 'Extremely Well Liked'
Brett T.
Christopher Rufo Looks Into the Leftist Groups That Could Disrupt the Inauguration
Brett T.
Woman Who Wrote Book on the ERA Says It’s Part of the Constitution, Full Stop
Brett T.
Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! 'Trans Woman' Busted Exposing Himself in GIRL's Locker Room
Amy Curtis
Sen. Tammy Duckworth Celebrates Major Victory for Women With the ERA
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
John Kennedy Is NOT AMUSED: Louisiana Senator Posts DAMNING Thread on Harm Biden's Done to Energy Sector Amy Curtis
Advertisement