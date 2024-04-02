Page Six: Beyoncé Saved Dying Genre Known As COUNTRY MUSIC

Ah, Bae. Is there anything she can't do? Despite the fact country music was one of the fastest growing genre of 2023, with demand for streaming growing 23.7% over the year (over 20 billion streams).
But Beyoncé seems to have revived it, anyway, with her country music album, according to Page Six.
Beyoncé revives a dying genre on instantly timeless country album ‘Cowboy Carter’: review https://t.co/yszJkGgThj pic.twitter.com/KijdkomSPB— Page Six (@PageSix) March 29, 2024
Country music has been on life support.
With legendary trailblazers like Johnny Cash, Tammy Wynette and Charley Pride long gone, we’re left with Walker Hayes and his god-awful Applebee’s jingle.
Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope fled Nashville faster than you could say, “Yeehaw!” to get away from their racist peers.
Even all-time greats Loretta Lynn and Alan Jackson declared the genre is “dead” and “gone.”
Enter Beyoncé, whose new album, “Cowboy Carter” (out Friday), is the revival that country music so desperately needed.
The instantly timeless 27-track project is a soulful celebration of Southern values and the genre’s African American roots, one that the Houston-born superstar decided to record after feeling unwelcome when she performed at the 2016 CMA Awards.
“The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me,” she wrote on Instagram ahead of its release.
'On life support'? Really?
“Dying Genre”? Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay? Do y’all not even listen to contemporary country music?!— Zelda Aurora Jeanne Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) March 30, 2024
It was on life support, Zelda!
LIFE. SUPPORT.
March 29, 2024
Probably, but here we are.
The genre was dying so much that she wanted to cash in on it.— The Hanford Institute 🐶 (@ThiccInstitute) March 29, 2024
Thank you.
Much like the power of the NFL marking Taylor Swift into a star, Beyonce has revived the dying country music genre.— Stratton (@StrattonH) March 30, 2024
Well played.
LMAO. Yeah she saved country.— SportsAndNonsense.com (@Samantha_SN1) March 29, 2024
Totally.
I wouldn't say Beyoncé was a 'dying genre,' just a little mid-2000's. https://t.co/b2QqpL15mP— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) March 30, 2024
Oof.
a…what— Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) March 30, 2024
😂 https://t.co/FdeCIQnpv1
We laughed, too.
Dying genre? https://t.co/clctESkflv pic.twitter.com/Et2jTCJ5rc— NOLA Nobody (@nola_nobody) March 30, 2024
Once again, 2023 was a great year for country music, with a 20.3% increase in consumption.
Of FFS. Props to Beyoncé and all, but country music wasn't dying - thriving, in fact - and the savior complex thing is weird on both sides. It's a trite tactic, but imagine if someone had said Eminem "saved" hip-hop. Hoo boy. https://t.co/9k5HtGa3ib— SarahLee (@sarailola) March 30, 2024
Hoo boy, indeed. The meltdowns would be Chernobyl-level.
***
