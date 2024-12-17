WOMP WOMP! Gerry Connolly Beats AOC for Ranking Democrat on House Oversight Committee (Thanks, Pelosi!)

The other day we told you about Nancy Pelosi spiking AOC's attempt to become the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee. Pelosi, who is still recovering from hip replacement surgery following a fall in Luxembourg, backed Gerry Connolly instead.

And now Connolly has won the seat:

🚨 JUST NOW: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez officially loses vote to become ranking Democrat on the important House Oversight Committee - Axios



She lost to an old Democrat - Rep. Gerry Connolly, 74.



The vote: 131 to 84. pic.twitter.com/wQmRVWmS38 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 17, 2024

Whoops.

The entrenched old establishment candidate won. @AOC perhaps it's time to re-evaluate your positions and your loyalty, see the light of #MAGA, and become a Republican instead. — Matthew Cason (@MTCason) December 17, 2024

Yeah, that'll never happen.

Proving once again that a wounded Pelosi is still more powerful than a healthy AOC — GraceUnderPressure (@ExitStageRite) December 17, 2024

Exactly what we were thinking.

That says a-lot about her position within the party.



In short, even Democrats want to see AOC bartending again. 😂 — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) December 17, 2024

Pelosi is vile, but she knows how to play the game.

If she thought AOC would beneficial to the Democratic Party, she'd elevate her.

Clearly, Pelosi does not.

Good, AOC should have been been booted after her many incidences of inciting violence resulting in deaths and for raising bail $ for criminals after they harmed the police and citizens. — Gracie Smith (@GraceSm16250397) December 17, 2024

She hasn't even been censured over some of the stuff she's said.

And they think she could run for president in 28 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TGwjcBh2Eg — Joshua Muench (@JoshuaMuench) December 17, 2024

Yeah, no.

Before you all celebrate about AOC (which I am, too), Connolly is no gem either. https://t.co/aylGfUiIGU — faulk ml (@faulk_ml26209) December 17, 2024

He's a Dem, so not being a gem is a given.

She lost by a landslide - this should be a 🚨 for NYC Democrats who think progressivism is where it's at. It's not. https://t.co/e3OCVn6HVQ — Jean (@queens_parents) December 17, 2024

They've learned nothing from 2024.

And we're okay with that.