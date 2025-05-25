Harvard's Got MORE-gue Problems Than Trump's Ban on International Students

Harvard University, once the gold standard of higher education, has fallen from grace. Infested with woke Leftists, the vaunted institution is in hot water with the Trump administration over its handling of campus antisemitism.

But now they've got even more problems in their morgue.

The manager of said morgue, Cedric Lodge, just pled guilty to stealing and selling body parts.

HARVARD: Morgue manager at Harvard Medical School, Cedric Lodge, sold human remains, including organs, brains, skin, hands, faces, and dissected heads, taken from cadavers donated to the school’s Anatomical Gift Program. He and his wife profited from the sales by shipping the… pic.twitter.com/natugvJmzZ — @amuse (@amuse) May 24, 2025

Here's more from Fox News:

Cedric Lodge, 57, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, pleaded guilty to interstate transport of stolen human remains on Wednesday before Chief U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The maximum penalty under federal law is 10 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment and a fine. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the judge after 'consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the federal sentencing guidelines,' according to the release. Officials said Lodge admitted that from 2018 through at least March 2020 he participated in the sale and interstate transport of human remains stolen from the Harvard Medical School morgue in Massachusetts.

Yikes.

The university I attend has cadavers for our classes relating to human biology.

They are kept under very tight wraps, and my guess is that Harvard’s security team is in on the body snatching. — I, Thomas (@ThomasITK421) May 25, 2025

Would we be surprised by this?

It's sad for the families of those cadavers and disrespectful for the dead.

So this is the “science” they are claiming we have to support by funding anti-Semitic Hahvard? — Two Hound Town (@PopSomeCornJack) May 24, 2025

Apparently.

What does Planned Parenthood and Harvard have in common.



They sell human bodies and parts. What the actual…… — c0nflicx (@c0nflicx) May 24, 2025

Both are run by Leftists, too.

It's true.

Tbf, how was he supposed to live on only a 500k yearly salary for a do-nothing position of prestige with maximal benefits, retirement, sabbaticals, and network connections at the ho-hum town college of Harvard? — Jonathan Watters (@JW_Elev8Wellnes) May 24, 2025

Those are practically poverty wages.

who bought them and how did he find the buyers? — CaptainRon (@ZeeCaptainRon) May 24, 2025

The dark web. That's how.

That’s unconscionable.



When my ex-husband was in dental school he told me they had a moment of silence before their first gross anatomy class and were told to think about the lives and generosity of the people on their tables.



Not all universities have entrance and hiring… — Hope d'Amore (@10ATexan) May 25, 2025

That's how it should be done.

This writer feels like there's a better legal case for the Trump administration to use here rather than risk a court overturning his ban on international students on First Amendment grounds.

Yes, it is.

Harvard is a cesspool! https://t.co/OjJXDyJwr6 — Patti Murphy (@PattiMu45834853) May 25, 2025

It is absolutely a cesspool.