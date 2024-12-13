'Horrifying': Marianne Williamson Earns EPIC Ratio for Take on Daniel Penny Invite to Army-Navy Game

Earlier today, we told you that J.D. Vance invited New York Marine veteran and subway rider Daniel Penny to the Army-Navy game.

There are some people who aren't happy with this:

The message here is so horrifying. https://t.co/9lk3Tgi43m — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) December 13, 2024

We have very different definitions of 'horrifying', Marianne.

What was horrifying was Jordan Neely attacking subway riders -- including breaking one woman's orbital bone. What was horrifying was the way NYC DA Alvin Bragg prosecuted this case after letting guys like Neely off with reduced or dropped charges and little (if any) prison time.

Yeah if you see a dangerous man on the subway, you shouldn’t be afraid to act to save everyone else around you.



That’s what you’re referring to right? — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 13, 2024

That's not what she's referring to, unfortunately.

Just two dudes who have never been convicted of anything going to a football game, what’s the issue? — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 13, 2024

Exactly.

If this terrifies you, wait until you’re on facing a lunatic on the subway and there is no Daniel Penny there. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 13, 2024

That's terrigying.

Daniel Penny is a hero and was acquitted by a jury of his peers.



Clearly you have no respect for the rule of law, or your country. — The Flag Guy (@TheFlagGuy_) December 13, 2024

Clearly.

Vance inviting a man to a football game, that protected women on a subway train from being assaulted by a habitual violent offender is horrifying? https://t.co/pVdZqNZxrr — Kerry Slone(Stilettos&Shotguns) (@thereal_SnS) December 13, 2024

That's what she said.

“Allow people to be attacked or killed by a maniac on a subway who declared he was going to do just that” is Marianne’s preferred message… https://t.co/U0vIMeLKjT — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 13, 2024

Daniel Penny said he would never be able to forgive himself if Neely had hurt someone on his watch.

A Marine saved the lives of passengers as a belligerent criminal threatened to murder everyone and VP-elect Vance has the AUDACITY to invite the hero to attend a game after a jury of his peers finds him not guilty.



HORRIFYING!!!!!!! https://t.co/h3yBjoZ7nO — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) December 13, 2024

Like we said, that word means something different to us.

can't believe I have to remind a literal presidential candidate:



he did not commit a crime. in the eyes of the law, he protected others and himself. https://t.co/c3SuyfjMQe — 𝔳𝔢𝔢 𝔩𝔲𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔞𝔱𝔦 (@strangelilvee) December 13, 2024

Lots of people need this reminder.

Liberal women are a main driving force behind cultural decay. They hate masculinity and worship victims, they have taken sympathy and made it the only virtue. They demand you have empathy with criminals and castigate heroes. https://t.co/wgVvdYsI3V — FlyFoxPro (@flyfoxpro) December 13, 2024

Exactly this.

Daniel Penny said no, and a jury agreed with him.