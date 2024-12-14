MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle Concerned Inviting Daniel Penny to Game Celebrates Violence
Mayorkas Says DHS Has Seen Nothing Unusual With East Coast Drones (But Then...
David Axelrod Asks If What's Happening NOW Under Dems Is a Glimpse of...
Nicolle Wallace and Al Sharpton Suddenly Worried About Taxpayer Money

Report: Nancy Pelosi Recovering Following Hip Replacement Surgery

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on December 14, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Yesterday, we told you about Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi getting hospitalized in Luxembourg following a fall. Initial reports indicated Pelosi suffered a broken hip. Now the reports are confirmed and Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement:

More from ABC News:

Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, 84, underwent a successful hip replacement surgery after falling while in Luxembourg with a congressional delegation, her office said Saturday.

"Earlier this morning, Speaker Emerita Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement and is well on the mend," her spokesman Ian Krager said in a statement. "Speaker Pelosi is grateful to U.S. military staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center at Landstuhl Army Base and medical staff at Hospital Kirchberg in Luxembourg for their excellent care and kindness."

Sources familiar with the situation told ABC News on Friday that the former speaker would likely require surgery for a hip injury she sustained after falling down stairs, but it was not clear when and where a surgery would take place. Her office had previously revealed she was in the hospital but had not detailed the extent of the injury.

We wish her a speedy recovery.

They are definitely not at the mercy of foreign health care.

Most likely not.

The article did not specify when or how Pelosi, who was part of a delegation to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, will return to the United States.

Tags: EUROPE NANCY PELOSI WORLD WAR II

