We're SO Glad He's VP! Check Out How J.D. Vance Dunked on Biden's Lame Attempt to Amend the Constitution

Yesterday, Joe Biden tried to amend the Constitution to add the Equal Rights Amendment as the 28th Amendment to the Constitution. It was met with outrage, skepticism, and mockery.
Now J.D. Vance is piling on Joe Biden's feeble attempt to cement his legacy.
Hey Joe if we’re doing fake s**t on the way out can you declare Pete Rose into the Hall of Fame?— JD Vance (@JDVance) January 19, 2025
See you in two days! https://t.co/a2mNoma1vV
We are SO going to love having this guy as VP.
Ask him what secret EOs he’s signed… pic.twitter.com/9JDDIsHhLS— @amuse (@amuse) January 19, 2025
GOAT Tweet— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 19, 2025
Absolute GOAT.
A lifetime ban does end with death.— AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) January 19, 2025
Fans -- this writer included -- have made the case for Rose's induction since he died back in September.
A Vice President that openly cusses is speaking the language of the people.— Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) January 19, 2025
He's just a likable guy.
Best. VP pick. Ever. https://t.co/SEyRULiGeS— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 19, 2025
He sure is.
He’s going to be the best vice president in f**king ever!!!— Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) January 19, 2025
🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/esIgopyb8z
No lie detected.
Can’t believe I ever doubted this pick 😂 https://t.co/OEbkNw828h— Lizzy Lou Who ❄️ (@_wintergirl93) January 19, 2025
No reason to doubt it now.
When the President of the United States gets Community Noted.. then called out by the next Vice President.— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 19, 2025
Never deleting this app! https://t.co/N35Mx15Q8H pic.twitter.com/wnUyEtpav0
Never, ever deleting this app.
https://t.co/ZXJm2rW9ZY pic.twitter.com/TVbOjLIbSD— ℒ (@FletchMatlock) January 19, 2025
Laughed out loud at this.
Amazing call out by JD Vance. 🤣— Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) January 19, 2025
Otherwise, RIP Pete Rose the hit king. You belong in the HOF. https://t.co/7ophuzvnJ1
Yes, Rose belongs in the HOF. His record warrants it.
In the meantime, good on Vance for making an absolute mockery of the joke that is Joe Biden.
