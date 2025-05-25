This Won't End Well for Them: American Airlines Incurs the Wrath of Corey...
Dems' Trump Meltdown: They'd Pick a Comatose Biden and a Secret Junta Over...
J.K. Rowling Paints Colorful Contrast Between Feminism and Trans-Activist Genderism
Leo Terrell Shares Text of 'Executive Order on Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism...
Minnesota Vikings Echo Call for 'Justice' on Fifth Anniversary of George Floyd's Death,...
LifeNews.com: Killing Children Is Horrific Before and After Birth
WATCH: Lifelong Dem Says She Voted for Trump After Violent Illegals Overran Her...
You Only Think You Hate Them Enough: NBC Runs BS Headline About a...
YA THINK?! WaPo Deletes Despicable Post About 'Where Jews Belong' Saying It 'Lacked...
OPEN YOUR FREAKIN' EARS! David Axelrod Tries -- and Fails -- to Dunk...
NOW It Can Be Told! Apparently These People Were Part of a WH...
Shocker: Antifa Thugs Attacked a Christian Rally in Seattle, But Guess Who the...
The Man from M.A.G.A.: Confused Democrats Think CNN’s Jake Tapper is Secretly Working...
Offshore Shilling: James Comey Issues Veiled Threats Over Trump Admin’s Reforms to the...

Harvard's Got MORE-gue Problems Than Trump's Ban on International Students

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on May 25, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Harvard University, once the gold standard of higher education, has fallen from grace. Infested with woke Leftists, the vaunted institution is in hot water with the Trump administration over its handling of campus antisemitism.

Advertisement

But now they've got even more problems in their morgue.

The manager of said morgue, Cedric Lodge, just pled guilty to stealing and selling body parts.

Here's more from Fox News:

Cedric Lodge, 57, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, pleaded guilty to interstate transport of stolen human remains on Wednesday before Chief U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The maximum penalty under federal law is 10 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment and a fine.

A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the judge after 'consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the federal sentencing guidelines,' according to the release.

Officials said Lodge admitted that from 2018 through at least March 2020 he participated in the sale and interstate transport of human remains stolen from the Harvard Medical School morgue in Massachusetts.

Recommended

Dems' Trump Meltdown: They'd Pick a Comatose Biden and a Secret Junta Over Swallowing Their Pride
justmindy
Advertisement

Yikes.

Would we be surprised by this?

It's sad for the families of those cadavers and disrespectful for the dead.

Apparently.

Both are run by Leftists, too.

It's true.

Those are practically poverty wages.

The dark web. That's how.

Advertisement

That's how it should be done.

This writer feels like there's a better legal case for the Trump administration to use here rather than risk a court overturning his ban on international students on First Amendment grounds.

Yes, it is.

It is absolutely a cesspool.

Tags: FUNDING HARVARD RESEARCH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dems' Trump Meltdown: They'd Pick a Comatose Biden and a Secret Junta Over Swallowing Their Pride
justmindy
J.K. Rowling Paints Colorful Contrast Between Feminism and Trans-Activist Genderism
Amy Curtis
You Only Think You Hate Them Enough: NBC Runs BS Headline About a Citizen Detained by ICE
Eric V.
Minnesota Vikings Echo Call for 'Justice' on Fifth Anniversary of George Floyd's Death, Then Hide Replies
Amy Curtis
WATCH: Lifelong Dem Says She Voted for Trump After Violent Illegals Overran Her Colorado Town
Amy Curtis
Leo Terrell Shares Text of 'Executive Order on Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism'
Jacob B.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dems' Trump Meltdown: They'd Pick a Comatose Biden and a Secret Junta Over Swallowing Their Pride justmindy
Advertisement