POPCORN TIME! Rumors Swirl That Nancy Pelosi Is Trying to Spike AOC's Bid for Top House Oversight Spot

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on December 12, 2024
Meme

Grab a seat, folks and get your popcorn. Because it appears there's going to be some major in-fighting on the Democratic Party side of the aisle heading into 2025.

AOC is running for the top Dem spot on the House Oversight Committee. But she's got a very powerful, influential enemy working against her: Nancy Pelosi.

Zanona writes:

'Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi is actively working to tank Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) bid to become the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee,' Punchbowl News reports.

'Pelosi is making calls on behalf of Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA), who is running against AOC to be ranking member of Oversight.'

'The backing from Pelosi, who still holds influence in the party, could be a big boost for Connolly. Sources close to the Virginia Democrat say he’s growing increasingly confident that he’ll prevail in the race, telling us Connolly has received nearly 130 hard yes or leaning yes commitments. For what it’s worth, Ocasio-Cortez is also confident she’ll have the votes. But what else are you going to say at this point — that you’re losing?'

Ouch.

Okay, that's brutal but funny.

America did reject it on November 5.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

We don't think we have enough popcorn to watch this drama unfold.

Look, this writer can't stand Pelosi (or AOC, for that matter). But Pelosi isn't stupid. She's played the political game long enough that she knows what's what. 

And this is exactly why she's blocking AOC. If the Brooklyn bartender is the future of the DNC, the party is FINISHED.

(This writer is okay with that, but Pelosi, of course, isn't).

Yes, please.

Best gif for this, really.

Diana Rigg was a legend on 'Game of Thrones.'

No, they can't.

If she leaves the Democratic Party, where does she go?

Harsh, but fair.

