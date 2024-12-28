The Hill Seeks to Stir Racial Tensions About Beyoncé's Country Music, Gets Ratioed Into Oblivion Instead

Back in April, we told you how the media were tripping over themselves about Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter', Queen Bey's foray into country music. Page Six wondered if she'd 'saved' the dying genre (it's not dying) and the AP wondered if country music would welcome Beyoncé's 'fans of color.'

Never tiring of playing the race card, The Hill is back trying to smear country music and its fans as racist:

Black country music "renaissance" forces genre to reckon with racial history https://t.co/JRf1nHmPmq — The Hill (@thehill) December 28, 2024

They write:

The growing popularity of Black country artists, spurred in part by Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter,” has sparked a conversation around the history of the genre and the past and present racial tensions surrounding it. Beyoncé, who has spoken out about the hostile response she received after performing at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards in 2016, made headlines this year when she became the first Black woman to top the Hot Country Songs chart on Billboard. On Wednesday, she performed a medley of her new country-inspired songs during halftime of the Christmas Day NFL match-up between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens. The performance featured Black cowboys, two-stepping and the first Black rodeo queen.

There were precisely zero racial tensions around country music until the media made some up.

You'll also notice almost everyone who performed in the halftime show was wearing blonde wigs. But we digress.

The Hill is getting ratioed into oblivion for this.

Clearly they've never heard of Charley Pride or DeFord Bailey or Lesley Riddle.

Here's DeFord Bailey, by the way:

The man is a legend; not just for his music talents but also standing against democrat oppression (like Jim Crow, gun laws, etc). pic.twitter.com/dgNQG5rfgo — Bob’s your Uncle (@p8riot) December 28, 2024

You'd think so-called 'journalists' would be able to figure this out.

I suggest strongly you go figure out who Charley Pride is, you utter morons.



Beyoncé is a wannabe hack. — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) December 28, 2024

She's not country.

There have been notable, talented black artists who have contributed to the country music genre. Beyoncé is in no way one of them.. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) December 28, 2024

No, she isn't.

😆 Beyoncé performing pop music in a cowboy hat doesn’t qualify as “renaissance.” Lmao. — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) December 28, 2024

It does not.

Darius Rucker is baffled by your ridiculousness. — Zelda Aurora Jeanne Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) December 28, 2024

So are we.

You mean like Charlie Pride? Ray Charles (early days)? Lionel Richie (Stuck On You)? Darius Rucker? Deford Bailey? Tracy Chapman? Lesley Riddle? Linda Martell? Jessie Mae Hemphill? Charley Patton?Your ignorance of Black Country Artists doesn't impose a "reckoning" on anyone else. — HeIsRightAgainX (@HeIsRightAgainX) December 28, 2024

More names.

And correct: their ignorance doesn't impose a reckoning on country music.

Go listen to Charlie Pride’s entire catalog and then apologize to everyone. Especially to the trees laboring to produce the oxygen that you’re wasting on a daily basis. — Mark 🥓🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) December 28, 2024

Thank goodness they didn't print that drivel on paper. They'd have wasted even more trees.

They really are laughably pathetic.

Beyonce blah blah blah.. country music groundbreaking blah blah blah

-Laughs in Charley Pride https://t.co/w9zqOfj09O pic.twitter.com/6Msk7jNdkB — HollyCabot (@HollyCabot) December 28, 2024

They really are telling on themselves.

On behalf of f**king everyone, Shut the f**k up. https://t.co/0PVEpSVyW6 — Troy (@All_The_Freedom) December 28, 2024

Please and thank you.

Cross-genre music is a great way to help different peoples connect with one another.



The Hill: https://t.co/n8DyF6Kzu9 — fedaykin reepicheep (@mauddweeb) December 28, 2024

We don't despise the media enough.