POPCORN TIME! Rumors Swirl That Nancy Pelosi Is Trying to Spike AOC's Bid for Top House Oversight Spot

Grab a seat, folks and get your popcorn. Because it appears there's going to be some major in-fighting on the Democratic Party side of the aisle heading into 2025.

AOC is running for the top Dem spot on the House Oversight Committee. But she's got a very powerful, influential enemy working against her: Nancy Pelosi.

NEWS: Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi is actively working to tank AOC’s bid for the top Dem spot on the House Oversight Committee, I’m told.



Pelosi has been making calls & campaigning on behalf of Gerry Connolly, who’s running against AOC. More in @PunchbowlNews midday: pic.twitter.com/zYwS628uas — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) December 12, 2024

Zanona writes:

'Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi is actively working to tank Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) bid to become the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee,' Punchbowl News reports. 'Pelosi is making calls on behalf of Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA), who is running against AOC to be ranking member of Oversight.' 'The backing from Pelosi, who still holds influence in the party, could be a big boost for Connolly. Sources close to the Virginia Democrat say he’s growing increasingly confident that he’ll prevail in the race, telling us Connolly has received nearly 130 hard yes or leaning yes commitments. For what it’s worth, Ocasio-Cortez is also confident she’ll have the votes. But what else are you going to say at this point — that you’re losing?'

Ouch.

Hahahaha, interesting times we live in. A bartender being actively campaigned against by a drunk. — Ken Harford, MBI (@harford_ken) December 12, 2024

Okay, that's brutal but funny.

Last gasp of the boomer neolib democrats. The power in that party is shifting to the neomarxist left as shaped by the long march through the institutions. I don't think there is any way to stop it, I just hope America rejects it once it's fully here. — Nadnerbus (@nadnerbus) December 12, 2024

America did reject it on November 5.

What’s insane about this is AOC lost credibility with leftwing populists by refusing to take on her corrupt party. She did everything the establishment wanted her to do and Pelosi is still stabbing her in the back. This is what working within the Democrat party gets you: NOTHING. — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) December 12, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

We don't think we have enough popcorn to watch this drama unfold.

It's because Pelosi understands that elevating a socialist is only going to hamper Democrats' ability to rebuild their party. — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) December 12, 2024

Look, this writer can't stand Pelosi (or AOC, for that matter). But Pelosi isn't stupid. She's played the political game long enough that she knows what's what.

And this is exactly why she's blocking AOC. If the Brooklyn bartender is the future of the DNC, the party is FINISHED.

(This writer is okay with that, but Pelosi, of course, isn't).

Yes, please.

Best gif for this, really.

Diana Rigg was a legend on 'Game of Thrones.'

Dem woman empowerment.



Oh wait, they can't even define what a woman is. https://t.co/8dF6W2j8eH — Laura Ortiz (@lauraortizrod) December 12, 2024

No, they can't.

At what point if you're AOC, do you not just leave the party? Are you going to just forever be happy with being a mascot? https://t.co/9HZAfglU5K — The Brogressive Librah (@bigbrobrah) December 12, 2024

If she leaves the Democratic Party, where does she go?

Brilliant if true. Someone needs to stop the socialist Jew hater https://t.co/fyuo8nfrfL — Wags Pax (@ccollack) December 12, 2024

Harsh, but fair.