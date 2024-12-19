Make It Make Sense: Ron DeSantis Points Out Left's Hypocrisy on Billionaires in Politics

MSNBC Continues the Belt-Tightening: Joy Reid, Stephanie Ruhle Offered Pay Cuts As Network...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 19, 2024
ImgFlip

If the Left didn't have double standards, they'd have none. They love George Soros -- the Left-wing billionaire who funds AG and DA races across the country while pouring millions into woke causes -- and accuse anyone who questions Soros' agenda an antisemite. What Soros does is vile, but smart: AGs and DAs wield a lot of power at the local level. We see the rotten fruits of this in places like NYC, where Daniel Penny gets arrested for defending people but career criminals are always set loose.

Elon Musk has been branded the 'George Soros of the Right' (which is kind of an insult, because Soros is a terrible human being), and the Right needed someone like Musk.

But now, suddenly, billionaires in politics is a bad thing. The Left are really, really mad Musk not only bought X, but that his involvement in the 2024 election helped Donald Trump win and his influence in the Republican Party helped spike the abysmal omnibus funding bill in Congress.

Ron DeSantis pointed out this glaring hypocrisy:

Make it make sense is something this writer often says. 

It only makes sense when you realize the Left are all hypocrites.

She has a point.

Like we said -- it's the hypocrisy.

And they really don't like that.

Remember: Kamala Harris lamented the fact guys like Musk got to talk to us plebes 'without oversight' (her exacty words). 

Yes. Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

Perfectly stated.

Yes he does.

YUP.

It's always attacks on the voters who don't bend to their will.

