VIP
Britain's PM Thinks Thought Crime Is Worse Than the Violent Kind
CNN's Jake Tapper Covers Grooming Gang Scandal by Focusing on Elon Musk's 'Meddling'
Self-Proclaimed 'Journalist' John Harwood Strikes Again with Another Blatant Lie on Twitte...
YIIIKES: Check Out What Hysterical Sunny Hostin Compared January 6 to During BIZARRE...
President Biden Releases 11 Yemeni Terrorists From Gitmo
Guilt by Association: CEO of U.K. Non-Profit Forced to Apologize for 'Hurt' Caused...
Mr. Wonderful's Pipe Dream ... Maybe, Just Maybe, He'll Buy TikTok
ZERO Self-Awareness! Watch Corrupt Partisan Nancy Pelosi Say Women Are More Ethical Than...
Clever Girl: NYC Council Member 'Warns' Commuters About Disabling Traffic Cams With Laser...
Free Speech for Me, Not for Thee: Reverend Steps on ALL the Rakes...
Eccentric Self-Appointed Musk Chronicler Seth Abramson Declares Tech Mogul Has Lost His Ma...
Rep. Ro Khanna Gets Bodied by Economic Reality After Demand to Raise Minimum...
GASLIGHT! Weeks After Woman Was Set on Fire in Subway, New York MTA...
Democrats Didn’t Object to GOP Certification for First Time Since 1989

BOATLOAD of Crazy: Thread Highlights Some of the Left's Most Unhinged January 6 Takes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on January 06, 2025
X

Someone had to wade into the morass of Leftist X to see what they were up to on January 6, and hoo boy, is it ever a morass.

We expected no better. The Left really, really want to make January 6 something on-par with the Holocaust (just ask Sunny Hostin).

Advertisement

So let's dive in and discover just how Lefties are (not) coping:

Egads.

They sure are.

Handling it so well.

Not really.

Laughed out loud.

If they're this hysterical today, it's gonna be a looooong four years for them.

EL. OH. EL.

Denial ain't just a river in Egypt, apparently.

Solid advice.

Recommended

Clever Girl: NYC Council Member 'Warns' Commuters About Disabling Traffic Cams With Laser Pointers
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

They quoted the 'Star Wars' prequels.

They're doing great.

The levels of copium are off the charts.

Actually, every Democrat upheld the Constitution today by not objecting to the election results.

We're going to run out of popcorn.

They're so defeated.

We love how they say they're the 'grassroots' when Kamala Harris spent a billion dollars, including tons of money for celebrity endorsements.

Wowza.

Heh.

Advertisement

Good luck with that third party there, champs.

She certified her election loss this afternoon.

It was glorious.

Hope springs eternal!

That's adorable.

Narrator: 'There are, in fact, a lot of election deniers on their side.'

They keep insisting Trump will put them in camps.

They're insane.

We're sure there will be more to that thread, but enjoy what it is for now, and pour one out for the Lefties who are coping and seething today.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP 2024 ELECTION JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Clever Girl: NYC Council Member 'Warns' Commuters About Disabling Traffic Cams With Laser Pointers
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
CNN's Jake Tapper Covers Grooming Gang Scandal by Focusing on Elon Musk's 'Meddling'
Brett T.
Self-Proclaimed 'Journalist' John Harwood Strikes Again with Another Blatant Lie on Twitter
justmindy
Free Speech for Me, Not for Thee: Reverend Steps on ALL the Rakes With THIS Hot Take on First Amendment
Amy Curtis
YIIIKES: Check Out What Hysterical Sunny Hostin Compared January 6 to During BIZARRE Meltdown
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Clever Girl: NYC Council Member 'Warns' Commuters About Disabling Traffic Cams With Laser Pointers Grateful Calvin
Advertisement