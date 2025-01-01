'Human Rights Horror': Check Out Despicable Whataboutism From Jimmy Carter About Author Salman Rushdie

There has been a lot said about Jimmy Carter and both his presidency and post-presidency. And, frankly, the more this writer reads and learns about Carter after the White House, the less she likes him.

Yesterday we told you about Carter's meddling against American in the run up to the Persian Gulf War and a couple of days ago we shared a thread that put a spotlight on the morally questionable things Carter did in his time after being president.

Here's another example for that file.

In 1989, Indian-British author Salman Rushdie was the target of a fatwa issued by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran's supreme leader. Rushdie's 'offense' was publishing The Satanic Verses, which offended Khomeini.

By and large the international community sided with Rushdie and his right to free speech.

But not Jimmy Carter. Oh no.

This passage from a NYT op-ed Jimmy Carter wrote in 1989 is still mind-boggling. pic.twitter.com/02UrYCQFBL — I'm Writing in Gary Johnson (@colorblindk1d) December 31, 2024

And the entire thing is on the Carter Center website:

Link to the whole piece:https://t.co/66793zJ34H — I'm Writing in Gary Johnson (@colorblindk1d) December 31, 2024

This is the perfect example of the suicidal empathy so rampant in modern liberalism. — I'm Writing in Gary Johnson (@colorblindk1d) December 31, 2024

And we see the fruits of it playing out across Europe and America.

Hate to speak ill of the dead, but it’s impossible to overstate how big a bastard Carter was. He’s been so old for so long that a lot of people don’t remember, but lots of us do. — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) January 1, 2025

It cannot be said often or loud enough: Carter as ex-president was worse than his presidency. — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) December 31, 2024

Everyone forgets Piss Christ was a contemporary and the whole world got to see the artistic community line up to demand free speech to insult Christianity and censorship to prevent Islam from feeling insulted.

It was clear what was going on even back then. — Heike (@anti_globaloney) January 1, 2025

This is egregious coming from anyone, but especially from an American President. ‘So, he’s been targeted for assassination, but have you considered that people might read his words?’ — WhatsTheFuss? (@WhatsFuss) January 1, 2025

Jimmy Carter was an asshole.



There, I said it. https://t.co/e8ZY4NrSZa — Harry Flashman (@KamalaGrapple) January 1, 2025

A lot of people are saying that Jimmy Carter was a nice man who was unfortunately not a great president.



But, actually, Jimmy Carter was a real piece of s**t. https://t.co/JlaPgBGGdv — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) December 31, 2024

Carter was a human rights horror. https://t.co/udtpdO77vq — Amy Alkon (@amyalkon) December 31, 2024

"offer of paradise"



Holy crud, I had no idea how bad Carter was, post-Presidency. https://t.co/8QeUEeDPFB — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) January 1, 2025

Extrapolate this thinking to its logical conclusion: If Salman Rushdie deserved his fatwa because his words offended Muslims, anyone who offended Muslims deserved to be harmed because of it. This includes Baptists like Carter.

He was awful.