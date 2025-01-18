WATCH: Speaker Johnson Says That Biden Didn’t Know He Had Signed an Executive...
Jonathan Turley Shreds and Mocks Biden's Constitutional Law Fantasyland

Doug P.  |  3:40 PM on January 18, 2025
RON PHILLIPS

The Biden White House's desperate search for a "legacy" reached comical levels this week with the announcement of a new constitutional amendment by social media decree:

That's absolutely absurd, but that didn't stop other Democrats from repeating the "28th Amendment" BS.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley has a Sixth Sense about these things and had this to say about Biden's made-up amendment:

The entirety of the Biden presidency has been absurd and this is just the latest, possibly nuttiest, example:

At this point we're wondering if there is a segment of Biden's party that isn't delusional. 

More:

This administration was a farcical comedy, just not one that was "ha ha" funny.

These are the same people who expected us to believe that Trump was the "threat to democracy."

All of Biden and the Democrats' "authoritarian dictator" accusations about Trump were 100 percent pure projection.

