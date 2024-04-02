'Talk About Tone Deaf': London Cop Tells Jewish Woman to Take Swastikas 'In...
Page Six: Beyoncé Saved Dying Genre Known As COUNTRY MUSIC

Amy Curtis  |  12:00 PM on April 02, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Ah, Bae. Is there anything she can't do? Despite the fact country music was one of the fastest growing genre of 2023, with demand for streaming growing 23.7% over the year (over 20 billion streams). 

But Beyoncé seems to have revived it, anyway, with her country music album, according to Page Six.

They write:

Country music has been on life support.

With legendary trailblazers like Johnny Cash, Tammy Wynette and Charley Pride long gone, we’re left with Walker Hayes and his god-awful Applebee’s jingle.

Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope fled Nashville faster than you could say, “Yeehaw!” to get away from their racist peers.

Even all-time greats Loretta Lynn and Alan Jackson declared the genre is “dead” and “gone.”

Enter Beyoncé, whose new album, “Cowboy Carter” (out Friday), is the revival that country music so desperately needed.

The instantly timeless 27-track project is a soulful celebration of Southern values and the genre’s African American roots, one that the Houston-born superstar decided to record after feeling unwelcome when she performed at the 2016 CMA Awards.

“The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me,” she wrote on Instagram ahead of its release.

'On life support'? Really?

It was on life support, Zelda!

LIFE. SUPPORT.

Probably, but here we are.

Thank you.

Well played.

Totally.

Oof.

We laughed, too.

Once again, 2023 was a great year for country music, with a 20.3% increase in consumption.

Hoo boy, indeed. The meltdowns would be Chernobyl-level.

***

