Twisted and EVIL: Gaza Pharmacist and Film Critic Says He Regrets Not Joining October 7 Terror Attack

Sometimes, someone is so refreshingly honest that it knocks us back on our heels for a moment.
This is one of those times.
Meet Omar. He's allegedly a pharmacist in Gaza who is really mad Hamas decided to F.A. on October 7 and that the F.O. phase is really not going well for the terrorist organization.
So mad is Oamar that Hamas is losing -- badly -- to Israel that he admits that he wishes he too were a terrorist:
The truth is that neither my family nor I were ever part of Hamas. We lived in Gaza like any other family that did not belong to Hamas. However, I deeply regret that. I regret not being part of October 7, and I regret not firing a rocket at our occupied lands. I regret not… https://t.co/hY59SDiYP9— Omar Hamad | عُـمَـرْ 𓂆 (@OmarHamadD) January 3, 2025
It's really hard to feel sympathy for a guy who admits he wished he'd help murder, rape, and kidnap innocent men, women, and children.
"You are nothing but bloodthirsty butchers. You could have gained the sympathy of the entire world, but you revealed your true nature, your vile, Nazi-like, bloodstained face." - say this line to the person who stares at you in the mirror, they need to hear it badly.— Brother Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) January 4, 2025
He sure does.
How to Palestine:— Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) January 4, 2025
1. Start war
2. Lose war
3. Whine
Your problems are entirely, without exception, self-inflicted. Release the hostages
That's all they have to do.
That is really twisted, Omar. Excuse me while I have no sympathy for you.— JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) January 4, 2025
Recommended
No sympathy.
📟BEEP📟— Ron DeSwanson 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@SwansonNation) January 4, 2025
Release the hostages and maybe you won’t all die.
Exactly.
I mean, you're lying. Your family is very wealthy, and you don't get wealthy in Gaza without ties to Hamas.— come into my tent 📟 (@boom_tentpeg) January 4, 2025
But your regret about not being able to participate in an orgy of murder and torture is wholly unsurprising, and precisely why I feel no hesitation at all about this war.
No hesitation whatsoever.
Those having regrets about not participating in October 7 have an open invitation to join the same fate as those who went through with it https://t.co/uJhqUzcwPx pic.twitter.com/7djsY3HhX4— Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) January 4, 2025
Yup.
As far as sympathy plays go, you could have probably done better than “I wish I were part of the rape army.” https://t.co/GS1TbFRwy3— Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 4, 2025
This didn't go the way Omar thought it would.
The truth is that Omar Hamad is a Hamas-linked terrorist from a Hamas-linked terrorist family. He cheered on October 7 and has whined every day since.— Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) January 4, 2025
Palestine is deception.
Palestine is violence. https://t.co/9pX9xqRxx3
No lies detected.
"You Zionists are now just like the Nazis, who I feel neutral to positive about." https://t.co/QXvWwK4gOJ pic.twitter.com/HK7VohRHRe— come into my tent 📟 (@boom_tentpeg) January 4, 2025
There's always a post.
Guy with giant mansion, private swimming pool, and army of servants explaining why he wishes he could murder you and your family for oppressing him. https://t.co/QXvWwK4gOJ— come into my tent 📟 (@boom_tentpeg) January 4, 2025
Just like the 'globalize the intifada' goons who march in America: spoiled, rich, and privileged.
"Writer" and "film critic" Omar Hamad regrets not being part of massacre of Jews.— Mark Humphrys (@markhumphrys) January 4, 2025
When people tell you who they are, believe them. https://t.co/meZ9YxjPau
Absolutely believe them.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member