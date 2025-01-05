DISTURBING: Court Filing CONFIRMS Man Who Tried to Assassinate Justice Kavanaugh Angered by Dobbs Leak

This writer believes whoever leaked the Dobbs v. Jackson's Women's Health Organization ruling -- something Jonathan Turley called 'one of the greatest breaches of security in the history of the Court' -- did so precisely to foment anger and hatred in an attempt to intimidate the conservative Justices into changing their ruling. By any means necessary.

This writer also has a theory as to who leaked the ruling, but that's a topic for another post.

Now a new filing in the court case against Nicholas Roske, the man who tried to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh back in 2022, confirms that Roske was angered by the Dobbs ruling leak.

DISTURBING: New federal court filing confirms that, as feared, the illicit (and "unsolved") leak of the Supreme Court abortion draft ruling inspired assassination attempt on Justice Kavanaugh. Defendant Nicholas Roske told local police and FBI he planned to break into Kavanaugh's… pic.twitter.com/lWWHsRSevU — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) January 5, 2025

The entire post reads:

Defendant Nicholas Roske told local police and FBI he planned to break into Kavanaugh's home, shoot him and then take his own life in order to prevent "Roe" (which allows for abortion on demand up until birth) from being overturned. Roske also wanted to shoot Kavanaugh because of Kavanaugh's views on gun control. In addition to a firearm and ammo, police also found in his bag lock pics and zip ties ("in case (he) wanted to restrain someone.") The Biden-Garland Justice Department has slow-walked the prosecution of Roske's attempted murder of Kavanaugh (and his family)--it has been nearly 3 years since Roske was arrested near Kavanaugh's home! (Biden and Garland endorsed and allowed ILLEGAL protests outside HOMES of Supreme Court justices!)

Roske was actually planning to target three SCOTUS Justices.

Because of abortion.

Very disturbing that DOJ has not acted to fully prosecute this case.

Do not understand DOJ's actions (and inaction) for much of the past four years.

With Pam Bondi and Trump, hope is returning to the USA. — YJZ (@YJZ36252974) January 5, 2025

We understand: the DOJ was okay with the leak, and the fallout from it.

Biden and Garland and a bunch of other Lefties were completely fine with the 'protests' outside the home of SCOTUS Justices and would have been glad to give Biden a chance to appoint a Justice to a vacant seat, regardless of how that seat was vacated.

Situation 1: J6 tourist wanders into the Capitol when police hold the door open for him.



FBI Response: Hurry! Spare no manpower to find that threat to democracy!



Situation 2: Angry progressive attempts murder of Justice Kavanaugh.



FBI Response: Take your time, he meant well. — RugbyIke (@RugbyIke) January 5, 2025

Bingo.

We have a two-tier justice system.

Justice has always been one-sided in Biden's America. It'll be nice to finally getTrump back in office. — Shaun Marksbury (@marksbury) January 5, 2025

But the Left assures us it's Trump who'll weaponize the DOJ.

Or something.

How about some security for our Supreme Court. Who is the leaker? They need to be held accountable. — Shelley (@ProudArmymom66) January 5, 2025

SCOTUS asked Congress for more security funding. Can't imagine why.

I believe that was the goal of the leaker. They wanted to gin up such outrage that a person, who was already on the edge mentally, would think they were "saving democracy" by doing away with at least one conservative-leaning SCOTUS Justice. — cfromthewoods (@cfromthewoods) January 5, 2025

It was absolutely the goal of the leaker.

All the Leftist rhetoric about the Right is meant to inspire violence.

We cannot continue to have people running our country who refuse to uphold their oaths. — Lyric Flower (@angelandmisha) January 5, 2025

We cannot.

Hold on, back up...



The guy who tried to kill Brett Kavanaugh in 2022 hasn't even been tried yet? https://t.co/ejAGQb14Dv — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) January 5, 2025

He has not.

First, Garland is beyond awful.



Second, this lunatic should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, yesterday.



Lastly, how has the leaker of the Reid not been found? That’s outrageous. https://t.co/6oZVQpwRv1 — JH-STL (@JH_STL_4) January 5, 2025

Yes. Garland is awful.

Agreed. The fullest extent of the law.

They know who the leaker is. They're protecting him or her.

you thought you hated Garland, the DOJ, the FBI and Dems in the deep state enough, but you don’t. https://t.co/4qVSXQukM6 — Noclowns (@Noclowns89) January 5, 2025

We do not.