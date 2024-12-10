INJUSTICE: Female Inmates at Minnesota Prison Forced to Shower, Live With Violent 'Trans' Woman

The Left loves to talk about criminal justice reform and equity but it's all talk. Because when they have an opportunity to actually reform the justice system, they make it worse.

Back in September we told you about a hearing before the House Judiciary committee where female prisoners testified about being forced to live with men (because they 'identified' as women), raped/assaulted/harassed by them, and punished for speaking out.

Here's another story out of Tim Walz's Minnesota:

🚨EXCLUSIVE🚨



Female inmates at Minnesota's only women's prison have come forward to reveal that they are being forced to share a shower with a violent trans-identified male.



The inmates say their complaints to prison staff are being ignored.https://t.co/ljORli581X — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) December 9, 2024

More from REDUXX:

A trans-identified male serving a life sentence for murder who was quietly transferred in to a women’s prison is now sharing a shower with female inmates, causing them to feel 'violated.' Bradley Richard Sirvio, 53, was transferred into Minnesota women’s prison MCF-Shakopee at the end of last year after claiming to identify as transgender and adopting the name 'Aurora.' In November of 1995, Sirvio beat a man to death with a hammer before setting the victim’s house on fire. According to court records, Sirvio was checking himself into a detoxification center when he 'volunteered to a staff member during the intake process that he may have murdered someone named George and then set the house on fire to cover up what he had done.' A repeat offender, Sirvio has several other convictions that include multiple charges of assault, burglary, and theft. He was quietly transferred to MCF-Shakopee, Minnesota’s only women’s prison, in November of 2023. The move was made a full five months ahead of the date that a newly-drafted gender identity prison policy was set to take effect, meaning that the state of Minnesota voluntarily chose to transfer Sirvio.

According to the women, Sirvio is still a fully intact male.

This is so wrong.

Can't get over the fact that this mf called himself "Aurora" and the DOC Gender identity Committee (🥴) just said, "Ok!" pic.twitter.com/DVr5anZr9r — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) December 9, 2024

Because feelings trump facts and logic.

@PunishedAG Go ahead, let's hear your argument.



"You have no proof that's not a woman!" — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) December 9, 2024

Except for our eyes, his bald head, and his penis.

Remember, @TheDemocrats did this. I will never, ever vote for them again until they undo this. Their betrayal of women has been staggering. — Kevina Gafa 🇺🇸 (@KevinaFaga) December 9, 2024

No woman should.

The Democrats have made us second class citizens.

Our governor, @GovTimWalz, declared Minnesota a sanctuary state for people who want to transition their kids. The only person more sick and twisted than Walz is his wife, @GwenWalz. — Irving House Mpls (@Mpls_Ghetto_Guy) December 9, 2024

And both of them are okay with this.

One man wants something in prison, the entire system caves and gives in. hundreds of women want something in prison, the entire system pretends they don't exist. — Anna B. Sallis 🇺🇸😉 (@NIWoman71) December 9, 2024

And that's exactly the problem, as it was with the LPGA -- hundreds of women say this is wrong, offensive, and makes them uncomfortable, but the authorities ignore them for the preferences of one man.

The difference is, women can leave the LPGA if they want to. Female inmates cannot.

Mind boggling that this is an issue. Men do not belong in womens spaces. Not even in prison. — Alghero Man 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇻🇪 (@AlgheroMan) December 10, 2024

Exactly.

No men in women's spaces.

Our bill banning men from women’s spaces in every federally funded property applies to prisons too.



Keep fighting to #HoldTheLine https://t.co/5hnAC46x12 — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) December 10, 2024

Good.

The Governor of Minnesota and its legislature needs to take emergency action to remedy this. Let me guess, this perv has an ID issued by the state that falsified his sex to say he is female? https://t.co/dNUHEsDHQO — Ask A Transwidow (@AskATranswidow) December 9, 2024

Wouldn't surprise us if he did.

Hey look, more women being victimized by Democrat policies. 👇 https://t.co/AA3Dh9eDnB — Amy 🇺🇸 (@amy_likes_owls) December 10, 2024

But TRUMP! Or something.

Prison Rape Elimination Act @CivilRights regs must be changed (or new law passed) to financially punish states for allowing men in women's prison. @realDonaldTrump @PamBondi @ToddBlanche @SenTomCotton @RepNancyMace @SenatorLankford

Or, you know @GovTimWalz , you could fix this. https://t.co/srOngGTT1r — Keep Prisons Single Sex USA (@NoXY_USA) December 9, 2024

Weirdo Walz likes this stuff.

Example eleventy-billion & one of men in womanface given a free pass to abuse & harm & predate upon women with impunity



Aided & abetted by prison authorities



Celebrated as brave & stunning by woketards



Meet “Aurora”, prisoner https://t.co/eGuE5Kmcel pic.twitter.com/bzFUdEPJ8c — Katherine Deves Morgan 🇦🇺🚺 (@deves_katherine) December 9, 2024

Aurora is a dude.