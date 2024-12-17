West Coast DOGE: California Governor Gavin Newsom Touts His State Government’s ‘Efficiency’

Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom took a jab at Elon Musk’s DOGE endeavor, Monday. He says California was ‘DOGE’ before DOGE. Newsom says he knows a thing or two about efficiency. No, really!

Gavin Newsom says that California is the leader in Government Efficiency.



pic.twitter.com/c9FR8rKYKj — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) December 17, 2024

Many posters agree that California’s government is efficient - efficient at spending taxpayers’ money.

Commenters say look how efficient California is at solving the homeless problem!

Didn’t this jack lose $24 billion in homeless funds?!

What a joke — Red November (@RedSoldier51) December 17, 2024

24 billion on your homeless crisis, only for it to get worse, says otherwise. Remind us, how much are you going to spend to "Trump proof" your state? — Chief_JR (@JRand1685) December 17, 2024

Yup I’m not convinced you just lose $24 Billion in funds though… — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) December 17, 2024

Everyone should be like California. They are so efficient that their homeless population is the envy of the country. — DogFacePonia (@DogFacePonia) December 17, 2024

Others tout California’s efficiency at going into debt and running deficits.

Right and billions in debt again. What happened to the Covid bailout money. Seems all the blue states are broke again. Corruption — Carol Skarlat (@CarolSkarlat) December 17, 2024

I didn't think you could have a deficit to be efficient. — CharlesDaHammer (@CharlsDaHammer) December 17, 2024

Many posters say California’s efficiency at blowing money on train projects that go nowhere can’t be beat!

The progress on @GavinNewsom 100bil High Speed Rail. Approved in 08' project to be done in 20' for 33 bil. Now this is what you have at the cost are already over 130bil. Now that is government efficiency at its finest. pic.twitter.com/40uM8gv15q — Blyon (@HeartofaLyon2) December 17, 2024

Um, Newscum is building a stupid high speed train from Bakersfield to Merced that no one will ride (those aren’t exactly business or tourism meccas).



Recent reviews report an unfunded gap of $92.6 billion to $103.1 billion between estimated costs and known state and federal… — Red Dog (@RedDog_X_) December 17, 2024

Until the dumb voters of Crapifornia get rid of Gavin Newsom, he will continue to lie and spew nonsense. — Marc Rudov (@MarcRudov) December 17, 2024

California will be getting rid of Gavin Newsom in a few years. California governors are limited to two terms in office. But, they may be getting him back in a different capacity. Some are saying Newsom is possibly running for president in 2028. Then he can take California’s government efficiency nationwide.