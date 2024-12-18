Can't Make This Up! Broke, Crime-Ridden San Francisco Adds 'Fat Positivity' Expert to Health Department

Yesterday, we told you how California governor Gavin Newsom tried to brag that his state was into DOGE before DOGE was a thing.

Hang on a sec -- Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha -- yeah, we couldn't even write that without laughing.

Newsom spent $24 billion on 'fixing homelessness' in California and it's now a problem that's worse than ever before, for starters. The state is also billions in debt with a high-speed rail project that's been ongoing since before this writer became a mom (and her eldest will be 18 in March). Vivek Ramaswamy even laughed in Newsom's face.

So when this writer saw this story, she had to write about it:

‘Fat positivity’ expert hired by San Francisco Dept. of Health to consult on ‘weight stigma’ https://t.co/RauLOQ5nPY pic.twitter.com/lhWEsYcP8j — New York Post (@nypost) December 18, 2024

More from The New York Post:

The San Francisco Department of Public Health has hired a self-described “anti-weight-based discrimination” expert to consult on “weight stigma and weight neutrality.” Virgie Tovar, the author of ‘You Have the Right to Remain Fat” and other published works on “fat positivity and body acceptance” announced on her Instagram Monday that she was hired to consult for the department, calling the collaboration an “absolute dream come true.” “I’m unbelievably proud to serve the city I’ve called home for almost 20 years in this way!” she wrote. “This consultancy is an absolute dream come true, and it’s my biggest hope and belief that weight neutrality will be the future of public health.” Tovar’s website lists her as a ”plus-size Latina author, lecturer, and leading expert on weight-based discrimination and body positivity with over a decade of experience.”

Not only does this demolish Newsom's claims California is all about that DOGE, it's also a really good way to guarantee ever more expensive healthcare costs down the road.

Obesity is a problem. It causes a lot of health issues: diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, respiratory issues, and a slew of other problems. According to Google, the annual medical cost of obesity is estimated to be between $147 billion and $210 billion. It also shortens lifespans by six to thirteen years.

Remember this when Lefties complain that health insurance is too expensive and too many claims are denied.

They are actually making the problem worse with 'body positivity.'

Losing weight is hard. This writer has spent the last 18 months eating right and working out and she's lost quite a bit of weight. Sometimes it sucks.

But the alternatives suck more. And the juice is worth the squeeze.

Yet the Left is gonna Left and turn 'fat positivity' into their latest social justice cause celebre.

She is only 42 years old. Let that 'fat positivity' sink in. pic.twitter.com/d90mJn9TA6 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 18, 2024

This writer will be 42 in January.

There’s nothing positive about overeating, laziness and the overall mental health issues that come from choosing to be overweight.



Get pissed. Don’t care. It’s true. — Masculinity Matters (@Masculinity_) December 18, 2024

Harsh, but fair.

That's horrible! How can they do that? Being grossly overweight is ultimately what killed my daughter. She died 2 years ago at the age of 32. Her heart,at autopsy,was so enlarged that the coroner said it was so big it was rarely seen in humans. Her circulation was reduced to less… — Gloria Kaley (@GloKaley) December 18, 2024

We are so sorry for your loss. You're right to be outraged by this.

As a fat person, the only positive thing about being fat is that we have extra warmth when it's cold. There's nothing else positive about it. At all — Wes Mantooth M.CJ (@WestonMantooth) December 18, 2024

Exactly.

(This writer also noticed she gets colder much easier now that she's lost weight)

And these people want universal healthcare? It will be bankrupt in a week because of people like this and their mindset. Smh. Disgusting. Not just her physically but the ideology. — Dusty Bottoms (@dmall3) December 18, 2024

THANK YOU.

That's exactly our point. This stuff costs money when it comes to healthcare.

If you want to lower healthcare costs, getting obesity under control should be a goal.

Satire is impossible. https://t.co/CsfEDWRy6O — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) December 18, 2024

It really is.

Truth is so much weirder than satire could ever hope to be.

Abolish all health departments.



We've had them for 100+ years and we're not any healthier https://t.co/0MsII4kazl — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) December 18, 2024

Sounds like a plan to us.

I'm a very thin woman and feel self-conscious because of it. I also feel pressured not to discuss it. Being thin is also stigmatized.



I don't live in SF but could we just get someone who can promote physical, mental, emotional, psychological and spiritual health - not just fat… https://t.co/za9EIXXeky — Stray Garfield (@StrayGarfield) December 18, 2024

But that might hurt someone's feelings.

This is @GavinNewsom & @KamalaHarris city. Remember this when you vote in the future https://t.co/WTpBGolj1B — GloriaRomero (@GloriaJRomero) December 18, 2024

Yes. Remember this.

“tRuSt ThE sCiEnCe” they scream. This is why government should not be in charge of science funding. https://t.co/xDmLpeDGBb — ReviveAmerica (@2ReviveAmerica) December 18, 2024

Can't argue with that.