Second Class Citizens in Your Own Country: NYC Soccer Mom Shares MADDENING Story...
Thousands of African Illegals Crowd New York City Hall for Hearing on 'Uprooting...
In Oral Argument, Gorsuch Made an 'Alarming' Allusion to Rep. Bowman (and Other...
Soros-Funded Community Justice Exchange Behind Bail Fund for Pro-Hamas Road Blockers
'Is Your Family Tree a Wreath?": Guess Who Jonathan Chait Says Is Right...
Visit a College Campus Sometime: NBC News Sounding the Alarm on X Accounts...
There Have Been a Ton of Insane Liberal Protests and Meltdowns Lately
The Biden-Harris Campaign Proves the Left Can't Meme
Priorities: Elizabeth Warren Mad at TurboTax for Taking Money She Thinks Belongs to...
Sen. John Fetterman Speaks the Truth About Pro-Palestinian Protesters Invading Starbucks
He 'Cherry Bomb'-ed: John Mellencamp Storms Off Stage When Fans Object to His...
There's a New Way to Offend Trans Folks
BREAKING: Alvin Bragg Seeks to Punish Trump for Violating an Unconstitutional Gag Order
Josh Hawley Totally FLUSTERS Jennifer Granholm for Failing to Disclose Owning Conflicting...

AP Wonders If Country Music Will Welcome Beyoncé 'Fans of Color'

Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on April 16, 2024
meme

A couple of weeks ago, we told you how the media credited Beyoncé with 'saving' country music with her album 'Cowboy Carter', even though country music -- as a genre -- had seen good growth in 2023.

Advertisement

They want Beyoncé to be two things simultaneously: savior of country music, and this brave pioneer, going where no other artist has gone before, despite racism (they apparently forgot about Darius Rucker, it seems).

Now AP -- ever looking for the racial angle -- is asking the important questions here:

Really?

More from the AP:

Tanner Davenport, co-director of Black Opry — and proud BeyHive member — worries the massive achievements of “Cowboy Carter” could have unintended consequences, such as country music executives not feeling an urgency to platform existing and future Black artists. Black Opry was founded by Holly G in April 2021, as she examined her relationship with the genre during the social justice movement sparked by the murder of George Floyd. The organization aims to amplify Black voices in country, Americana, blues and folk music.

“Once ‘Act II’ has ran its course and gone away, there are going to be programmers... looking back at this moment and saying, ’We’ve already done this. We’ve given a Black woman a No. 1,” said Davenport. “If they can really start to dial into the audience a bit more, I think they can start to see progress within this and capitalize on this moment because I think there’s a huge undermining of the Black dollar and how far it can go.”

Recommended

In Oral Argument, Gorsuch Made an 'Alarming' Allusion to Rep. Bowman (and Other Highlights)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Geez.

They forgot about the late, great Charlie Pride, too.

Excellent question.

Not a chance.

No black artist was in the country music genre until Beyoncé, according to them.

We don't have the time to answer this question.

Oh, look.

We all saw it.

Thankfully, the haters in the media didn't win and we got this awesome moment in music history.

Advertisement

So pathetic.

Exactly.

They literally cannot imagine a community like this exists.

The media doesn't, though.

Tags: AP ASSOCIATED PRESS BEYONCÉ KNOWLES BEYONCE MUSIC RACISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

In Oral Argument, Gorsuch Made an 'Alarming' Allusion to Rep. Bowman (and Other Highlights)
Aaron Walker
Second Class Citizens in Your Own Country: NYC Soccer Mom Shares MADDENING Story About Migrants
Amy Curtis
Josh Hawley Totally FLUSTERS Jennifer Granholm for Failing to Disclose Owning Conflicting Stocks (Watch)
Sam J.
He 'Cherry Bomb'-ed: John Mellencamp Storms Off Stage When Fans Object to His Lecturing
Grateful Calvin
Thousands of African Illegals Crowd New York City Hall for Hearing on 'Uprooting Anti-Blackness'
Brett T.
Priorities: Elizabeth Warren Mad at TurboTax for Taking Money She Thinks Belongs to the Government
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
In Oral Argument, Gorsuch Made an 'Alarming' Allusion to Rep. Bowman (and Other Highlights) Aaron Walker
Advertisement