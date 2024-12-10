WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Apologizes for Her Privilege but It’s Not as Black...
EMTs Treat Sen. Mitch McConnell After Fall at Senate Lunch

INJUSTICE: Female Inmates at Minnesota Prison Forced to Shower, Live With Violent 'Trans' Woman

Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on December 10, 2024
The Left loves to talk about criminal justice reform and equity but it's all talk. Because when they have an opportunity to actually reform the justice system, they make it worse.

Back in September we told you about a hearing before the House Judiciary committee where female prisoners testified about being forced to live with men (because they 'identified' as women), raped/assaulted/harassed by them, and punished for speaking out.

Here's another story out of Tim Walz's Minnesota:

More from REDUXX:

A trans-identified male serving a life sentence for murder who was quietly transferred in to a women’s prison is now sharing a shower with female inmates, causing them to feel 'violated.' Bradley Richard Sirvio, 53, was transferred into Minnesota women’s prison MCF-Shakopee at the end of last year after claiming to identify as transgender and adopting the name 'Aurora.'

In November of 1995, Sirvio beat a man to death with a hammer before setting the victim’s house on fire. According to court records, Sirvio was checking himself into a detoxification center when he 'volunteered to a staff member during the intake process that he may have murdered someone named George and then set the house on fire to cover up what he had done.'

A repeat offender, Sirvio has several other convictions that include multiple charges of assault, burglary, and theft. He was quietly transferred to MCF-Shakopee, Minnesota’s only women’s prison, in November of 2023. The move was made a full five months ahead of the date that a newly-drafted gender identity prison policy was set to take effect, meaning that the state of Minnesota voluntarily chose to transfer Sirvio.

According to the women, Sirvio is still a fully intact male.

This is so wrong.

Because feelings trump facts and logic.

Except for our eyes, his bald head, and his penis.

No woman should.

The Democrats have made us second class citizens.

And both of them are okay with this.

And that's exactly the problem, as it was with the LPGA -- hundreds of women say this is wrong, offensive, and makes them uncomfortable, but the authorities ignore them for the preferences of one man.

The difference is, women can leave the LPGA if they want to. Female inmates cannot.

Exactly. 

No men in women's spaces.

Good.

Wouldn't surprise us if he did.

But TRUMP! Or something.

Weirdo Walz likes this stuff.

Aurora is a dude.

