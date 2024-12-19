ACLU Goes All in on Trans Activism, Files Lawsuit on Behalf of Violent MAN Removed From Women's Prison

This writer sat for a while and pondered this whole story. And no matter how much coffee she drank or how hard she thought about it, it still doesn't make sense.

Oh, she totally understands why the ACLU is going to the mattresses for a male prisoner who 'identifies' as a woman. They're not interested in actual civil liberties, and they certainly hate America. So anything that helps them tear America down, they'll support.

But what this writer doesn't understand is how they can argue -- with a straight face -- that a man who identifies as a woman (who is still a man) is 'unsafe' around other men, but women are completely safe around that 'trans identifying' man simply because he says he's a woman.

Especially when that man has been accused of violent crimes:

🚨A violent trans-identified male is suing the state of Washington after he was removed from a women's prison over "safety concerns."



Amber Fayefox Kim, a convicted murderer, was sent back to a men's facility earlier this year due to his sexual behavior.https://t.co/3dwjWffH8I — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) December 19, 2024

More from Reduxx:

Now, the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington has announced their legal support for Kim in a bid to have him transferred back into a women’s prison while arguing that incarceration at a men’s detention center places him “at imminent risk of harm.” A press release issued by the ACLU on December 17 argues that the placement of Kim in Monroe, a prison for men, is “unconstitutional” and an example of transphobia. “Ms. Kim has lived at the WCCW since 2021,” reads the ACLU statement issued by Attorney Adrien Leavitt, which refers to Kim with feminine pronouns. “On March 14, 2024, Ms. Kim and her cellmate, a cisgender woman, were caught having consensual sexual contact and were each found guilty of a 504 infraction for violating rules around sexual contact.”

We here at Twitchy have told you about women in prison being subjected to abuse not only by men imprisoned with them (because those men simply say they're women) but also getting abuse from the state for speaking out for their rights and safety.

The Left's sympathy, tolerance, and support of any demographic is inversely proportional to the innocence of that population.

Which is why they want to abort innocent babies and defend violent rapists and murderers.

He's a psychopath and a narcissist, like a lot of trans identified men are. Stop putting them in women's prisons, they are clearly a risk. — Sinèad Watson (@ImWatson91) December 19, 2024

Women in prison have rights, too.

"Amber Fayefox Kim"



How these men must laugh at all the people in authority who pander to them. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) December 19, 2024

It's disgusting how authority figures bend over backwards to accommodate and appease them.

The entitlement of a convicted murder to not only be housed with women, but also to sexually harm them, and then to sue the state he is prisoned in when he is removed from women is a result of the concerning silence of people who should be standing up for women who have no say… — Prisha 🦎 (@detransaqua) December 19, 2024

Exactly this.

The ACLU is arguing he has a legal, civil right to sexually use women. The encounter for which he got in trouble appears to have been consensual.

But what happens when the next one isn't?

WA is all in on the gender cult. Laws protecting men's right to intrude in women's spaces, legislation to "protect trans kids" from their unaffirming parents and spending millions on state funded gender affirming care for minors. He has a chance of winning there. — Jared (@itstheredreport) December 19, 2024

A good chance, sadly.

I’m so sick of this. Women’s safety matters more than mentally ill men’s feelings. https://t.co/ET6vRN47vt — MaryCate Delvey (@marycatedelvey) December 19, 2024

Yes! Yes! Yes!

"They just want to pee" she said.



"Stop with the right-wing tropes" she said. https://t.co/Iv0bPGPSti — Robin Atkins (@TruthAgape) December 19, 2024

Bingo.

Bryan when he thought he was going to a male prison vs Bryan when he got to serve time in a female prison. https://t.co/fqltYXKXPZ pic.twitter.com/OZOs8Kibxw — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) December 19, 2024

This should never be allowed. EVER.