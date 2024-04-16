AP Wonders If Country Music Will Welcome Beyoncé 'Fans of Color'

A couple of weeks ago, we told you how the media credited Beyoncé with 'saving' country music with her album 'Cowboy Carter', even though country music -- as a genre -- had seen good growth in 2023.

They want Beyoncé to be two things simultaneously: savior of country music, and this brave pioneer, going where no other artist has gone before, despite racism (they apparently forgot about Darius Rucker, it seems).

Now AP -- ever looking for the racial angle -- is asking the important questions here:

Beyoncé is bringing her fans of color to country music. Will they be welcomed in? https://t.co/d3OPKda0ZN — The Associated Press (@AP) April 15, 2024

Really?

More from the AP:

Tanner Davenport, co-director of Black Opry — and proud BeyHive member — worries the massive achievements of “Cowboy Carter” could have unintended consequences, such as country music executives not feeling an urgency to platform existing and future Black artists. Black Opry was founded by Holly G in April 2021, as she examined her relationship with the genre during the social justice movement sparked by the murder of George Floyd. The organization aims to amplify Black voices in country, Americana, blues and folk music. “Once ‘Act II’ has ran its course and gone away, there are going to be programmers... looking back at this moment and saying, ’We’ve already done this. We’ve given a Black woman a No. 1,” said Davenport. “If they can really start to dial into the audience a bit more, I think they can start to see progress within this and capitalize on this moment because I think there’s a huge undermining of the Black dollar and how far it can go.”

Geez.

They forgot about the late, great Charlie Pride, too.

How can one be “welcomed in” to a music genre? Just push play and you’re good to go. — It’s Ma’am, PhDelightful 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@ItsGoneAwry) April 15, 2024

Excellent question.

I'm embarrassed for the AP.



Do a simple google search before you write this garbage.



Do you know who this is? pic.twitter.com/ywtPdPY9nQ — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) April 15, 2024

Not a chance.

No black artist was in the country music genre until Beyoncé, according to them.

Why are you like this? — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 15, 2024

We don't have the time to answer this question.

Would be a good idea for you to read this, AP writers. From 2021. Beyonce' isn't the first black artist to appeal to the country crowd. She won't be the last. https://t.co/CAe3YB3Pje pic.twitter.com/F5FlW3vSLZ — Pam D (@soirchick) April 15, 2024

Oh, look.

The only ones who are racist are the AP reporters trying to drive division where none exists.



We saw what the media tried to do with Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs. — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) April 15, 2024

We all saw it.

Thankfully, the haters in the media didn't win and we got this awesome moment in music history.

Charlie Pride, The Pointer Sisters, Lionel Richie, Darius Rucker…



Are they not black enough for you or what?



You are so pathetic. 🤡🤡🤡 — 𝑺𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒌 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑩𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒊𝒆 𝑪𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒌 (@navychick1993) April 16, 2024

So pathetic.

Translation: "We think country music fans are racist because we don't talk to regular people outside our echo chambers because we are too busy looking down on them" https://t.co/RMMfYAT6ce — Jeff Charles, An Awful Pundit🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) April 16, 2024

Exactly.

The @AP showing how they view things through racial lenses.



I live in the country... all of my neighbors own cows, chickens, etc.



it is likely 50% white/non-white.... Everyone listens to country, everyone smiles and waves hello, everyone flies American flags, everyone wants… https://t.co/MMeGHYsFNV — Alan Roberts (@TheMFingCOO) April 16, 2024

They literally cannot imagine a community like this exists.

Beyoncé is from Texas. She knows there are many, many country “fans of color” here. https://t.co/Uo3ySabR3k — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) April 15, 2024

The media doesn't, though.