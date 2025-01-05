MISINFORMATION: Libs of TikTok Highlights Media Lies About Suspect in New York Postal...
DISTURBING: Court Filing CONFIRMS Man Who Tried to Assassinate Justice Kavanaugh Angered by Dobbs Leak

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 05, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This writer believes whoever leaked the Dobbs v. Jackson's Women's Health Organization ruling -- something Jonathan Turley called 'one of the greatest breaches of security in the history of the Court' -- did so precisely to foment anger and hatred in an attempt to intimidate the conservative Justices into changing their ruling. By any means necessary.

This writer also has a theory as to who leaked the ruling, but that's a topic for another post.

Now a new filing in the court case against Nicholas Roske, the man who tried to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh back in 2022, confirms that Roske was angered by the Dobbs ruling leak.

The entire post reads:

Defendant Nicholas Roske told local police and FBI he planned to break into Kavanaugh's home, shoot him and then take his own life in order to prevent "Roe" (which allows for abortion on demand up until birth) from being overturned. Roske also wanted to shoot Kavanaugh because of Kavanaugh's views on gun control. In addition to a firearm and ammo, police also found in his bag lock pics and zip ties ("in case (he) wanted to restrain someone.")  The Biden-Garland Justice Department has slow-walked the prosecution of Roske's attempted murder of Kavanaugh (and his family)--it has been nearly 3 years since Roske was arrested near Kavanaugh's home! (Biden and Garland endorsed and allowed ILLEGAL protests outside HOMES of Supreme Court justices!)

Roske was actually planning to target three SCOTUS Justices.

Because of abortion.

We understand: the DOJ was okay with the leak, and the fallout from it.

Biden and Garland and a bunch of other Lefties were completely fine with the 'protests' outside the home of SCOTUS Justices and would have been glad to give Biden a chance to appoint a Justice to a vacant seat, regardless of how that seat was vacated.

Bingo.

We have a two-tier justice system.

But the Left assures us it's Trump who'll weaponize the DOJ.

Or something.

SCOTUS asked Congress for more security funding. Can't imagine why.

It was absolutely the goal of the leaker.

All the Leftist rhetoric about the Right is meant to inspire violence.

We cannot.

He has not.

Yes. Garland is awful.

Agreed. The fullest extent of the law.

They know who the leaker is. They're protecting him or her.

We do not.

