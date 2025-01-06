Guilt by Association: CEO of U.K. Non-Profit Forced to Apologize for 'Hurt' Caused by Who He Follows on X

The Left, especially in the U.K., have decided George Orwell's 1984 isn't so much a cautionary tale as it is an instruction manual. That's the only way to explain why they prosecute crimes of 'ungoodthink' with rabid tenacity while simultaneously ignoring real, serious crimes like child rape.

Advertisement

They truly believe they can control what you say, post online, and what you think. They also believe who you follow online is somehow worthy of an inquiry and forced apology:

🚨This takes guilt by association to a new level.



Today, the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists (@RCSLT) published a 5-month long investigation into the fact that its CEO was ‘following’ Tommy Robinson on X.



You read that correctly.



Not that he praised Tommy… — James Esses (@JamesEsses) January 6, 2025

The entire post reads:

Not that he praised Tommy Robinson. Not that he amplified or re-posted Tommy Robinson. But that he was ‘following’ Tommy Robinson, from his own personal X account. A sub-committee was established with a barrister appointed to investigate, in order to reflect the 'gravity of the situation'. Even more ludicrous, the investigation found that 'on the balance of probabilities it was deemed that this was an accidental follow'. The outcome? The CEO has been forced to issue a 'personal apology for his actions'. In this apology, he has apologised for the 'hurt, distress, fear and anger that this caused'. This is utter madness, from a body of therapists.

Utter madness.

It doesn't matter what you think about Tommy Robinson. Someone should be able to follow a person on social media without it turning into a witch hunt.

The other day, this writer told you about a Gaza pharmacist and 'film critic' who lamented he didn't join the October 7 terror attacks. Somehow, she doesn't think any CEO who followed that monster would be forced to issue an apology for the 'hurt' caused by doing so.

"You are not of the body!" pic.twitter.com/LfAq5n2MAz — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) January 6, 2025

Excellent reference.

The RCSLT sounds like a bunch of idiots. — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) January 6, 2025

That's an insult to idiots.

Absolutely ridiculous and abusive behavior — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) January 6, 2025

It is ridiculous. And abusive.

Britain is at a new level of totalitarianism. — ShayShayLaPromeneuse (@HadEknuff) January 6, 2025

It sure is.

The Peoples Republic of Britain holding struggle sessions. — Ice Jester 🤡🏒🥅🚨🤡 (@hkyshawn) January 6, 2025

They sure are.

It's so cringe.

YUP.

Nope.

Am I the only person who follows people I disagree with, then? https://t.co/gEenR0I41C — Andrew Lilico (@andrew_lilico) January 6, 2025

Advertisement

This writer follows people she disagrees with. Didn't know that was a punishable offense.

So following an idiot/ criminal / hate stirrer on X is now a breach of professional standards.



Are we still allowed to listen to such people when they are interviewed or voice clipped on the evening news? Or do we have to turn the volume down and look away while they speak? https://t.co/jbmEN5uuVa — Almut Gadow (@AlmutGadow) January 6, 2025

In the U.K., probably?

They said that 'curious observers' of riots would be locked up.

This is ludicrous. People follow accounts that they vehemently disagree with to see what they’re saying, it’s not always because they agree with them. https://t.co/84VuOPb7Ie — Richard 🐎 (@Richx183) January 6, 2025

The Left are incapable of such nuance and open-minded thinking.