'Borderline Treasonous': Scott Jennings Talks Jimmy Carter's Selfish, Dangerous Ex-Presidential Meddling

This story is not one this writer has heard before, but it also fits with this thread we told you about yesterday: Jimmy Carter's post-presidential work was morally worse than his presidency itself. And that presidency was pretty bad.

Scott Jennings brings a heck of an example of how horrible Carter's actions were.

WATCH:

CHECKMATE.



"He [Jimmy Carter] wrote letters, to all of our allies, and to Arab States, asking them to abandon their cooperation and coalition with the United States of America."



"If it's not treasonous, it's borderline treasonous." pic.twitter.com/z7VDvIN0zK — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) December 31, 2024

Jennings is correct.

I remember Jimmy Carter's presidency. He nearly lost the Cold War (only to be rescued by Reagan and Thatcher in subsequent years). He demoralized the military. His lasting legacy was the establishment of Islamic Iran, still plaguing the world with its savagery today. Why must we… pic.twitter.com/Am6jlfLGSM — Rome (@Rome_Colt45) December 31, 2024

This writer has seen a lot of 'Iran before Carter' posts floating around X, and the contrast could not be more clear. That's also part of Carter's legacy.

The man is dead, do you have zero class...fine he was a bad president and blah blah blah but he's dead leave him alone already... — Ron Hubbard (@ronhubbard1606) December 31, 2024

No. His presidency, and everything that came after, left a lasting impact on the world. Often, although not always, not for the better.

President Carter was a great humanitarian, but a horrible US President! Both are true.! And yes these articulated issues, amongst many many more, are true! — Commissioner Sean Morrison (@SeanMMorrison) December 31, 2024

And even the humanitarian stuff is largely suspect as these stories come out.

The only thing I remember about the Carter administration is getting up at 2 o’clock in the morning to wait in five hour gasoline lines! And then having to go based on order or even license plates, my memories of him and how horribly he made decisions — Elon Musk Shots - Fan (@elonmuskshots) December 31, 2024

Those of us who weren't around then have no idea how bad it really was.

Just because someone dies, does not absolve them of responsibility and accountability for the choices they made in life. Their actions impacted humanity and reality cannot be ignored. — BatmanAZ (@FreedomAZ0704) December 31, 2024

As the thread yesterday noted, the media did not pull any punches in the obits for Nancy Reagan, Barbara Bush, or Richard Nixon.

There is a way to be respectfully critical.

Carter was a terrible president. And no amount of charity work makes up for how much he hated the U.S. https://t.co/EANM16FgmH — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 31, 2024

It does not.

This morning the NYT is chockablock with tears and praise for Jimmy Carter. Points such as this are both valid and absent from the columns of the NYT. https://t.co/3tYoW1A6Wr — John Gibson (@GibsonRadio) December 31, 2024

By design.

I did not know this, but now I do. Funny how you experience an immediate shift in your perception of someone when you have more of the puzzle pieces. https://t.co/kDy5sRmUEL — You're Not The Boss of Me (@PelotonScarlet) December 31, 2024

And shift this writer's perception of Carter has.

Here's the segment with Jennings, from Jennings himself:

My thoughts on Jimmy Carter’s legacy last night on @cnn: terrible president, soundly rejected by the American people. Even worse ex-president, whose meddling in US foreign policy & virulent anti-Israel/anti-Semitic views must not be forgotten. Undermined US interests repeatedly. pic.twitter.com/kbBupU0K7O — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 31, 2024

Jennings is a treasure, and he's correct.