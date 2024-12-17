WOMP WOMP! Gerry Connolly Beats AOC for Ranking Democrat on House Oversight Committee (Thanks, Pelosi!)

Finger on the Pulse: Amy Klobuchar Passes Vital Legislation to Make the Bald...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on December 17, 2024

The other day we told you about Nancy Pelosi spiking AOC's attempt to become the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee. Pelosi, who is still recovering from hip replacement surgery following a fall in Luxembourg, backed Gerry Connolly instead.

And now Connolly has won the seat:

Whoops.

Yeah, that'll never happen.

Exactly what we were thinking.

Pelosi is vile, but she knows how to play the game.

If she thought AOC would beneficial to the Democratic Party, she'd elevate her.

Clearly, Pelosi does not.

She hasn't even been censured over some of the stuff she's said.

Yeah, no.

He's a Dem, so not being a gem is a given.

They've learned nothing from 2024.

And we're okay with that.

Tags: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE NANCY PELOSI ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AOC

