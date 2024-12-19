Make It Make Sense: Ron DeSantis Points Out Left's Hypocrisy on Billionaires in Politics

If the Left didn't have double standards, they'd have none. They love George Soros -- the Left-wing billionaire who funds AG and DA races across the country while pouring millions into woke causes -- and accuse anyone who questions Soros' agenda an antisemite. What Soros does is vile, but smart: AGs and DAs wield a lot of power at the local level. We see the rotten fruits of this in places like NYC, where Daniel Penny gets arrested for defending people but career criminals are always set loose.

Elon Musk has been branded the 'George Soros of the Right' (which is kind of an insult, because Soros is a terrible human being), and the Right needed someone like Musk.

But now, suddenly, billionaires in politics is a bad thing. The Left are really, really mad Musk not only bought X, but that his involvement in the 2024 election helped Donald Trump win and his influence in the Republican Party helped spike the abysmal omnibus funding bill in Congress.

Ron DeSantis pointed out this glaring hypocrisy:

The Left finds @elonmusk speaking out against a bloated spending bill to be a big problem…



…yet, when George Soros pours millions of dollars into electing leftist district attorneys who pledge to go easy on criminals, that is somehow democracy in action…



Make it make sense! — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) December 19, 2024

Make it make sense is something this writer often says.

It only makes sense when you realize the Left are all hypocrites.

What is more perplexing is that this is a “Republican bill”, how is it that democrats are the ones who are mad it’s not passing. 🤔 — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) December 19, 2024

She has a point.

It doesn’t make sense, Ron. I have a big brain and even I can’t make it make sense. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 19, 2024

Like we said -- it's the hypocrisy.

The big misunderstanding here is that Elon did the talking and Congress heeled. No. His platform unleashed millions of people to say exactly the same things to our reps - as we were reading the CR. The storm wasn't Elon, it was the people. All he did was open the window. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) December 19, 2024

And they really don't like that.

Remember: Kamala Harris lamented the fact guys like Musk got to talk to us plebes 'without oversight' (her exacty words).

I'm old enough to remember when calling out Soros was considered a conspiracy theory. At least everything Musk does, he does in broad day light. Sunlight is the best disinfectant. — Jaelynn Watson 🇺🇸 (@mamatigertn) December 19, 2024

Yes. Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

Elon is fighting to save our country.

Soros is fighting to kill our country.



The Left likes Soros and hates Elon because, like Soros, they hate our country. — Mr. Reality (@MrReality_sp) December 19, 2024

Perfectly stated.

Yes he does.

Their billionaires = good



Our billionaires = bad https://t.co/X2HR1nmt9d — Ironhead841 (@Mt2Aguy) December 19, 2024

YUP.

It cant be reconciled. The Left have no ethics, no morals, and no logic. Their attacks on @elonmusk are simply veiled attacks on the majority who voted for @realDonaldTrump! The Leftist ideology must be stopped in its tracks. https://t.co/1xlVVEd89r — Sam S. (@GenX_Sam) December 19, 2024

It's always attacks on the voters who don't bend to their will.