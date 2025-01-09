In HUGE Win for Women and Girls, Federal Court Ruling Vacates Biden's Title IX Rewrite Nationwide

Time for CA to Demand NEW Leaders! Michael Shellenberger Just Goes OFF on...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on January 09, 2025
AngieArtist

With everything else going on in America and the world, this is huge news that we don't want to get swept under the rug.

Back in April, the Biden-Harris administration unveiled a rewrite of Title IX of the Civil Rights act. Under that rewrite, men would have the right to take academic and athletic scholarships from women, have full access to women's lockerooms and bathrooms, and force women to use preferred pronouns under penalty.

Now, at the urging of several states, a federal court has vacated the new rules across the country:

Women and girls win.

This is EXCELLENT news.

Let the Lefty meltdowns commence!

And lost BIG.TIME.

This is also a win for Riley, and the Independent Women's Forum (who filed the first suit against the Title IX rewrite).

This entire post reads:

All of America is now safe from Biden’s attempt to undermine half a century of landmark protections for women.

It's not just a half a century of legal protections, it's eons of basic biological fact: there are two genders, and men cannot become women.

Yes, they will.

The biggest YAAAAAAAS of 2025 so far.

Here are some quotes from the ruling:

It did turn Title IX on its head.

Exactly. There are men and women, and no amount of 'gender identity' will ever change that reality. And a court rightly ruled the Left can't change that reality.

Tags: CIVIL RIGHTS WOMEN'S RIGHTS TITLE IX RILEY GAINES

