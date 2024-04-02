Page Six: Beyoncé Saved Dying Genre Known As COUNTRY MUSIC

Ah, Bae. Is there anything she can't do? Despite the fact country music was one of the fastest growing genre of 2023, with demand for streaming growing 23.7% over the year (over 20 billion streams).

But Beyoncé seems to have revived it, anyway, with her country music album, according to Page Six.

Beyoncé revives a dying genre on instantly timeless country album ‘Cowboy Carter’: review https://t.co/yszJkGgThj pic.twitter.com/KijdkomSPB — Page Six (@PageSix) March 29, 2024

They write:

'On life support'? Really?

“Dying Genre”? Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay? Do y’all not even listen to contemporary country music?! — Zelda Aurora Jeanne Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) March 30, 2024

It was on life support, Zelda!

LIFE. SUPPORT.

Probably, but here we are.

The genre was dying so much that she wanted to cash in on it. — The Hanford Institute 🐶 (@ThiccInstitute) March 29, 2024

Thank you.

Much like the power of the NFL marking Taylor Swift into a star, Beyonce has revived the dying country music genre. — Stratton (@StrattonH) March 30, 2024

Well played.

LMAO. Yeah she saved country. — SportsAndNonsense.com (@Samantha_SN1) March 29, 2024

Totally.

I wouldn't say Beyoncé was a 'dying genre,' just a little mid-2000's. https://t.co/b2QqpL15mP — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) March 30, 2024

Oof.

We laughed, too.

Once again, 2023 was a great year for country music, with a 20.3% increase in consumption.

Of FFS. Props to Beyoncé and all, but country music wasn't dying - thriving, in fact - and the savior complex thing is weird on both sides. It's a trite tactic, but imagine if someone had said Eminem "saved" hip-hop. Hoo boy. https://t.co/9k5HtGa3ib — SarahLee (@sarailola) March 30, 2024

Hoo boy, indeed. The meltdowns would be Chernobyl-level.

***

