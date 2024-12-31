Thread Asks Trans Women Who Are 'Really Attractive' How They DID It and...
Byron Donalds Goes Straight-Up WRECKING BALL on Media for Hiding Biden's Very OBVIOUS...
Mike Lee Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Taking Biden Admin's Unconstitutional Shadow Govt...
CNN Anchor Panics Live on Air: Cancels Debate! Ask Larry Anything!
A Slap in the Face: Court Rejects Pentagon Appeal in Biden-Harris Plea Deal...
Drew Holden OWNS Lamestream Media in DAMNING Thread Exposing How They Covered for...
Leftist Rag Current Affairs Face-Plants SPECTACULARLY Over Hate-Filled Hit Piece on 'Eliti...
Connect the DOTS! Kamala Harris Following in Obama's Corrupt Footprints After LOSS with...
REEEE! Keith Olbermann's Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs Carter Posts Go Viral for ALL...
'In Retrospect, This is FUNNY AF': WATCH How Hard Kamala, Dems, and Media...
WATCH: Wikipedia Co-Founder Describes How the Site Turned to Leftist Garbage
VIP
Sean Trende of Real Clear Politics Proposes a Twenty-Eighth Amendment to the Constitution
Border Patrol Union President: Sanctuary City Officials Will Be ‘Dealt With’ if They...
Pane-ful Shopping: Los Angeles Grocery Store Has Entire Section of Items in Glass...

'Borderline Treasonous': Scott Jennings Talks Jimmy Carter's Selfish, Dangerous Ex-Presidential Meddling

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 31, 2024
AP Photo/David Goldman, File

This story is not one this writer has heard before, but it also fits with this thread we told you about yesterday: Jimmy Carter's post-presidential work was morally worse than his presidency itself. And that presidency was pretty bad.

Advertisement

Scott Jennings brings a heck of an example of how horrible Carter's actions were.

WATCH:

Jennings is correct.

This writer has seen a lot of 'Iran before Carter' posts floating around X, and the contrast could not be more clear. That's also part of Carter's legacy.

No. His presidency, and everything that came after, left a lasting impact on the world. Often, although not always, not for the better.

Recommended

Mike Lee Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Taking Biden Admin's Unconstitutional Shadow Govt APART in Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

And even the humanitarian stuff is largely suspect as these stories come out.

Those of us who weren't around then have no idea how bad it really was.

As the thread yesterday noted, the media did not pull any punches in the obits for Nancy Reagan, Barbara Bush, or Richard Nixon.

There is a way to be respectfully critical.

It does not.

Advertisement

By design.

And shift this writer's perception of Carter has.

Here's the segment with Jennings, from Jennings himself:

Jennings is a treasure, and he's correct.

Tags: JIMMY CARTER MIDDLE EAST WAR SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mike Lee Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Taking Biden Admin's Unconstitutional Shadow Govt APART in Thread
Sam J.
Byron Donalds Goes Straight-Up WRECKING BALL on Media for Hiding Biden's Very OBVIOUS Cognitive Issues
Sam J.
Drew Holden OWNS Lamestream Media in DAMNING Thread Exposing How They Covered for Joe/Hunter Biz Dealings
Sam J.
Leftist Rag Current Affairs Face-Plants SPECTACULARLY Over Hate-Filled Hit Piece on 'Elitist' JD Vance
Sam J.
Thread Asks Trans Women Who Are 'Really Attractive' How They DID It and OMG-LOL We're Officially Dead Now
Sam J.
REEEE! Keith Olbermann's Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs Carter Posts Go Viral for ALL the Wrong HILARIOUS Reasons
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mike Lee Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Taking Biden Admin's Unconstitutional Shadow Govt APART in Thread Sam J.
Advertisement