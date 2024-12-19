Gallows Humor for the Win! Marine Vet Joey Jones Cracks Up X With...
ABOUT TIME: FAA Finally Threatens to Use Deadly Force on NJ Drones, Citing...
POWERLESS to Stop Us! EPIC Thread Takes Democrat's Claims About Who Actually Killed...
'Incredibly Sad List': Poll Shows Top 15 Dems for Party's 2028 Nomination (JD...
You Should Be Mad As Hell
Brian Stelter Teams Up with Jim Acosta to Accuse Elon Musk of Spreading...
The Left ARE the Meme: Luigi Mangione Supporters Straight Outta Central Casting Rally...
BOOM! Jesse Kelly Points to the REAL WH Villain After WSJ's Expose on...
Socialized Medicine SUCKS: Canadian Woman Loses Leg Following Delay in Care
VIP
Expecto Patronum! J.K. Rowling Celebrates Her First Post WHOOPING the Trans Movement and...
'The View' Co-Hosts Have a Theory Involving Musk and Vance That's Basically a...
What Happened to 'Sharp As a Tack'? WSJ Explains How White House Functions...
'UN-AMERICAN': Justine Bateman Describes Past 4 Years of the Woke Mob and It's...
THIS! Larry The Cable Guy Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Stand-Alone Bills...

ACLU Goes All in on Trans Activism, Files Lawsuit on Behalf of Violent MAN Removed From Women's Prison

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 19, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

This writer sat for a while and pondered this whole story. And no matter how much coffee she drank or how hard she thought about it, it still doesn't make sense.

Advertisement

Oh, she totally understands why the ACLU is going to the mattresses for a male prisoner who 'identifies' as a woman. They're not interested in actual civil liberties, and they certainly hate America. So anything that helps them tear America down, they'll support.

But what this writer doesn't understand is how they can argue -- with a straight face -- that a man who identifies as a woman (who is still a man) is 'unsafe' around other men, but women are completely safe around that 'trans identifying' man simply because he says he's a woman.

Especially when that man has been accused of violent crimes:

More from Reduxx:

Now, the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington has announced their legal support for Kim in a bid to have him transferred back into a women’s prison while arguing that incarceration at a men’s detention center places him “at imminent risk of harm.” A press release issued by the ACLU on December 17 argues that the placement of Kim in Monroe, a prison for men, is “unconstitutional” and an example of transphobia.

“Ms. Kim has lived at the WCCW since 2021,” reads the ACLU statement issued by Attorney Adrien Leavitt, which refers to Kim with feminine pronouns. “On March 14, 2024, Ms. Kim and her cellmate, a cisgender woman, were caught having consensual sexual contact and were each found guilty of a 504 infraction for violating rules around sexual contact.”

Recommended

Gallows Humor for the Win! Marine Vet Joey Jones Cracks Up X With One Word Reply to Meme
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We here at Twitchy have told you about women in prison being subjected to abuse not only by men imprisoned with them (because those men simply say they're women) but also getting abuse from the state for speaking out for their rights and safety.

The Left's sympathy, tolerance, and support of any demographic is inversely proportional to the innocence of that population.

Which is why they want to abort innocent babies and defend violent rapists and murderers.

Women in prison have rights, too.

It's disgusting how authority figures bend over backwards to accommodate and appease them.

Exactly this.

The ACLU is arguing he has a legal, civil right to sexually use women. The encounter for which he got in trouble appears to have been consensual.

Advertisement

But what happens when the next one isn't?

A good chance, sadly.

Yes! Yes! Yes!

Bingo.

This should never be allowed. EVER.

Tags: PRISON TRANSGENDER WOMEN'S RIGHTS TRANS WOMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gallows Humor for the Win! Marine Vet Joey Jones Cracks Up X With One Word Reply to Meme
Amy Curtis
POWERLESS to Stop Us! EPIC Thread Takes Democrat's Claims About Who Actually Killed Spending Bill APART
Sam J.
The Left ARE the Meme: Luigi Mangione Supporters Straight Outta Central Casting Rally at PA Courthouse
Amy Curtis
ABOUT TIME: FAA Finally Threatens to Use Deadly Force on NJ Drones, Citing 'Imminent Security Threat'
Amy Curtis
Brian Stelter Teams Up with Jim Acosta to Accuse Elon Musk of Spreading Fake News and LOL the Comments
Sam J.
'Incredibly Sad List': Poll Shows Top 15 Dems for Party's 2028 Nomination (JD Vance Will Approve!)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gallows Humor for the Win! Marine Vet Joey Jones Cracks Up X With One Word Reply to Meme Amy Curtis
Advertisement