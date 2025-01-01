FBI Announces It Has Found IEDs Planted in the French Quarter
POLICY SHIFT: Reporter's Spin on Fewer Border Crossings Proves Biden Could've Addressed Is...
ABC News Reports Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Outside Las Vegas Trump Tower Possible Act...
Yikes: New Orleans Removed Bourbon Street Barriers in November As Part of Security...
Really, Dude? Dem Strategist Gets BODIED After Claiming Democrats Fix Economies Wrecked by...
Biden Providing $3.7 Billion for First Responder, Teacher and Healthcare Worker Salaries (...
Injuries Reported As Tesla Cybertruck 'Explodes' Outside Trump Tower in Las Vegas; Police...
NOLA: New Orleans Attacker Identified and 'Source Said He Was Carrying an ISIS...
DNC Presents Their 'Favorite Moments From 2024,' GOP Counters Hilariously
Trump Releases Statement After More Is Learned About the New Orleans Attacker; Updated
VIP
Pete Buttigieg Comparing Biden Admin Accomplishments to Construction of Hoover Dam Is a...
FBI, Mayor of New Orleans Give Conflicting Takes on If Attack was a...
Comedian Whitney Cummings Roasts Democrats and CNN On-Air During Network’s New Year’s Eve...
Presidential Pennsylvania! Scott Presler Rings in the New Year with his Favorite Memory...

'Human Rights Horror': Check Out Despicable Whataboutism From Jimmy Carter About Author Salman Rushdie

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 01, 2025
ImgFlip

There has been a lot said about Jimmy Carter and both his presidency and post-presidency. And, frankly, the more this writer reads and learns about Carter after the White House, the less she likes him.

Advertisement

Yesterday we told you about Carter's meddling against American in the run up to the Persian Gulf War and a couple of days ago we shared a thread that put a spotlight on the morally questionable things Carter did in his time after being president.

Here's another example for that file. 

In 1989, Indian-British author Salman Rushdie was the target of a fatwa issued by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran's supreme leader. Rushdie's 'offense' was publishing The Satanic Verses, which offended Khomeini.

By and large the international community sided with Rushdie and his right to free speech.

But not Jimmy Carter. Oh no.

Wow.

And the entire thing is on the Carter Center website:

Despicable.

And we see the fruits of it playing out across Europe and America.

Recommended

POLICY SHIFT: Reporter's Spin on Fewer Border Crossings Proves Biden Could've Addressed Issue YEARS Ago
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

People need to remember.

That's becoming more evident with each passing day.

The hypocrisy is astounding. Not surprising, but astounding.

Egregious is putting it mildly.

Advertisement

You said it.

This seems to be the consensus.

Yes he was.

He was terrible all-around.

Extrapolate this thinking to its logical conclusion: If Salman Rushdie deserved his fatwa because his words offended Muslims, anyone who offended Muslims deserved to be harmed because of it. This includes Baptists like Carter.

He was awful.

Tags: JIMMY CARTER MUSLIMS TERRORISTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

POLICY SHIFT: Reporter's Spin on Fewer Border Crossings Proves Biden Could've Addressed Issue YEARS Ago
Amy Curtis
ABC News Reports Tesla Cybertruck Explosion Outside Las Vegas Trump Tower Possible Act of Terror
Amy Curtis
FBI Announces It Has Found IEDs Planted in the French Quarter
Brett T.
Really, Dude? Dem Strategist Gets BODIED After Claiming Democrats Fix Economies Wrecked by Republicans
Amy Curtis
Yikes: New Orleans Removed Bourbon Street Barriers in November As Part of Security Overhaul
Amy Curtis
Biden Providing $3.7 Billion for First Responder, Teacher and Healthcare Worker Salaries (NOT Here)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
POLICY SHIFT: Reporter's Spin on Fewer Border Crossings Proves Biden Could've Addressed Issue YEARS Ago Amy Curtis
Advertisement