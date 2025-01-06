Mr. Wonderful's Pipe Dream ... Maybe, Just Maybe, He'll Buy TikTok
Guilt by Association: CEO of U.K. Non-Profit Forced to Apologize for 'Hurt' Caused by Who He Follows on X

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on January 06, 2025
meme

The Left, especially in the U.K., have decided George Orwell's 1984 isn't so much a cautionary tale as it is an instruction manual.  That's the only way to explain why they prosecute crimes of 'ungoodthink' with rabid tenacity while simultaneously ignoring real, serious crimes like child rape.

They truly believe they can control what you say, post online, and what you think. They also believe who you follow online is somehow worthy of an inquiry and forced apology:

The entire post reads:

Not that he praised Tommy Robinson. Not that he amplified or re-posted Tommy Robinson. But that he was ‘following’ Tommy Robinson, from his own personal X account.

A sub-committee was established with a barrister appointed to investigate, in order to reflect the 'gravity of the situation'.

Even more ludicrous, the investigation found that 'on the balance of probabilities it was deemed that this was an accidental follow'.

The outcome? The CEO has been forced to issue a 'personal apology for his actions'. In this apology, he has apologised for the 'hurt, distress, fear and anger that this caused'.

This is utter madness, from a body of therapists.

Utter madness.

It doesn't matter what you think about Tommy Robinson. Someone should be able to follow a person on social media without it turning into a witch hunt.

Clever Girl: NYC Council Member 'Warns' Commuters About Disabling Traffic Cams With Laser Pointers
Grateful Calvin
The other day, this writer told you about a Gaza pharmacist and 'film critic' who lamented he didn't join the October 7 terror attacks. Somehow, she doesn't think any CEO who followed that monster would be forced to issue an apology for the 'hurt' caused by doing so.

Excellent reference.

That's an insult to idiots.

It is ridiculous. And abusive.

It sure is.

They sure are.

It's so cringe.

YUP.

Nope.

This writer follows people she disagrees with. Didn't know that was a punishable offense.

In the U.K., probably?

They said that 'curious observers' of riots would be locked up.

The Left are incapable of such nuance and open-minded thinking.

