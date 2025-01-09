In HUGE Win for Women and Girls, Federal Court Ruling Vacates Biden's Title IX Rewrite Nationwide

With everything else going on in America and the world, this is huge news that we don't want to get swept under the rug.

Back in April, the Biden-Harris administration unveiled a rewrite of Title IX of the Civil Rights act. Under that rewrite, men would have the right to take academic and athletic scholarships from women, have full access to women's lockerooms and bathrooms, and force women to use preferred pronouns under penalty.

Now, at the urging of several states, a federal court has vacated the new rules across the country:

Another massive win for TN and the country!



This morning, a federal court ruled in our favor and vacated the Biden admin's radical new Title IX rule nationwide.



The court's order is resounding victory for the protection of girls' privacy in locker rooms and showers, and for the… pic.twitter.com/XsnzSEQvAU — TN Attorney General (@AGTennessee) January 9, 2025

Women and girls win.

Excellent news!! — Soraya Kashani (@Soraya_Kashani) January 9, 2025

This is EXCELLENT news.

Parents win. Biden loses. Again.



HUGE win today out of the US District Court Eastern District Of Kentucky Northern Division. They have BLASTED the horrendous Biden Title IX overreach.



The Court standing up for parents rights is AMAZING. The US Constitution Matters and no… https://t.co/JptyKYPIKw — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) January 9, 2025

Let the Lefty meltdowns commence!

WOMEN have won against the insanity! Men will never be women. Joe Biden and Democrats attempted to put men in locker rooms with girls and women and they LOST! https://t.co/YaQjQgegpL pic.twitter.com/DxM8OUdNn4 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 9, 2025

And lost BIG.TIME.

🚨Huge win for girls and women everywhere!!!



This morning, a federal court ruled in favor of reality. Biden's Title IX rewrite has been vacated nationwide.



Common sense is slowly returning. Thank you, @AGTennessee! pic.twitter.com/hD9GZu2CMC — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 9, 2025

This is also a win for Riley, and the Independent Women's Forum (who filed the first suit against the Title IX rewrite).

🚨BREAKING: I’m pleased to announce that, at the urging of Virginia and 5 other States, a federal court has vacated the Biden Administration’s unlawful Title IX rewrite on a NATIONWIDE basis.



All of America is now safe from Biden’s attempt to undermine half a century of… — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) January 9, 2025

This entire post reads:

All of America is now safe from Biden’s attempt to undermine half a century of landmark protections for women.

It's not just a half a century of legal protections, it's eons of basic biological fact: there are two genders, and men cannot become women.

Thank you!! My granddaughters will thank you when they’re older. — E__Strobel (@WitCoHE_Bak) January 9, 2025

Yes, they will.

The biggest YAAAAAAAS of 2025 so far.

Here are some quotes from the ruling:

Biden's absurd Title IX rewrite is ended nationwide! "It is abundantly clear that discrimination on the basis of sex means discrimination on the basis of being a male or female... Expanding the meaning of 'on the basis of sex' to include “gender identity” turns Title IX on its… — May Mailman (@MayMailman) January 9, 2025

It did turn Title IX on its head.

"Put simply, there is nothing in the text or statutory design of Title IX to suggest that discrimination "on the basis of sex" means anything other than it has since Title IX's inception . . . i.e. male or female." pic.twitter.com/SfAWJYpEx8 — Cory Brewer (@CoryJBrewer) January 9, 2025

Exactly. There are men and women, and no amount of 'gender identity' will ever change that reality. And a court rightly ruled the Left can't change that reality.