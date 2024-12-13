'Horrifying': Marianne Williamson Earns EPIC Ratio for Take on Daniel Penny Invite to Army-Navy Game

God Bless Texas! Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Says Lone Star State Will Try...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on December 13, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Earlier today, we told you that J.D. Vance invited New York Marine veteran and subway rider Daniel Penny to the Army-Navy game.

There are some people who aren't happy with this:

We have very different definitions of 'horrifying', Marianne.

What was horrifying was Jordan Neely attacking subway riders -- including breaking one woman's orbital bone. What was horrifying was the way NYC DA Alvin Bragg prosecuted this case after letting guys like Neely off with reduced or dropped charges and little (if any) prison time.

That's not what she's referring to, unfortunately.

Exactly.

That's terrigying.

Clearly.

That's what she said.

Daniel Penny said he would never be able to forgive himself if Neely had hurt someone on his watch.

Like we said, that word means something different to us.

Lots of people need this reminder.

Exactly this.

Daniel Penny said no, and a jury agreed with him.

Tags: ARMY FOOTBALL NAVY MARIANNE WILLIAMSON J.D. VANCE DANIEL PENNY

