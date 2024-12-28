VIP
The Hill Seeks to Stir Racial Tensions About Beyoncé's Country Music, Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 28, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Back in April, we told you how the media were tripping over themselves about Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter', Queen Bey's foray into country music. Page Six wondered if she'd 'saved' the dying genre (it's not dying) and the AP wondered if country music would welcome Beyoncé's 'fans of color.'

Never tiring of playing the race card, The Hill is back trying to smear country music and its fans as racist:

They write:

The growing popularity of Black country artists, spurred in part by Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter,” has sparked a conversation around the history of the genre and the past and present racial tensions surrounding it.

Beyoncé, who has spoken out about the hostile response she received after performing at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards in 2016, made headlines this year when she became the first Black woman to top the Hot Country Songs chart on Billboard.

On Wednesday, she performed a medley of her new country-inspired songs during halftime of the Christmas Day NFL match-up between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens. The performance featured Black cowboys, two-stepping and the first Black rodeo queen.  

There were precisely zero racial tensions around country music until the media made some up.

You'll also notice almost everyone who performed in the halftime show was wearing blonde wigs. But we digress.

The Hill is getting ratioed into oblivion for this.

Clearly they've never heard of Charley Pride or DeFord Bailey or Lesley Riddle.

Here's DeFord Bailey, by the way:

You'd think so-called 'journalists' would be able to figure this out.

She's not country.

No, she isn't.

It does not.

So are we.

More names.

And correct: their ignorance doesn't impose a reckoning on country music.

Thank goodness they didn't print that drivel on paper. They'd have wasted even more trees.

They really are laughably pathetic.

They really are telling on themselves.

Please and thank you.

We don't despise the media enough.

