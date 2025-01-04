Stabby-New Year: Knife-Wielding Criminal on the Loose in NYC After Attacking Two on...
Twisted and EVIL: Gaza Pharmacist and Film Critic Says He Regrets Not Joining October 7 Terror Attack

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 04, 2025
Meme screenshot

Sometimes, someone is so refreshingly honest that it knocks us back on our heels for a moment. 

This is one of those times.

Meet Omar. He's allegedly a pharmacist in Gaza who is really mad Hamas decided to F.A. on October 7 and that the F.O. phase is really not going well for the terrorist organization.

Advertisement

So mad is Oamar that Hamas is losing -- badly -- to Israel that he admits that he wishes he too were a terrorist:

It's really hard to feel sympathy for a guy who admits he wished he'd help murder, rape, and kidnap innocent men, women, and children.

He sure does.

That's all they have to do.

Advertisement

No sympathy.

Exactly.

No hesitation whatsoever.

Yup.

This didn't go the way Omar thought it would.

Advertisement

No lies detected.

There's always a post.

Just like the 'globalize the intifada' goons who march in America: spoiled, rich, and privileged.

Absolutely believe them.

