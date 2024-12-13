BREAKING: Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi Hospitalized After Fall

Trump's 'Climate Threats' Have Demoralized the Eco-Scam Crowd (for Good Reason!)
justmindy
justmindy  |  1:15 PM on December 13, 2024
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Apparently, Nancy Pelosi has been hospitalized after a serious injury.

As a result, she will be unable to attend the rest of the events planned for this trip.

This injury obviously brings up the touchy issue of her age, and the fact she has filed to run again for her seat. 

While Pelosi is not the only person of advanced age in leadership in DC, it highlights the need for further discussions around term limits.

It's not shocking that people in their eighties fall. That is a part of life and growing older. The shocking part is so many people in DC leading this country are in their eighties. 

It is quite strange for Pelosi to say Trump is too old when she herself is clearly in worse shape and older than him.

It's a good reminder for us all.

