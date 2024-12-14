Marc Elias and Bill Kristol Are TOTALLY Fine Following ABC Settlement of Trump Defamation Suit

Earlier today, we told you ABC News settled the defamation lawsuit filed by Donald Trump, after the station wrongly said Trump was found liable for rape.

It's the media finally being held accountable, rather than being the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party.

Lefites, of course, are not taking it well.

First up, Bill Kristol, who is just making up words now, because calling Trump a 'fascist' just doesn't work for him anymore:

ABC’s settlement with Trump feels like it could be an inflection point in the Orbanization of our politics.



I hope it isn’t. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) December 14, 2024

Orbanization?

WTF?

Or @ABC saw the unmitigated risk in having @ThisWeekABC Stephanopoulos being deposed for four hours.



This is similar to the view having to read legal statements, because #JournalismIsDead — The Doctor (@TennantRob) December 14, 2024

This isn't hard: Stephanopoulos defamed Trump. Trump sued.

Stephanopoulos was set to be deposed in the case, and ABC realized that wasn't in their best interest.

yes the media will have to finally stop lying about Trump and report accurately. — Keith Rabois (@rabois) December 14, 2024

The horror.

Bill Kristol is having an exceptionally poor last five weeks… https://t.co/bppJDFhf6d — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 14, 2024

He sure is.

ABC settled because a deposition of Stephanopolous would have been extremely embarrassing and they recognized they were in some trouble. That's the only reasonable read to get off of this. https://t.co/aKYMr9kYAA — Boo (@IzaBooboo) December 14, 2024

Bill Kristol is not reasonable.

Speaking of not reasonable, Democrat lawyer Marc Elias is having a normal one, too:

Knee bent. Ring kissed. Another legacy news outlet chooses obedience.



A reminder, Democracy Docket is fiercely independent and unapologetically pro-democracy. It will not back down. It will not obey. Sign-up to support. https://t.co/0PSBfyQbMf... https://t.co/6vOCefpS3y — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 14, 2024

That's - that's not at all what this is.

You'd think a lawyer would know this.

Obedience to slander and defamation laws. — Marcus Quasi Meta Payne (@MarcusDAurelius) December 14, 2024

That's all this is.

I’m really pleased that you’re finally conceding that President Trump is King now, all must kneel and kiss the ring. — LisaLou (@Lis_aLouu) December 14, 2024

It's a definite dose of schadenfreude.

If you maliciously lie about someone on TV to damage their reputation, and you know better, you get sued. Elias obviously knows this but he is deranged. https://t.co/SDxz4KTqQk — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) December 14, 2024

Another terminal case of TDS.

“Fiercely independent” unless you count the hundreds of millions in dark money – much of which is tied to foreign billionaires like Hansjorg Wyss. https://t.co/p43xi7iUQI — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 14, 2024

'Independent.'

Haven’t see you this pissed off since they stopped you from stealing the Pennsylvania Senate Election. https://t.co/Iapmpahlql — Conservative in Marin (S. Carolina 2025) (@JNOV57) December 14, 2024

That was glorious.

Well-known Democratic election lawyer's reaction to the ABC settlement with Trump: https://t.co/jXcjsRPd0y — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 14, 2024

Completely normal.