West Coast DOGE: California Governor Gavin Newsom Touts His State Government’s ‘Efficiency’

Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on December 17, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom took a jab at Elon Musk’s DOGE endeavor, Monday. He says California was ‘DOGE’ before DOGE. Newsom says he knows a thing or two about efficiency. No, really!

Hear it for yourself. (WATCH)

Many posters agree that California’s government is efficient - efficient at spending taxpayers’ money.

Commenters say look how efficient California is at solving the homeless problem!

Others tout California’s efficiency at going into debt and running deficits.

Take a look!

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Many posters say California’s efficiency at blowing money on train projects that go nowhere can’t be beat!

California will be getting rid of Gavin Newsom in a few years. California governors are limited to two terms in office. But, they may be getting him back in a different capacity. Some are saying Newsom is possibly running for president in 2028. Then he can take California’s government efficiency nationwide.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Return of Republican President and Press Conferences Awaken CNN’s Daniel Dale from Four-Year Slumber
Warren Squire
James Woods Takes Adam Schiff's 'Meet the Press' Spin APART
Gordon K
Chuck Todd Reveals Holding ‘Journalists’ Accountable for Lies Sets a Dangerous Precedent
Warren Squire
Roseanne Shuts Down David Axelrod About Trump's Threatened Lawsuits
Brett T.
Pete Buttigieg Tells USA Today That He's Ready to Catch His Breath
Brett T.

