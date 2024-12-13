BREAKING: Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi Hospitalized After Fall

Apparently, Nancy Pelosi has been hospitalized after a serious injury.

PELOSI is in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/FWxBwnjL7G — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 13, 2024

As a result, she will be unable to attend the rest of the events planned for this trip.

Pelosi is 84 She filed papers to run again when she'll be 86. At the end of that term, she would be 88.



She just needs to retire. — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) December 13, 2024

This injury obviously brings up the touchy issue of her age, and the fact she has filed to run again for her seat.

While I wish her a speedy recovery, why do we keep allowing these people in office that are too old to continue to be there?



While Pelosi is not the only person of advanced age in leadership in DC, it highlights the need for further discussions around term limits.

Praying for Nancy Pelosi’s speedy recovery. https://t.co/5ywU7XHnbw — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 13, 2024

As my parents are now “elderly” (their words, not mine — gulp), I see people like Biden (82), Nancy Pelosi (84), and Mitch McConnell (82) have more and more apparent injuries, falls, and mental aberrations. Some are blaming alcoholism or other things for Pelosi’s fall today — but… — Dave McCulloch 🇺🇸 (@dtmcculloch) December 13, 2024

It's not shocking that people in their eighties fall. That is a part of life and growing older. The shocking part is so many people in DC leading this country are in their eighties.

It is quite strange for Pelosi to say Trump is too old when she herself is clearly in worse shape and older than him.

My "For You" tab reminds me that I should pray for Nancy Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/tzvJDQK9mF — Real Jose Galvan ☃️ (@Jose_Galvan) December 13, 2024

It's a good reminder for us all.