BOATLOAD of Crazy: Thread Highlights Some of the Left's Most Unhinged January 6 Takes

Someone had to wade into the morass of Leftist X to see what they were up to on January 6, and hoo boy, is it ever a morass.

We expected no better. The Left really, really want to make January 6 something on-par with the Holocaust (just ask Sunny Hostin).

So let's dive in and discover just how Lefties are (not) coping:

I will be trying to make a thread of the unhinged comments people make or the actions they take on/about Jan 6, 2025 pic.twitter.com/eT0Xq7t7Tr — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) January 6, 2025

Egads.

Off to a great start pic.twitter.com/ApSGQP2Dko — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) January 6, 2025

They sure are.

They seem to be handling this well pic.twitter.com/mIrluA7nS1 — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) January 6, 2025

Handling it so well.

Not really.

Please save us, Adam Schiff.



Soyou’resayingthere’sachance.gif pic.twitter.com/Qo8NZAo8IL — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) January 6, 2025

Laughed out loud.

Just calm down, it will all be okay pic.twitter.com/5BQGsIgBHN — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) January 6, 2025

If they're this hysterical today, it's gonna be a looooong four years for them.

EL. OH. EL.

Why don’t they see the light? We can still win! pic.twitter.com/uSj9QVqp1B — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) January 6, 2025

Denial ain't just a river in Egypt, apparently.

They’re so happy!



I recommend investing in antacid and stomach medicine stocks this year. pic.twitter.com/aAt8bkflQm — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) January 6, 2025

Solid advice.

ERIC CAN SAVE US! pic.twitter.com/ioUkxCc9xz — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) January 6, 2025

They quoted the 'Star Wars' prequels.

They're doing great.

They’re taking the certification as best as they can pic.twitter.com/rKPkgchPnu — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) January 6, 2025

The levels of copium are off the charts.

See, they’re finding the silver lining here! pic.twitter.com/aCDLWNK9cQ — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) January 6, 2025

Actually, every Democrat upheld the Constitution today by not objecting to the election results.

Personal accountability is a positive growth trait pic.twitter.com/NiNw4bbbee — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) January 6, 2025

We're going to run out of popcorn.

Poor guy needs some positive uplifting spirits. pic.twitter.com/HzNqBymbA6 — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) January 6, 2025

They're so defeated.

A lot CAN happen in two weeks! pic.twitter.com/X1TndxFaPB — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) January 6, 2025

We love how they say they're the 'grassroots' when Kamala Harris spent a billion dollars, including tons of money for celebrity endorsements.

Being a designated driver is very wise and safe! pic.twitter.com/3a4BuLKXaD — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) January 6, 2025

Wowza.

Decorum and social norms are very important pic.twitter.com/iukmQLd9IC — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) January 6, 2025

Heh.

Yes! That’s the spirit! A third party endeavor to overcome this loss! pic.twitter.com/SfqxJbbirp — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) January 6, 2025

Good luck with that third party there, champs.

Kamamala is getting some love pic.twitter.com/gKXpZnBzFl — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) January 6, 2025

She certified her election loss this afternoon.

It was glorious.

KEEP THAT HOPE ALIVE pic.twitter.com/i9VKAPJvCK — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) January 6, 2025

Hope springs eternal!

The hope that Europe—France specifically—will have a spine and stand up against that man @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/YvNKPfk53j — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) January 6, 2025

That's adorable.

Hakeem Jeffries: “There are no election deniers on our side” pic.twitter.com/Nq3Nujuvev — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) January 6, 2025

Narrator: 'There are, in fact, a lot of election deniers on their side.'

Going to camp is quite fun! pic.twitter.com/hu8SnT6gwt — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) January 6, 2025

They keep insisting Trump will put them in camps.

They're insane.

We're sure there will be more to that thread, but enjoy what it is for now, and pour one out for the Lefties who are coping and seething today.