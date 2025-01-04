Twisted and EVIL: Gaza Pharmacist and Film Critic Says He Regrets Not Joining October 7 Terror Attack

Sometimes, someone is so refreshingly honest that it knocks us back on our heels for a moment.

This is one of those times.

Meet Omar. He's allegedly a pharmacist in Gaza who is really mad Hamas decided to F.A. on October 7 and that the F.O. phase is really not going well for the terrorist organization.

So mad is Oamar that Hamas is losing -- badly -- to Israel that he admits that he wishes he too were a terrorist:

The truth is that neither my family nor I were ever part of Hamas. We lived in Gaza like any other family that did not belong to Hamas. However, I deeply regret that. I regret not being part of October 7, and I regret not firing a rocket at our occupied lands. I regret not… https://t.co/hY59SDiYP9 — Omar Hamad | عُـمَـرْ 𓂆 (@OmarHamadD) January 3, 2025

It's really hard to feel sympathy for a guy who admits he wished he'd help murder, rape, and kidnap innocent men, women, and children.

"You are nothing but bloodthirsty butchers. You could have gained the sympathy of the entire world, but you revealed your true nature, your vile, Nazi-like, bloodstained face." - say this line to the person who stares at you in the mirror, they need to hear it badly. — Brother Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) January 4, 2025

He sure does.

How to Palestine:

1. Start war

2. Lose war

3. Whine



Your problems are entirely, without exception, self-inflicted. Release the hostages — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) January 4, 2025

That's all they have to do.

That is really twisted, Omar. Excuse me while I have no sympathy for you. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) January 4, 2025

No sympathy.

📟BEEP📟



Release the hostages and maybe you won’t all die. — Ron DeSwanson 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@SwansonNation) January 4, 2025

Exactly.

I mean, you're lying. Your family is very wealthy, and you don't get wealthy in Gaza without ties to Hamas.



But your regret about not being able to participate in an orgy of murder and torture is wholly unsurprising, and precisely why I feel no hesitation at all about this war. — come into my tent 📟 (@boom_tentpeg) January 4, 2025

No hesitation whatsoever.

Those having regrets about not participating in October 7 have an open invitation to join the same fate as those who went through with it https://t.co/uJhqUzcwPx pic.twitter.com/7djsY3HhX4 — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) January 4, 2025

Yup.

As far as sympathy plays go, you could have probably done better than “I wish I were part of the rape army.” https://t.co/GS1TbFRwy3 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 4, 2025

This didn't go the way Omar thought it would.

The truth is that Omar Hamad is a Hamas-linked terrorist from a Hamas-linked terrorist family. He cheered on October 7 and has whined every day since.



Palestine is deception.



Palestine is violence. https://t.co/9pX9xqRxx3 — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) January 4, 2025

No lies detected.

"You Zionists are now just like the Nazis, who I feel neutral to positive about." https://t.co/QXvWwK4gOJ pic.twitter.com/HK7VohRHRe — come into my tent 📟 (@boom_tentpeg) January 4, 2025

There's always a post.

Guy with giant mansion, private swimming pool, and army of servants explaining why he wishes he could murder you and your family for oppressing him. https://t.co/QXvWwK4gOJ — come into my tent 📟 (@boom_tentpeg) January 4, 2025

Just like the 'globalize the intifada' goons who march in America: spoiled, rich, and privileged.

"Writer" and "film critic" Omar Hamad regrets not being part of massacre of Jews.

When people tell you who they are, believe them. https://t.co/meZ9YxjPau — Mark Humphrys (@markhumphrys) January 4, 2025

Absolutely believe them.