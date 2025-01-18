Jonathan Turley Shreds and Mocks Biden's Constitutional Law Fantasyland

The Biden White House's desperate search for a "legacy" reached comical levels this week with the announcement of a new constitutional amendment by social media decree:

Advertisement

Today I'm affirming what I have long believed and what three-fourths of the states have ratified:



The 28th Amendment is the law of the land, guaranteeing all Americans equal rights and protections under the law regardless of their sex. pic.twitter.com/oZtS6Q89zG — President Biden (@POTUS) January 17, 2025

That's absolutely absurd, but that didn't stop other Democrats from repeating the "28th Amendment" BS.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley has a Sixth Sense about these things and had this to say about Biden's made-up amendment:

President Biden's recognition of the ERA as the 28th Amendment is the constitutional version of announcing that "I see dead people," but more unnerving. It takes an utter disregard for the constitutional process as well as reality... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 17, 2025

The entirety of the Biden presidency has been absurd and this is just the latest, possibly nuttiest, example:

......The claim that the ERA was ratified is absurd. This is pandering to the most delusional segment of his party. https://t.co/slyC2Xid63 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 17, 2025

At this point we're wondering if there is a segment of Biden's party that isn't delusional.

More:

Biden's ERA declaration is the most embarrassing presidential statement since William Taft allegedly declared that he was stuck in his bathtub. However,... https://t.co/gQuksH6xtU — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 18, 2025

...Since Taft never did get stuck in his tub, Biden reigns supreme in this ignoble moment. The declaration will leave Biden's presidency as a tragic comedy. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 18, 2025

This administration was a farcical comedy, just not one that was "ha ha" funny.

It is frightening to think that he has been “in charge” - even nominally- of the United States. 😬 https://t.co/lOnrz3tUzJ — Kathleen Kelly (@Kat022916) January 18, 2025

These are the same people who expected us to believe that Trump was the "threat to democracy."

For a guy that claimed you can't govern like a dictator, Biden sure acts like a dictator. A clueless dictator, but a dictator none the less. — Fonzo (Alfonzo) B 🐊🐬 (@Godofthunder70) January 17, 2025

All of Biden and the Democrats' "authoritarian dictator" accusations about Trump were 100 percent pure projection.