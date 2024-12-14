Luigi Mangione's Lawyer Retweets the Usual Suspects on the Left
Marc Elias and Bill Kristol Are TOTALLY Fine Following ABC Settlement of Trump Defamation Suit

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:15 PM on December 14, 2024
Twitchy

Earlier today, we told you ABC News settled the defamation lawsuit filed by Donald Trump, after the station wrongly said Trump was found liable for rape.

It's the media finally being held accountable, rather than being the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party.

Lefites, of course, are not taking it well.

First up, Bill Kristol, who is just making up words now, because calling Trump a 'fascist' just doesn't work for him anymore:

Orbanization?

WTF?

This isn't hard: Stephanopoulos defamed Trump. Trump sued. 

Stephanopoulos was set to be deposed in the case, and ABC realized that wasn't in their best interest.

The horror.

He sure is.

Bill Kristol is not reasonable.

Speaking of not reasonable, Democrat lawyer Marc Elias is having a normal one, too:

That's - that's not at all what this is.

You'd think a lawyer would know this.

That's all this is.

It's a definite dose of schadenfreude.

Another terminal case of TDS.

'Independent.'

That was glorious.

Completely normal.

